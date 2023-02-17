Manchester United vs Leicester: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news

By Feb 17, 2023, 7:23 PM EST
0 Comments

Manchester United need all three points to keep pace in the Premier League title race when they host Leicester at Old Trafford on Sunday (watch live, 9 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). 

STREAM LIVE MANCHESTER UNITED vs LEICESTER

When Manchester City beat then-leaders Arsenal (both on 51 points) to go back atop the PL table, it also meant Manchester United (46 points – 3rd place) were suddenly within five points of pole position. Leicester (24 points), meanwhile, are up to 13th after picking up back-to-back victories amid their current three-game unbeaten run.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester United vs Leicester

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

Aston Villa vs Arsenal live
Aston Villa vs Arsenal: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Premier League table
Premier League table, 2022-23 season
Newcastle vs Liverpool live
Newcastle vs Liverpool: How to watch, live stream link, team news

How to watch Manchester United vs Leicester live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9 am ET, Sunday
TV channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Manchester United have lost just once (to Arsenal) in their last 10 Premier League games (7W-2D-1L), and they have Marcus Rashford’s red-hot form to thank for that. The 25-year-old has scored eight times during the run (14 goals, 4 assists in 16 games since returning from the World Cup – all competitions). Sunday will be game no. 3 of Casemiro’s three-game suspension for the red card he received in the Man United victory over Crystal Palace two weeks ago, with the Red Devils just a win away from taking 7 of 9 points during the Brazilian’s ban — not small feat given his considerable impact since arriving from Real Madrid in the summer.

Just a month ago, Leicester looked like a side headed for a season-long relegation battle and Brendan Rodgers looked like a manager who would soon be looking for work. The Foxes had scored just one goal in four games (all defeats) post-World Cup, but then came an unlucky draw with 6th-place Brighton, followed by wins over Aston Villa and Tottenham and four goals scored in each. Kelechi Iheanacho has either scored (two) or assisted (three) on five of the eight goals

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Casemiro (suspension), Christian Eriksen (ankle), Anthony Martial (hip), Donny van de Beek (knee), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Antony (undisclosed), Scott McTominay (undisclosed)

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Ryan Bertrand (knee), James Justin (achilles), Jonny Evans (calf)

Follow @AndyEdMLS

Aston Villa vs Arsenal: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Feb 17, 2023, 7:57 PM EST
0 Comments

All eyes will be on Arsenal as they head to Aston Villa on Saturday looking to get back on track after their midweek defeat at Manchester City.

STREAM LIVE ASTON VILLA v ARSENAL

Mikel Arteta’s side battled hard against City but made big mistakes at key moments and they have now been knocked off top spot after dropping points in four of their last six Premier League games. All is not lost as they still have a game in-hand on City but Arteta has a big job on his hands to raise the confidence levels for this clash at Villa Park, and beyond.

As for Villa, their confidence has taken a bit of a battering in recent weeks as they’ve conceded seven goals in their last two outings, which were defeats against Leicester City and Manchester City. Former Arsenal boss Unai Emery has done a fine job to steady the ship since he arrived at Villa and they generally look much better defensively and are very dangerous on the counter.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Here’s everything you need for Aston Villa vs Arsenal.

Premier League news

Premier League table
Premier League table, 2022-23 season
Newcastle vs Liverpool live
Newcastle vs Liverpool: How to watch, live stream link, team news
Premier League Golden Boot
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

How to watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

All of the focus will be on Arsenal and how they respond to that home defeat, their first of the season, to Manchester City. All is not lost for Arteta’s young side and if they can cut out some of the big defensive mistakes and also finish the chances they are creating, they will hang in their with Man City for the rest of the season. The fine details alluded them in their top of the table clash but they’ve been very good at being ruthless and scoring early throughout this season.

Villa’s midfield could cause them problems though as Kamara and Luiz have been excellent since Emery’s arrival and Watkins and Bailey have also looked electric in attack.

