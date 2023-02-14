Arsenal vs Manchester City: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Topsy-turvy Tottenham head to AC Milan for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last 16 clash with nobody really knowing what to expect.

After a week which saw them beat Manchester City but then take a hammering away at Leicester City, Spurs are a bit all over the place right now.

With Antonio Conte recovering after surgery but now back in the mix, Tottenham went from the sublime to the ridiculous over the last seven days with assistant coach Cristian Stellini apologizing for not turning up for 90 minutes after a fast start at Leicester saw a 1-0 lead turn into a 4-1 defeat. Add in some key injury issues and Tottenham are up against it heading to play at the reigning Italian champs.

However, Stefano Pioli’s side have had their issues this season too and sit in fifth place in the table, 18 points off leaders Napoli after a run of three defeats from their last four as defensively they have been all over the place.

Here’s everything you need for AC Milan vs Tottenham.

How to watch AC Milan vs Tottenham live, stream link, kick off time

Date/Time: Tuesday, February 14 at 3pm ET

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Key storylines

Spurs are the ultimate Jekyll and Hyde team so good luck predicting how they will play in this game. They could probably win the Champions League if it all pieces together but right now Harry Kane has a bad back form carrying this team and some of the injuries, especially to Hugo Lloris and Rodrigo Bentancur, are huge. That said, this seems like a good time for Spurs to play Milan. The Italian giants have been all over the place and the pressure is on Pioli to turn things around. If Spurs can defend how they did against Manchester City then they always have a chance to win games with Kane, Heung-min Son and Dejan Kulusevski around.

Tottenham team news, lineup options

OUT: Hugo Lloris (knee), Yves Bissouma (ankle), Rodrigo Bentancur (knee)

The big injury news ahead of this game was a huge blow for Spurs as Uruguayan midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to a ruptured ACL in his left knee. Bentancur scored the opener at Leicester but went down injured and Tottenham’s worst fears have been confirmed. Alongside Harry Kane, Bentancur has been so important for Spurs this season.

Fraser Forster will continue in goal with captain Hugo Lloris still out, while Emerson Royal could start ahead of Pedro Porro after his horror debut at Leicester and Davinson Sanchez could start too. Pape Matar Sarr could also start with Spurs light on central midfield options.

