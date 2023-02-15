Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2023 She Believes Cup takes center stage across the USA over the next week and the USWNT are primed for some intriguing games.

Vlatko Andonovski’s side face Brazil, Canada and Japan as excitement continues to build ahead of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand later this year.

The likes of Alex Morgan, Rose Lavelle, Becky Sauerbrunn and Megan Rapinoe are still the leaders of this USWNT but new stars are emerging with Trinity Rodman set to lead the next generation.

After their recent wins in friendlies against New Zealand in New Zealand, the She Believes Cup will be a big indication as to where this USWNT as they aim to win a third-straight World Cup trophy.

Below is the full schedule, how to watch information and the USWNT roster as this is a key tournament in the build-up to the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

How to watch She Believes Cup live, stream links, TV info

Watch in Espanol: On Universo and Telemundo

Watch in English: On HBO Max

Online: Stream via Peacock

She Believes Cup schedule

Thursday, February 16 in Orlando

4pm ET: Japan vs. Brazil

7pm ET: USWNT vs. Canada

Sunday, February 19 in Nashville

3:30pm ET: USWNT vs. Japan

6:30pm ET: Brazil vs. Canada

Wednesday, February 22 in Dallas

4pm ET: Canada vs. Japan

7pm ET: USWNT vs. Brazil

USWNT roster for She Believes Cup 2023

GOALKEEPERS (3): Adrianna Franch (Kansas City Current; 10), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage; 12), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars; 87)

DEFENDERS (7): Alana Cook (OL Reign; 21/0), Emily Fox (North Carolina Courage; 24/0), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC; 128/24), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC; 12/0), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign; 27/0), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC; 212/0), Emily Sonnett (OL Reign; 70/1)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon, FRA; 123/26), Taylor Kornieck (San Diego Wave FC; 9/2), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign; 86/24), Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 47/7), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit; 19/3), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit; 39/3)

FORWARDS (7): Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit; 15/5), Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave FC; 201/120), Midge Purce (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 22/4), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign; 197/63), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit; 12/2), Mallory Swanson (Chicago Red Stars; 84/28), Lynn Williams (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 49/15)

