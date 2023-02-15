Brentford vs Crystal Palace: How to watch, live stream link, team news

By Feb 15, 2023, 11:50 AM EST
0 Comments

Crystal Palace hopes to stop its table slide and end a six-match Premier League winless run when it visits Brentford in London on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET online via Peacock Premium).

The Eagles have played a brutal run of fixtures but regardless have collected just three points from six and now face a Bees team that hasn’t lost in the Premier League since late October.

STREAM LIVE BRENTFORD vs CRYSTAL PALACE

You read that correctly, my friends, and Brentford hasn’t just been winning, it’s been winning well. The Bees out-performed Arsenal in a 1-1 draw this weekend, soundly defeated Saints the previous week, and have wins over Man City and Liverpool during their long, 10-match unbeaten Premier League streak.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Brentford vs Crystal Palace.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Brentford vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV channel/online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Brentford is so much more than Ivan Toney but also… Ivan Toney! It bears repeating that Toney is the closest thing the Premier League has to Harry Kane in terms of a total center forward.

Palace’s winless run in partially about the injured Wilfried Zaha, but it’s also about a team that has not been good in open play. Palace has good backs and attackers, but it’s best midfield in terms of producing offense severely hampers what it can do in defense. Injuries to backs haven’t helped and Joachim Andersen could join Chris Richards on the sidelines this week.

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Thomas Strakosha (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: Pontus Jansson (thigh)

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Nathan Ferguson (undisclosed), Wilfried Zaha (thigh), Joel Ward (calf). QUESTIONABLE: Chris Richards (back), Joachim Andersen (calf), Will Hughes (knock).

Brighton vs Fulham: How to watch, live stream link, team news

By Feb 15, 2023, 11:43 AM EST
0 Comments

Brighton can keep the upper hand with fellow upstarts Fulham when two Europe-hopeful teams meet Saturday at the Amex Stadium (watch live, 10am ET online via Peacock Premium).

Brighton and Fulham sit sixth and seventh on 35 points, but the Seagulls have a seven-goal advantage in differential and have played two fewer games than the Cottagers.

STREAM LIVE BRIGHTON vs FULHAM

Both teams are among the seven who have won 10 or more games, but Brighton’s actually slightly underperforming its advanced stats offensively and defensively while Fulham is, at least in terms of xG and big time in xGA, punching well above its weight.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Brighton vs Fulham.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Brighton vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV channel/online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Kaoru Mitoma has been catching the eye and the Seagulls are still spreading the goals around since playmaker Leandro Trossard moved to Arsenal. Look for Pascal Gross and Solly March to continue to drive the bus.

The Cottagers are the worst team in the Premier League in expected goals against by some distance (3.64 goals worse than Bournemouth and 4.7 worse than Everton). Fulham’s making a living on corner kicks, scoring 10 times, and Brighton will have to be ready even with Aleksandar Mitrovic expected to miss out. The Seagulls have conceded six times off corners, scoring just once.

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Danny Welbeck (calf), Levi Colwill (undisclosed), Jakub Moder (knee). QUESTIONABLE: Adam Lallana (undisclosed).

Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Tom Cairney (ankle), Neeskens Kebano (achilles). QUESTIONABLE: Willian (calf), Aleksandar Mitrovic (foot).

Wolves vs Bournemouth: How to watch, live stream link, team news

By Feb 15, 2023, 11:30 AM EST
0 Comments

Bournemouth hopes to pull improving Wolves right back into the Premier League’s relegation fight when the two sides meet Saturday at the Molineux (watch live, 10am ET online via Peacock Premium).

The visiting Cherries open the Premier League weekend in 19th place, one point away from safety, and their hosts have five more points. That’s good for 15th on the cluttered table.

STREAM LIVE WOLVES vs BOURNEMOUTH

Wolves have looked much better as Julen Lopetegui’s system and methods have taken root, and they’ll love the idea of getting another win and getting a healthy dose of breathing room after spending much of the season at or on the precipice of the bottom three.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Wolves vs Bournemouth.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Wolves vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV channel/online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Wolves are driven by Ruben Neves. The 25-year-old has defied the transfer rumor mill to stick with the Molineux set and he’s grown to be the focal point of their organization on the pitch.

Bournemouth’s addition of Dango Ouattara in the January transfer window has proven an inspired one, giving the Cherries electric pace and terrific passing from a visionary wide player.

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Mario Lemina (suspension), Boubacar Traore (groin), Hee-chan Hwang (thigh), Chiquinho (knee). QUESTIONABLE: Daniel Podence (adductor).

