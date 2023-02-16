Borussia Dortmund edge past Chelsea in last 16 first leg

Chelsea missed several golden chances as Joao Felix came the closest to scoring as he hit the crossbar in the first half. The Blues must now overturn the one-goal deficit in the second leg at Stamford Bridge on March 7 to reach the quarterfinals.
Dortmund have now won seven games in a row in all competitions since the World Cup break and Edin Terzic’s talented young team was led by the hugely impressive Jude Bellingham in midfield as they weathered the Chelsea storm and showed superb resilience.
Chelsea have improved defensively but they are still struggling to be clinical, which has been a problem for a long time, and it’s tough to see Potter’s side scoring the two goals they need to advance past Dortmund in normal time in the second leg.
Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea highlights
😱😱😱 ¡Emre Can salva sobre la línea el empate del Chelsea!
This is a big test for this new-look Chelsea side and they need their new signings to stand up and deliver. Mudryk, Felix and Fernandez have all shown flashes of their brilliance so far and if it clicks, this Chelsea side is going to be a lot of fun to watch. Dortmund have plenty of brilliant talents too and you have to see this is a 50-50 matchup. A few months ago when the draw was made you would have made Chelsea the favorites but their recent struggles and Dortmund’s resurgence make this a very even battle. The midfield area is particularly key in these two games with Bellingham and Fernandez a mouthwatering proposition as two of the best young central midfielders in the world go head-to-head.
Chelsea team news, lineup
OUT: N’Golo Kante (hamstring), Armando Broja (knee), Edouard Mendy (finger), Christian Pulisic (knee), Raheem Sterling (knee)
United arguably deserved better for most of the match, but will be grateful to emerge even at two as David De Gea made some big interventions down the stretch.
Rashford scored off a Fred assist and then played a big role in Jules Kounde’s own goal as the Red Devils overcame a Marcos Alonso opener. Raphinha set up that goal and then delivered one of his own off a Kounde assist to level the tie in the 76th minute.
Man United’s here as it finished second in its UEL group, while Barcelona fell out of the Champions League in third place from its group behind Bayern Munich and Inter Milan.
Manchester United will play Barcelona as the Spanish giants dropped down from the Champions League and the Red Devils finished second in their Europa League group. Juventus, Ajax, RB Salzburg and Sporting Lisbon were all handed very tough assignments in the Europa League playoff to reach the last 16 stage.
Arsenal is through to the Europa League last 16 after winning their Europa League group, so Mikel Arteta’s side will watch on eagerly.
West Ham United is directly into the hat for the UEFA Europa Conference League knockout rounds, where it could draw any of 16 teams who will first have to contest playoff rounds. Some dangerous teams have dropped down from the Europa League to the Conference League with Lazio now among the favorites.
Will Manchester City win yet another Premier League title? Can Chelsea and Liverpool push them all the way? How will Manchester United’s new-look side fare? What about Tottenham and Arsenal? How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package?
Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.
While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.
The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.
The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.
When will the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
7:30am: Man City v Newcastle
Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Brighton v West Ham
Chelsea v Leeds
Wolves v Spurs
12:30pm: Southampton v Leicester
Sunday 5 March
9am: Nottingham Forest v Everton
11:30am: Liverpool v Man Utd
Monday 6 March
3pm: Brentford v Fulham
Matchweek 27
Saturday 11 March
7:30am: AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool
Everton v Brentford
Leeds v Brighton
Leicester v Chelsea
Man Utd v Southampton
Spurs v Nottingham Forest
12:30pm: Crystal Palace v Man City
Sunday 12 March
10am: Fulham v Arsenal
10am: West Ham v Aston Villa
12:30pm: Newcastle v Wolves
Wednesday 15 March – Rearranged game
3:30pm: Southampton vs Brentford
Thursday 16 March – Rearranged game
3:30pm: Brighton vs Crystal Palace
Matchweek 28
Friday 17 March
4pm: Nottingham Forest v Newcastle
Saturday 18 March
Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth
Brentford v Leicester
Liverpool v Fulham
Southampton v Spurs
Wolves v Leeds
1:30pm: Chelsea v Everton
10am: Arsenal v Crystal Palace
10am: Brighton v Man Utd
12:30pm: Man City v West Ham
Saturday 1 April
AFC Bournemouth v Fulham
Arsenal v Leeds
Brighton v Brentford
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Leicester
Everton v Spurs
Man City v Liverpool
Newcastle v Man Utd
Nottingham Forest v Wolves
West Ham v Southampton
Saturday 8 April
Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
Brentford v Newcastle
Fulham v West Ham
Leeds v Crystal Palace
Leicester v AFC Bournemouth
Liverpool v Arsenal
Man Utd v Everton
Southampton v Man City
Spurs v Brighton
Wolves v Chelsea
Saturday 15 April
Aston Villa v Newcastle
Chelsea v Brighton
Everton v Fulham
Leeds v Liverpool
Man City v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Man Utd
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Spurs v AFC Bournemouth
West Ham v Arsenal
Wolves v Brentford
Saturday 22 April
AFC Bournemouth v West Ham
Arsenal v Southampton
Brentford v Aston Villa
Brighton v Man City
Crystal Palace v Everton
Fulham v Leeds
Leicester v Wolves
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Man Utd v Chelsea
Newcastle v Spurs
Tuesday 25 April
19:45 Everton v Newcastle
19:45 Leeds v Leicester
19:45 Nottingham Forest v Brighton
19:45 Spurs v Man Utd
19:45 West Ham v Liverpool
19:45 Wolves v Crystal Palace
20:00 Aston Villa v Fulham
Wednesday 26 April
19:45 Chelsea v Brentford
19:45 Southampton v AFC Bournemouth
20:00 Man City v Arsenal
Saturday 29 April
AFC Bournemouth v Leeds
Arsenal v Chelsea
Brentford v Nottingham Forest
Brighton v Wolves
Crystal Palace v West Ham
Fulham v Man City
Leicester v Everton
Liverpool v Spurs
Man Utd v Aston Villa
Newcastle v Southampton
Saturday 6 May
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Brighton v Everton
Fulham v Leicester
Liverpool v Brentford
Man City v Leeds
Newcastle v Arsenal
Nottingham Forest v Southampton
Spurs v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Man Utd
Wolves v Aston Villa
Saturday 13 May
Arsenal v Brighton
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v West Ham
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Everton v Man City
Leeds v Newcastle
Leicester v Liverpool
Man Utd v Wolves
Southampton v Fulham
Saturday 20 May
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Brighton v Southampton
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man City v Chelsea
Newcastle v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Spurs v Brentford
West Ham v Leeds
Wolves v Everton
Sunday 28 May
16:00 Arsenal v Wolves
16:00 Aston Villa v Brighton
16:00 Brentford v Man City
16:00 Chelsea v Newcastle
16:00 Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
16:00 Everton v AFC Bournemouth
16:00 Leeds v Spurs
16:00 Leicester v West Ham
16:00 Man Utd v Fulham
16:00 Southampton v Liverpool