How to watch Everton vs Leeds live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday TV Channel: USA Network Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Everton’s midfield trio of Amadou Onana, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Idrissa Gana Gueye will be key in this relegation scrap and so is Dominic Calvert-Lewin who was missing through injury last time out. Everton’s defense will be well-organized and set pieces are something they are clearly focused on when it comes to goalscoring opportunities.
Leeds continue to look to teenager Wilfried Gnonto for goals and inspiration, while USMNT duo Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie are doing their best to win the ball in midfield and drive the team forward. Defending properly continues to be the biggest issue for Leeds.
Remember: you can watch all 380 Premier League games across NBC, USA Network, NBCSports.com and Peacock. We’ve got you covered.
Will Manchester City win yet another Premier League title? Can Chelsea and Liverpool push them all the way? How will Manchester United’s new-look side fare? What about Tottenham and Arsenal? How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package?
Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.
While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.
The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.
The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.
When will the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
7:30am: Man City v Newcastle
Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Brighton v West Ham
Chelsea v Leeds
Wolves v Spurs
12:30pm: Southampton v Leicester
Sunday 5 March
9am: Nottingham Forest v Everton
11:30am: Liverpool v Man Utd
Monday 6 March
3pm: Brentford v Fulham
Matchweek 27
Saturday 11 March
7:30am: AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool
Everton v Brentford
Leeds v Brighton
Leicester v Chelsea
Man Utd v Southampton
Spurs v Nottingham Forest
12:30pm: Crystal Palace v Man City
Sunday 12 March
10am: Fulham v Arsenal
10am: West Ham v Aston Villa
12:30pm: Newcastle v Wolves
Wednesday 15 March – Rearranged game
3:30pm: Southampton vs Brentford
Thursday 16 March – Rearranged game
3:30pm: Brighton vs Crystal Palace
Matchweek 28
Friday 17 March
4pm: Nottingham Forest v Newcastle
Saturday 18 March
Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth
Brentford v Leicester
Liverpool v Fulham
Southampton v Spurs
Wolves v Leeds
1:30pm: Chelsea v Everton
10am: Arsenal v Crystal Palace
10am: Brighton v Man Utd
12:30pm: Man City v West Ham
Saturday 1 April
AFC Bournemouth v Fulham
Arsenal v Leeds
Brighton v Brentford
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Leicester
Everton v Spurs
Man City v Liverpool
Newcastle v Man Utd
Nottingham Forest v Wolves
West Ham v Southampton
Saturday 8 April
Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
Brentford v Newcastle
Fulham v West Ham
Leeds v Crystal Palace
Leicester v AFC Bournemouth
Liverpool v Arsenal
Man Utd v Everton
Southampton v Man City
Spurs v Brighton
Wolves v Chelsea
Saturday 15 April
Aston Villa v Newcastle
Chelsea v Brighton
Everton v Fulham
Leeds v Liverpool
Man City v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Man Utd
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Spurs v AFC Bournemouth
West Ham v Arsenal
Wolves v Brentford
Saturday 22 April
AFC Bournemouth v West Ham
Arsenal v Southampton
Brentford v Aston Villa
Brighton v Man City
Crystal Palace v Everton
Fulham v Leeds
Leicester v Wolves
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Man Utd v Chelsea
Newcastle v Spurs
Tuesday 25 April
19:45 Everton v Newcastle
19:45 Leeds v Leicester
19:45 Nottingham Forest v Brighton
19:45 Spurs v Man Utd
19:45 West Ham v Liverpool
19:45 Wolves v Crystal Palace
20:00 Aston Villa v Fulham
Wednesday 26 April
19:45 Chelsea v Brentford
19:45 Southampton v AFC Bournemouth
20:00 Man City v Arsenal
Saturday 29 April
AFC Bournemouth v Leeds
Arsenal v Chelsea
Brentford v Nottingham Forest
Brighton v Wolves
Crystal Palace v West Ham
Fulham v Man City
Leicester v Everton
Liverpool v Spurs
Man Utd v Aston Villa
Newcastle v Southampton
Saturday 6 May
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Brighton v Everton
Fulham v Leicester
Liverpool v Brentford
Man City v Leeds
Newcastle v Arsenal
Nottingham Forest v Southampton
Spurs v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Man Utd
Wolves v Aston Villa
Saturday 13 May
Arsenal v Brighton
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v West Ham
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Everton v Man City
Leeds v Newcastle
Leicester v Liverpool
Man Utd v Wolves
Southampton v Fulham
Saturday 20 May
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Brighton v Southampton
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man City v Chelsea
Newcastle v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Spurs v Brentford
West Ham v Leeds
Wolves v Everton
Sunday 28 May
16:00 Arsenal v Wolves
16:00 Aston Villa v Brighton
16:00 Brentford v Man City
16:00 Chelsea v Newcastle
16:00 Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
16:00 Everton v AFC Bournemouth
16:00 Leeds v Spurs
16:00 Leicester v West Ham
16:00 Man Utd v Fulham
16:00 Southampton v Liverpool
Forest has proven a proper scrapper, but it’s still looking for its best XI as the club cycles through its many, many options (yes, even given the many injuries at Forest). That’s made Keylor Navas a wonderful signing, as the legendary Costa Rican goalkeeper has picked up where the injured Dean Henderson left off earlier this season as a star stopper.
