The UEFA Europa League and Europa Conference League draw for the playoff round has been made and my word there are some huge clashes.

Manchester United will play Barcelona as the Spanish giants dropped down from the Champions League and the Red Devils finished second in their Europa League group. Juventus, Ajax, RB Salzburg and Sporting Lisbon were all handed very tough assignments in the Europa League playoff to reach the last 16 stage.

Arsenal is through to the Europa League last 16 after winning their Europa League group, so Mikel Arteta’s side will watch on eagerly.

West Ham United is directly into the hat for the UEFA Europa Conference League knockout rounds, where it could draw any of 16 teams who will first have to contest playoff rounds. Some dangerous teams have dropped down from the Europa League to the Conference League with Lazio now among the favorites.

The final of the Europa League will be played in Budapest, while the Conference League final will be in Prague.

Below are details on the Europa League and Conference League, including how to watch info, the playoff draw, dates and schedule.

UEFA Europa League, Conference League, schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Knockout rounds begin in February 2023

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

UEFA Europa League playoff round, knockout round draws

Thursday, February 16 first leg

Barcelona 2-2 Manchester United – Highlights, analysis, player ratings

Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 Rennes

Ajax 0-0 Union Berlin

RB Salzburg 1-0 Roma

Juventus vs Nantes

Sporting Lisbon vs Midtjylland

Bayer Leverkusen vs Monaco

Sevilla vs PSV Eindhoven

Europa League teams already qualified for Round of 16 draw

Arsenal

Fenerbahce

Ferencvaros

Feyenoord

Freiburg

Real Betis

Real Sociedad

Union Saint-Gilloise

UEFA Europa Conference League playoff round, knockout round draws

Thursday, February 16 first leg

Qarabag 1-0 Gent

Trabzonspor 1-0 Basel

Bodo/Glimt 0-0 Lech Poznan

Braga 0-4 Fiorentina

Lazio vs CFR Cluj

AEK Larnaca vs Dnipro-1

Sheriff Tiraspol vs Partizan Belgrade

Ludogorets Razgard vs Anderlecht

Europa Conference League teams already qualified for Round of 16 draw

AZ Alkmaar

Djugardens

Istanbul Basaksehir

Nice

Sivasspor

Slovan Bratislava

Villarreal

West Ham United