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Junior Stansilas (undisclosed), David Brooks (thigh), Illia Zabarnyi (ankle), Lloyd Kelly (calf). QUESTIONABLE: Lewis Cook (knee), Marcos Senesi (back).

Jesse Marsch to Southampton talks break down (report)

By Feb 15, 2023, 9:45 AM EST
0 Comments

Jesse Marsch will not become the new manager of Premier League club Southampton, according to a report from The Telegraph’s Jeremy Wilson.

The report says that the club was not willing to meet Marsch’s hopes of a long-term contract given its status in the bottom three. Caretaker boss Ruben Selles remains in the job and could continue for some time.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Marsch was fired just a week ago by Leeds United after a run of two wins from 17 Premier League games which has them hovering just above the relegation zone. The American coach had been in charge at Leeds for just under a year and saved them from relegation on the final day of last season.

The Guardian, The Athletic, Sky Sports, Fabrizio Romano and the BBC all reported that Jesse Marsch agreed to become Saints’ new boss after positive talks were held on Monday.

Sky Sports initially reported that Marsch was okay with signing a short-term contract to try and save Southampton from relegation this season and that the club was happy with that, too. It was believed he could be in charge this weekend for their trip to Chelsea on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET on Peacock Premium).

Is this the right job at the right time for Marsch?

Just a week after being fired by Leeds, this is a great chance for Marsch to stay in the Premier League. But can he keep Southampton up?

Despite all of their struggles they are just four points from safety. With 16 games to go, this is not an impossible task but it is a very tough one and they have such a young, inexperienced squad.

But this isn’t just a knee-jerk reaction from Southampton. They have tracked Marsch, and wanted him, for a very long time.

Stylistically the entire club was set up to play a high-pressing 4-2-2-2 formation for many years under Ralph Hasenhuttl. When they hired Nathan Jones in November they went away from that philosophy but it appears Saints want to make it easier on their playing squad and want a quick return to the Hasenhuttl era tactics.

Marsch is the perfect man to implement it given his many years in the Red Bull organization and close understanding of pressing and that should help him hit the ground running. Yes, Southampton have issues defensively just like Leeds did but we should see Saints improve drastically in attack and they will be a lot of fun to watch in the final months of the season.

How long could Marsch stick around?

Many believed Marsch was sacked too early by Leeds and perhaps it was the wrong club for him. This is a good chance for him to prove that, even if it’s a short-term job which leads to him restoring his reputation and then moving on to the USMNT job or another gig in Europe.

Even if Marsch doesn’t keep Southampton up, there is the potential for him to build something special long-term at St Mary’s and this seems to be a club much better suited to his playing style, philosophy and ideas than Leeds was. First things first, his positive vibes will help get the fans onside after a terrible few months under Jones.

Marsch is very good at creating togetherness and an identity across all areas of the club. And he has always delivered when asked to help a club punch above its weight.

Let’s see if the Saints can Marsch to safety. If he able to do that this season, there is a real chance he could have found the right club at the right time in his career.

Arsenal vs Manchester City: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Feb 15, 2023, 9:15 AM EST
0 Comments

The Premier League title race will be altered in a big way by the outcome of Manchester City’s visit to Arsenal on Wednesday (watch live, 3pm ET online via Peacock Premium).

The two-time defending Premier League champions enter the game just three points back of upstart Arsenal, who has played one fewer match.

STREAM LIVE ARSENAL vs MANCHESTER CITY

It’s the first time the two meet in league play this season, though Man City defeated Arsenal in the FA Cup a couple of weeks ago.

Arsenal is coming off a draw with Brentford that followed a loss to Everton, and won’t have Gabriel Jesus. But Man City may not have Erling Haaland as it looks to build off a decisive defeat of Aston Villa.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Arsenal vs Manchester City.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Wednesday
TV Channel/stream online: Watch on Peacock Premium
PST watchalong: NBCSports’ YouTube

Key storylines & star players

Arsenal’s midfield has been exceptional when Thomas Partey and Martin Odegaard have been healthy, and it’s usually Granit Xhaka tying together the Ghanaian defensive midfielder and their Norwegian playmaking teammate. Look for them to be keys to getting through Rodri and Co.

Ilkay Gundogan remains one of the sneaky under-appreciated players in the league, thanks in large part to the love heaped on Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland, and Phil Foden. If he’s not underappreciated, it’s because Riyad Mahrez is… the Algerian had a goal and an assist in the win over Villa and ranks higher than you’d think in City’s all-time ranks.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Emile Smith Rowe (thigh), Reiss Nelson (thigh). OUT: Gabriel Jesus (knee), Mohamed Elneny (knee)

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Erling Haaland (other). OUT: John Stones (thigh).