City seems likely to start Phil Foden given the youngster was left on the bench to start the midweek win over Arsenal, and Foden’s chemistry with Erling Haaland was palpable earlier in the season. With Kevin De Bruyne in form and Haaland ending his scoreless run, Forest will have to be ready from Moment No. 1.
Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options
QUESTIONABLE: Jesse Lingard (knee), Ryan Yates (illness). OUT: Giulian Biancone (knee), Omar Richards (calf), Taiwo Awoniyi (groin), Dean Henderson (thigh), Moussa Niakhate (thigh), Scott McKenna (thigh), Willy Boly (thigh).
Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options
The only team to defeat Newcastle United this season visits St. James’ Park as Liverpool looks to build upon its first Premier League win since December come Saturday afternoon (watch live, 12:30pm ET on NBC and online via Peacock Premium).
Liverpool beat Newcastle 2-1 at Anfield in a controversial seven minutes of stoppage time after the Reds accused the Magpies of time-wasting in a match of two injury-hit sides.
Newcastle will be looking at its injury report as Callum Wilson, Allan Saint-Maximin, and Miguel Almiron are all in question with Bruno Guimaraes and Joe Willock both out, too. That will put focus on relative new boy Alexander Isak and very new boy Anthony Gordon.
Liverpool’s attack is still all about Mohamed Salah, but the returns of Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota have joined Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez in giving Jurgen Klopp a lot of ways to show off his Egyptian star’s best assets.
Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options
QUESTIONABLE: Callum Wilson (thigh), Allan Saint-Maximin (knee), Miguel Almiron (knee). OUT: Javi Manquillo (undisclosed), Bruno Guimaraes (suspension), Matt Targett (ankle), Jamaal Lascelles (personal reasons), Joe Willock (thigh), Emil Krafth (knee)
Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Thiago Alcantara (groin), Luis Diaz (knee), Arthur (thigh), Ibrahima Konate (thigh), Calvin Ramsey (knee)
Graham Potter is really struggling at Chelsea as his team continue to put in decent performances but aren’t taking their opportunities in front of goal. They lost 1-0 at Borussia Dortmund in midweek in their UEFA Champions League last 16 first leg and they have drawn three-straight Premier League games as Chelsea have won just one of their last nine games in all competitions. The pressure is mounting on Potter, especially as he now has so many talented players at his disposal after a flurry of arrivals in January. Chelsea sit in 10th place in the table and are 10 points off the top four.
How to watch Chelsea vs Southampton live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday TV Channel: Peacock Online: Stream via Peacock Premium
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
All of the focus at Chelsea is on scoring more goals and they have been so close to doing that in recent games. They didn’t take their chances in the first half at West Ham last weekend and were made to pay for that in the 1-1 draw, while Potter not starting a proper No. 9 up top continues to boggle the mind. Chelsea’s new signings Fernandez, Mudryk and Felix all look very good and you have to think everything will slot into place very nicely soon. As for Southampton, a couple of their January signings look like top players too with Carlos Alcaraz, 20, scoring his first goal last week against Wolves and Kamaldeen Sulemana looks like a brilliant attacking talent. Now, can Saints improve defensively? If they can, they have a chance of staying up.
Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: N’Golo Kante (hamstring), Armando Broja (knee), Edouard Mendy (finger), Christian Pulisic (knee), DOUBT: Ben Chilwell (ankle), Raheem Sterling (knee)
Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Juan Larios (groin), Tino Livramento (knee), DOUBT: Kyle Walker-Peters (thigh), Alex McCarthy (ankle)