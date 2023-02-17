All eyes will be on Arsenal as they head to Aston Villa on Saturday looking to get back on track after their midweek defeat at Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta’s side battled hard against City but made big mistakes at key moments and they have now been knocked off top spot after dropping points in four of their last six Premier League games. All is not lost as they still have a game in-hand on City but Arteta has a big job on his hands to raise the confidence levels for this clash at Villa Park, and beyond.

As for Villa, their confidence has taken a bit of a battering in recent weeks as they’ve conceded seven goals in their last two outings, which were defeats against Leicester City and Manchester City. Former Arsenal boss Unai Emery has done a fine job to steady the ship since he arrived at Villa and they generally look much better defensively and are very dangerous on the counter.

Here’s everything you need for Aston Villa vs Arsenal.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

All of the focus will be on Arsenal and how they respond to that home defeat, their first of the season, to Manchester City. All is not lost for Arteta’s young side and if they can cut out some of the big defensive mistakes and also finish the chances they are creating, they will hang in their with Man City for the rest of the season. The fine details alluded them in their top of the table clash but they’ve been very good at being ruthless and scoring early throughout this season.

Villa’s midfield could cause them problems though as Kamara and Luiz have been excellent since Emery’s arrival and Watkins and Bailey have also looked electric in attack.

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Diego Carlos (Achilles), Bertrand Traore (knee), Jed Steer (Achilles), DOUBT: Tyrone Mings (unknown)

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Gabriel Jesus (knee), Mohamed Elneny (knee), Emile Smith Rowe (thigh), DOUBT: Thomas Partey (back)

