Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo scored on either side of halftime as Liverpool claimed Merseyside derby honors with a 2-0 win over Everton at Anfield on Monday.
Liverpool moves back into ninth place, ahead of Chelsea by a point with 32 points on the season. Everton remains in the bottom three, stuck in 18th place with 18 points. Their next opponent, Leeds, has 19 points.
This was a decisive win for the Reds, although the opening goal came within a half-minute of Everton’s James Tarkowski clattering a header off the far post.
The most interesting part of the second half came when Everton keeper Jordan Pickford and Liverpool back Andy Robertson went toe-to-toe on the touchline, inspiring substitute Virgil van Dijk to shove several Everton players. Toffees midfielder Amadou Onana, already subbed off, also tried to get in the mix. Both Pickford and Robertson were cautioned for their actions.
Liverpool can exhale after controlling derby display
Liverpool entered Monday’s Merseyside derby with one Premier League goal and a matching point in four 2023 matches, the latest outing a 3-0 loss at Wolves that had people asking Jurgen Klopp questions about his future.
The derby happened to occur after Sean Dyche engineered a huge debut win for the Toffees, topping Arsenal 1-0 at Goodison Park and renewing at least a few good vibes for Everton.
Realistic Everton fans would’ve noted Liverpool’s massively-advanced roster ahead of the game and maybe expected their top hopes as a bunkered-in 0-0 draw or maybe, just maybe, a smash-and-grab 1-0 at Anfield.
It was anything but that despite James Tarkowski nearly making it 1-0 to the visitors exactly 15 seconds before Darwin Nunez led a counter attack that ended with Mohamed Salah knifing a shot past a rudderless Jordan Pickford.
Cody Gakpo had it 2-0 in the 49th minute when Pickford seemed to wave Conor Coady away from dealing with a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross, allowing the low pass to become Gakpo’s first Liverpool goal.
It’s the third-straight Merseyside derby that Liverpool held their rivals without a goal, a scoreless Goodison Park draw sandwiched between a pair of 2-0 matches at Anfield.
Stars of the show
Mohamed Salah
Darwin Nunez
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Alex Iwobi
Cody Gakpo
Jurgen Klopp reaction
“The atmosphere was outstanding,” Klopp said after the game. “I am in love with our crowd and what they did tonight. It was very special to us and was extremely helpful. The boys paid it back. It was a real derby, difficult opponent to play against but we played a game we wanted to play, not a game Everton wanted to play.”
On bringing back his trademark fist-pump celebration with the Kop: “A massive relief. To be honest, you never know when you can do it next. I really think whatever the crowd asked me tonight I would have done apart for getting rid of my clothes. And that should be a thank you to them and not a torture.”
“All games are important but it’s fair to say people were wondering if we would get a point from our first two games,” Dyche said of beating Arsenal and losing the derby. “To get three, I’m not too disappointed with that. I’m a realist and I know how tough the Premier League is. There is more to come from this side. They have taken a lot on in a short space of time. We need to recover quickly and go again.”
What’s next?
Liverpool heads north to meet Newcastle United at 12:30pm ET Saturday, while Everton hosts Leeds in a huge match for the bottom-three fight at 10am ET Saturday.
Mohamed Salah goal video: Egyptian converts Nunez-led counter
Cody Gakpo goal video: Fullbacks drive set-up of second goal
Liverpool and Everton fight video: Van Dijk, Onana join Pickford, Robertson scrap
Everton and Liverpool players exchange some words with each other after Jordan Pickford shoves Andrew Robertson.
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Liverpool are all over the place and look like missing the Champions League for the first time since Klopp’s first season in charge. Defensively they are fragile and they’ve failed to score in any of their last three games. However, they have only lost once in their last 27 derbies against Everton, so that will give Liverpool hope. Alisson is doing his best to bail Liverpool out but he is facing so many big chances each and every game.
Amadou Onana, Idrissa Gana Gueye and Abdoulaye Doucoure were excellent in midfield for Everton against Arsenal and will be key in this clash. Dyche set Everton up in a 4-5-1 formation and whipped crosses in for Dominic Calvert-Lewin to attack. If the DCL misses this game through injury, that will be a big blow but Everton look generally solid with Coady and Tarkowski anchoring the defense and now look more confident they can hurt opponents on the counter and from set-piece opportunities.
Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Luis Diaz (knee), Arthur (thigh), Ibrahima Konate (muscle), Thiago (hip)
With Antonio Conte recovering after surgery but now back in the mix, Tottenham went from the sublime to the ridiculous over the last seven days with assistant coach Cristian Stellini apologizing for not turning up for 90 minutes after a fast start at Leicester saw a 1-0 lead turn into a 4-1 defeat. Add in some key injury issues and Tottenham are up against it heading to play at the reigning Italian champs.
However, Stefano Pioli’s side have had their issues this season too and sit in fifth place in the table, 18 points off leaders Napoli after a run of three defeats from their last four as defensively they have been all over the place.
Here’s everything you need for AC Milan vs Tottenham.
How to watch AC Milan vs Tottenham live, stream link, kick off time
Spurs are the ultimate Jekyll and Hyde team so good luck predicting how they will play in this game. They could probably win the Champions League if it all pieces together but right now Harry Kane has a bad back form carrying this team and some of the injuries, especially to Hugo Lloris and Rodrigo Bentancur, are huge. That said, this seems like a good time for Spurs to play Milan. The Italian giants have been all over the place and the pressure is on Pioli to turn things around. If Spurs can defend how they did against Manchester City then they always have a chance to win games with Kane, Heung-min Son and Dejan Kulusevski around.
Tottenham team news, lineup options
OUT: Hugo Lloris (knee), Yves Bissouma (ankle), Rodrigo Bentancur (knee)
The big injury news ahead of this game was a huge blow for Spurs as Uruguayan midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to a ruptured ACL in his left knee. Bentancur scored the opener at Leicester but went down injured and Tottenham’s worst fears have been confirmed. Alongside Harry Kane, Bentancur has been so important for Spurs this season.
Fraser Forster will continue in goal with captain Hugo Lloris still out, while Emerson Royal could start ahead of Pedro Porro after his horror debut at Leicester and Davinson Sanchez could start too. Pape Matar Sarr could also start with Spurs light on central midfield options.
Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?
As we head into the second half of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are looking head and shoulders above the rest though Manchester United has surged into contention and Newcastle has only lost once in Premier League play.
Uneven Tottenham are hanging in the top four battle, while Liverpool is struggling to stay in the Champions League scrap. Chelsea has some work to do while surprising Fulham, Brentford and Brighton are hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns.
Who are the candidates for relegation?
Everton, Bournemouth, and Southampton currently occupy the relegation places.
But Nottingham Forest, Leicester City, West Ham, Wolves, and Leeds all find themselves within a few points of the bottom three after a topsy-turvy season so far.
Below you will find the latest Premier League table.
Remember: you can watch all 380 Premier League games across NBC, USA Network, NBCSports.com and Peacock. We’ve got you covered.
Will Manchester City win yet another Premier League title? Can Chelsea and Liverpool push them all the way? How will Manchester United’s new-look side fare? What about Tottenham and Arsenal? How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package?
Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.
While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.
The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.
The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.
When will the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
