The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League last 16 is here and some incredible ties will take place over the next few weeks.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

Real Madrid and Liverpool will do battle in the last 16 as a repeat of the 2021-22 final has been set up, while a repeat of the 2019-20 final sees PSG and Bayern Munich clash.

Tottenham and Manchester City face AC Milan and RB Leipzig respectively, while Chelsea face Borussia Dortmund which is a tough ask.

Below is everything you need following the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds.

UEFA Champions League schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Last 16 games to be played in February-March 2023

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+



Champions League last 16 schedule

First legs

Tuesday, February 14

AC Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur – 3pm ET

Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich – 3pm ET

Wednesday, February 15

Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea – 3pm ET

Club Brugge vs Benfica – 3pm ET

Tuesday, February 21

Liverpool vs Real Madrid – 3pm ET

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli – 3pm ET

Wednesday, February 22

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City – 3pm ET

Inter Milan vs FC Porto – 3pm ET

Second legs

Tuesday, March 7

Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund – 3pm ET

Benfica vs Club Brugge – 3pm ET

Wednesday, March 8

Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain – 3pm ET

Tottenham vs AC Milan – 3pm ET

Tuesday, March 14

FC Porto vs Inter Milan – 4pm ET

Manchester City vs RB Leipzig – 4pm ET

Wednesday, March 15

Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt – 4pm ET

Real Madrid vs Liverpool – 4pm ET

Champions League last 16 first leg predictions – By Joe Prince-Wright

Tuesday, February 14

AC Milan 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Paris Saint-Germain 1-2 Bayern Munich

Wednesday, February 15

Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Chelsea

Club Brugge 2-1 Benfica

Tuesday, February 21

Liverpool 2-2 Real Madrid

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-3 Napoli

Wednesday, February 22

RB Leipzig 0-2 Manchester City

Inter Milan 2-1 FC Porto

Champions League group stage results

Matchday 1

Tuesday, 6 September

Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea — Highlights, Tuchel’s furious response

Dortmund 3-0 Copenhagen — WATCH: Reyna’s two assists

Salzburg 1-1 AC Milan — Dest makes Milan debut off bench

Celtic 0-3 Real Madrid — Carter-Vickers’ Bhoys eventually falter

Leipzig 1-4 Shakhtar — Ukrainians off to rollicking start

Sevilla 0-4 Man City– Highlights, Guardiola’s glowing reaction

Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 Juventus — McKennie scores in loss

Benfica 2-0 Maccabi Haifa — Cohen makes 3 saves in loss

Wednesday, 7 September

Ajax 4-0 Rangers — Dutch giants hammer Gers as Alvarez gets ball rolling

Frankfurt 0-3 Sporting CP — Portuguese giants led by Edwards’ opener

Napoli 4-1 Liverpool — Highlights as Klopp’s boys run ragged

Atletico 2-1 Porto — Griezmann scores 101st minute winner amid late drama

Club Brugge 1-0 Leverkusen — Sylla seals big win for Belgian champs

Barcelona 5-1 Plzen — Lewandowski hat trick leads rout

Inter 0-2 Bayern — Sane unplayable as Bayern ease to win

Tottenham 2-0 Marseille — Richarlison the late hero on his UCL debut

Matchday 2

Tuesday, 13 September

Plzen 0-2 Inter — Goal, assist for Dzeko in win over 10-man hosts

Sporting CP 2-0 Tottenham – Conte rues details plus video highlights

Liverpool 2-1 Ajax –Klopp relief at rebound win; Video highlights

Porto 0-4 Club Brugge — Four different scorers highlight blowout

Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 Atletico Madrid — Frimpong sets up two late goals

Bayern Munich 2-0 Barcelona — Wasteful finishing haunts Lewandowski return

Marseille 0-1 Eintracht Frankfurt — Late first-half Lindstrom goal the difference

Wednesday, 14 September

AC Milan 3-1 Dinamo Zagreb

Shakhtar 1-1 Celtic

Chelsea 1-1 Salzburg – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS

Rangers 0-3 Napoli

Real Madrid 2-0 RB Leipzig

Man City 2-1 Dortmund – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS

Copenhagen 0-0 Sevilla

Juventus 1-2 Benfica

Maccabi Haifa 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain

Matchday 3

Tuesday, 4 October

Bayern Munich 5-0 Viktoria Plzen

Marseille 4-1 Sporting CP

Liverpool 2-0 Rangers

Ajax 1-6 Napoli

Porto 2-0 Leverkusen

Club Brugge 2-0 Atletico Madrid

Inter Milan 1-0 Barcelona

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Wednesday, 5 October

Salzburg 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb

Leipzig 3-1 Celtic

Chelsea 3-0 AC Milan

Real Madrid 2-1 Shakhtar

Man City 5-0 Copenhagen

Sevilla 1-4 Dortmund

Juventus 3-1 Maccabi Haifa

Benfica 1-1 Paris Saint-Germain

Matchday 4

Tuesday, 11 October

Copenhagen 0-0 Man City: 10-man City misses penalty, has goal reversed by VAR

Maccabi Haifa 2-0 Juventus: Israeli hosts spring upset on poor Juve

Dinamo Zagreb 1-1 Salzburg: Draw keeps Group E extremely tight

AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea: Blues sweep of MIlan puts them atop Group E

Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 Real Madrid: Warsaw-based Ukrainians give up late equalizer to champs

Celtic 0-2 Leipzig: Wasteful hosts done in by late Timo Werner goal, assist

Dortmund 1-1 Sevilla: USMNT’s Giovanni Reyna returns off bench in draw

Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 Benfica: Mbappe scores penalty after controversial exit reports

Wednesday, 12 October

Napoli 4-2 Ajax

Atletico Madrid 0-0 Club Brugge

Rangers 1-7 Liverpool

Bayer Leverkusen 0-3 Porto

Barcelona 3-3 Inter Milan

Viktoria Plzen 2-4 Bayern Munich

Tottenham 3-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

Sporting CP 0-2 Marseille

Matchday 5

Tuesday, 25 October

Salzburg 1-2 Chelsea — Recap & highlights

Dortmund 0-0 Man City — Recap & highlights

Sevilla 3-0 Copenhagen

Dinamo Zagreb 0-4 AC Milan

Celtic 1-1 Shakhtar

Leipzig 3-2 Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain 7-2 Maccabi Haifa

Benfica 4-3 Juventus

Wednesday, 26 October

Tottenham 1-1 Sporting CP — Recap & highlights

Ajax 0-3 Liverpool — Recap & highlights

Club Brugge 0-4 Porto

Inter Milan 4-0 Plzen

Napoli 3-0 Rangers

Atletico Madrid 2-2 Leverkusen

Barcelona 0-3 Bayern

Frankfurt 2-1 Marseille

Matchday 6

Tuesday, 1 November

Porto 2-1 Atletico Madrid

Leverkusen 0-0 Club Brugge

Liverpool 2-0 Napoli — Recap & highlights

Rangers 1-3 Ajax

Bayern 2-0 Inter

Plzen 2-4 Barcelona

Sporting CP 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

Marseille 1-2 Tottenham — Recap & highlights | Son injured

Wednesday, 2 November

Real Madrid 5-1 Celtic

Shakhtar 0-4 Leipzig

Chelsea 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb

AC Milan 4-0 Salzburg

Man City 3-1 Sevilla

Copenhagen 1-1 Dortmund

Juventus 1-2 Paris Saint-Germain

Maccabi Haifa 1-6 Benfica

Knockout stage dates

Round of 16 draw: 7 November

Round of 16: 14/15/21/22 February & 7/8/14/15 March 2023

Quarter-final and semi-final draw: 17 March 2023

Quarter-finals: 11/12 & 18/19 April 2023

Semi-finals: 9/10 & 16/17 May 2023

Final: 10 June 2023

UEFA Champions League group stage standings

*qualified for knockout stage

Group A

*Napoli — 15 points (+14 GD)

*Liverpool — 15 (+11)

Ajax — 6 (-5)

Rangers — 0 (-20)

Group B

*Porto — 12 (+5)

*Club Brugge — 11 (+3)

Bayer Leverkusen — 5 (-4)

Atletico Madrid — 5 (-4)

Group C

*Bayern Munich — 18 (+16)

*Inter Milan — 10 (+3)

Barcelona — 7 (0)

Viktoria Plzen — 0 (-19)

Group D

*Tottenham Hotspur — 11 (+2)

*Eintracht Frankfurt — 10 (-1)

Sporting CP — 7 (-1)

Marseille — 6 (0)

Group E

*Chelsea — 13 (+6)

*AC Milan — 10 (+5)

Red Bull Salzburg — 6 (-4)

Dinamo Zagreb — 4 (-7)

Group F

*Real Madrid — 13 (+9)

*RB Leipzig — 12 (+4)

Shakhtar Donetsk — 6 (-2)

Celtic — 2 (-11)

Group G

*Manchester City — 14 (+12)

*Borussia Dortmund — 9 (+5)

Sevilla — 5 (-6)

Copenhagen — 3 (-11)

Group H

*Benfica — 14 (+9)

*Paris Saint-Germain — 14 (+9)

Juventus — 3 (-4)

Maccabi Haifa — 3 (-14)

