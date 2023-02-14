Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea collide in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League last 16 and the German giants are probably the favorites to advance.

Dortmund have won six games in a row in all competitions since the World Cup break and are just three points off the top of the Bundesliga. Edin Terzic has a talented young team (when does Dortmund not have top young talents!?) and Jude Bellingham is the jewel in their crown.

On the other hand, Chelsea have spent big in January and there are signs Graham Potter is turning things around after a horrendous run of results. But is he turning them around quick enough? Three-straight draws in the Premier League has shown they are better organized defensively but they are still struggling to be clinical which has been a problem for a long time.

Here’s everything you need for Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea live, stream link, kick off time

Date/Time: Wednesday, February 15 at 3pm ET

How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Key storylines

This is a big test for this new-look Chelsea side and they need their new signings to stand up and deliver. Mudryk, Felix and Fernandez have all shown flashes of their brilliance so far and if it clicks, this Chelsea side is going to be a lot of fun to watch. Dortmund have plenty of brilliant talents too and you have to see this is a 50-50 matchup. A few months ago when the draw was made you would have made Chelsea the favorites but their recent struggles and Dortmund’s resurgence make this a very even battle. The midfield area is particularly key in these two games with Bellingham and Fernandez a mouthwatering proposition as two of the best young central midfielders in the world go head-to-head.

Chelsea team news, lineup options

OUT: N’Golo Kante (hamstring), Armando Broja (knee), Edouard Mendy (finger), Christian Pulisic (knee), Denis Zakaria (quad). DOUBT: Mateo Kovacic (calf), Wesley Fofana (knee), Raheem Sterling (knee)

