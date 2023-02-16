Borussia Dortmund edge past Chelsea in last 16 first leg

Borussia Dortmund edged past Chelsea 1-0 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last 16 as Karim Adeyemi’s second half strike condemned Graham Potter’s side to a narrow defeat in Germany.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

Chelsea missed several golden chances as Joao Felix came the closest to scoring as he hit the crossbar in the first half. The Blues must now overturn the one-goal deficit in the second leg at Stamford Bridge on March 7 to reach the quarterfinals.

Dortmund have now won seven games in a row in all competitions since the World Cup break and Edin Terzic’s talented young team was led by the hugely impressive Jude Bellingham in midfield as they weathered the Chelsea storm and showed superb resilience.

[ MORE: Champions League score predictions ]

Chelsea have improved defensively but they are still struggling to be clinical, which has been a problem for a long time, and it’s tough to see Potter’s side scoring the two goals they need to advance past Dortmund in normal time in the second leg.

Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea highlights

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea live, stream link, kick off time

Date/Time: Wednesday, February 15 at 3pm ET

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Key storylines

This is a big test for this new-look Chelsea side and they need their new signings to stand up and deliver. Mudryk, Felix and Fernandez have all shown flashes of their brilliance so far and if it clicks, this Chelsea side is going to be a lot of fun to watch. Dortmund have plenty of brilliant talents too and you have to see this is a 50-50 matchup. A few months ago when the draw was made you would have made Chelsea the favorites but their recent struggles and Dortmund’s resurgence make this a very even battle. The midfield area is particularly key in these two games with Bellingham and Fernandez a mouthwatering proposition as two of the best young central midfielders in the world go head-to-head.

Chelsea team news, lineup

Follow @JPW_NBCSports