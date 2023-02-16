Barcelona and Manchester United stage engrossing four-star first leg

Manchester United and Barcelona staged one for the purists on Thursday, a 2-2 draw serving as engrossing a first leg Europa League clash as you’ll see most years in the competition.

It was a clash of titans at the Camp Nou on Thursday, where Marcus Rashford and Raphinha traded blows in Catalonia.

United arguably deserved better for most of the match, but will be grateful to emerge even at two as David De Gea made some big interventions down the stretch.

Rashford scored off a Fred assist and then played a big role in Jules Kounde’s own goal as the Red Devils overcame a Marcos Alonso opener. Raphinha set up that goal and then delivered one of his own off a Kounde assist to level the tie in the 76th minute.

And Man United boss Erik ten Hag was unhappy that Rashford wasn’t awarded a penalty for what he saw as either a foul in the box or — at the least — a last man back foul that would’ve put Barca down a man.

Man United’s here as it finished second in its UEL group, while Barcelona fell out of the Champions League in third place from its group behind Bayern Munich and Inter Milan.

Rashford, Raphinha put on a show

If legendary club names Barcelona and Manchester United weren’t enough to get you to a screen at 12:45pm ET on a Thursday, their stars made sure early and often that you’d be called to one.

Raphinha — and Gavi, Robert Lewandowski, and Pedri — were ready to go from the jump for Barcelona, who starred early and late in collecting two goals and relatively-even footing in Europa League playoff tie that will not lean on away goals come the second leg at Old Trafford.

But Marcus Rashford remains in sensational form for United, and Fred joined longtime Barca rivals Casemiro and Raphael Varane in trying to make the heart of the Red Devils’ territory a harrowing place to be for the fluid Blaugranas.

Either team will make its case that it was better in Barca, and the deadlock means the second leg should have must-watch status for next week’s 3pm ET Thursday showdown in England.

Barcelona vs Manchester United player ratings: Stars of the Show

Marcus Rashford: Involved in both goals, as red-hot form moves to ‘the continent’

Raphinha: Leeds export shows how special he can be with better attacking peers

Raphael Varane: If the anti-Real Madrid boos heaved toward Casemiro and Varane bothered the latter, it was not apparent.

Gavi: Special young talent reminds global audience Barca is young and hungry.

Frenkie de Jong: Long-linked with Erik ten Hag, the Man Utd boss will be reminded again of his former pupil’s status as head of the midfield class.

Erik ten Hag reaction: We were good, officials changed outcome

Manchester United gaffer Erik ten Hag was left very upset when officials did not award a penalty to Rashford in the second half (or, failing that, produced a red card to Barca for a last man back foul):

“We have a lot of character and determination in this team,” Ten Hag said, via the BBC. “The belief we had to score the first goal and the meaning of the first goal is so important and that’s what we didn’t do it. Then we turn around when are down, and I also think the refereeing had a big influence in this game. I think it’s a clear foul on Rashy. You can discuss if it’s in our outside the box, but then it’s a red card because he was one-on-one with the goalkeeper. It’s a big influence, not only on this game but in this round, and referees can’t make such mistakes.”

Marcos Alonso goal video: Ex-Chelsea man lifts Barca

Remember me?! Former Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso haunts Man Utd and Barcelona are up 1-0. 🌶 pic.twitter.com/JKLSgAxRc0 — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 16, 2023

Marcus Rashford goal video: Red-hot ‘Rash’ from acute angle

Marcus Rashford can't stop scoring. His 11th goal of 2023. 😳 pic.twitter.com/RjPwUXf8TY — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 16, 2023

Jules Kounde own goal video: Man Utd goes in front

MANCHESTER UNITED TAKE THE LEAD AT THE CAMP NOU. 🔴 What a turnaround. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9cMQwvfemD — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 16, 2023

Raphinha goal video: Lewandowski dummy fools De Gea

Raphinha's cross was so good no one touched it. 🔥 This match. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/8fpfAVyCUe — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 16, 2023