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Diego Carlos (Achilles), Bertrand Traore (knee), Jed Steer (Achilles), DOUBT: Tyrone Mings (unknown)

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Gabriel Jesus (knee), Mohamed Elneny (knee), Emile Smith Rowe (thigh), DOUBT: Thomas Partey (back)

Latest USMNT news

Christian Pulisic
Report: Christian Pulisic set to leave Chelsea this summer
Jesse Marsch
Jesse Marsch to Southampton talks break down (report)
Jesse Marsch
Jesse Marsch fired by Leeds United

 

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

By Feb 17, 2023, 7:55 PM EST
1 Comment

If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

After the break for the 2022 World Cup, the Premier League is back with a bang and the start to 2023 has delivered plenty of fun.

Latest Premier League news

Aston Villa vs Arsenal live
Aston Villa vs Arsenal: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Newcastle vs Liverpool live
Newcastle vs Liverpool: How to watch, live stream link, team news
Premier League Golden Boot
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

As we head into the second half of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are looking head and shoulders above the rest though Manchester United has surged into contention and Newcastle has only lost once in Premier League play.

The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Uneven Tottenham are hanging in the top four battle, while Liverpool is struggling to stay in the Champions League scrap. Chelsea has some work to do while surprising Fulham, Brentford and Brighton are hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns.

Who are the candidates for relegation?

Everton, Bournemouth, and Southampton currently occupy the relegation places.

But Nottingham Forest, Leicester City, West Ham, Wolves, and Leeds all find themselves within a few points of the bottom three after a topsy-turvy season so far.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – February 15

Premier League table


Follow @AndyEdMLS

Newcastle vs Liverpool: How to watch, live stream link, team news

By Feb 17, 2023, 7:50 PM EST
0 Comments

The only team to defeat Newcastle United this season visits St. James’ Park as Liverpool looks to build upon its first Premier League win since December come Saturday afternoon (watch live, 12:30pm ET on NBC and online via Peacock Premium).

Liverpool beat Newcastle 2-1 at Anfield in a controversial seven minutes of stoppage time after the Reds accused the Magpies of time-wasting in a match of two injury-hit sides.

STREAM LIVE NEWCASTLE vs LIVERPOOL

Well, both teams are injury-hit again — this time Newcastle moreso than Liverpool — as the visitors will dodge suspended Bruno Guimaraes for the second time this season.

Liverpool can pull within six points of fourth-place Newcastle with a win, with the hosts looking to move within touching distance of Manchester United.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Newcastle vs Liverpool.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

Aston Villa vs Arsenal live
Aston Villa vs Arsenal: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Premier League table
Premier League table, 2022-23 season
Premier League Golden Boot
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

How to watch Newcastle vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET, Saturday
TV Channel: NBC
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Newcastle will be looking at its injury report as Callum Wilson, Allan Saint-Maximin, and Miguel Almiron are all in question with Bruno Guimaraes and Joe Willock both out, too. That will put focus on relative new boy Alexander Isak and very new boy Anthony Gordon.

Liverpool’s attack is still all about Mohamed Salah, but the returns of Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota have joined Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez in giving Jurgen Klopp a lot of ways to show off his Egyptian star’s best assets.

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Callum Wilson (thigh), Allan Saint-Maximin (knee), Miguel Almiron (knee). OUT: Javi Manquillo (undisclosed), Bruno Guimaraes (suspension), Matt Targett (ankle), Jamaal Lascelles (personal reasons), Joe Willock (thigh), Emil Krafth (knee)

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Thiago Alcantara (groin), Luis Diaz (knee), Arthur (thigh), Ibrahima Konate (thigh), Calvin Ramsey (knee)

Newcastle vs Liverpool video preview

Chelsea vs Southampton: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Feb 17, 2023, 7:45 PM EST
0 Comments

Chelsea host Southampton at Stamford Bridge as two teams badly out form both need a win to kick-start their seasons.

STREAM LIVE CHELSEA v SOUTHAMPTON

Graham Potter is really struggling at Chelsea as his team continue to put in decent performances but aren’t taking their opportunities in front of goal. They lost 1-0 at Borussia Dortmund in midweek in their UEFA Champions League last 16 first leg and they have drawn three-straight Premier League games as Chelsea have won just one of their last nine games in all competitions. The pressure is mounting on Potter, especially as he now has so many talented players at his disposal after a flurry of arrivals in January. Chelsea sit in 10th place in the table and are 10 points off the top four.

Southampton sacked Nathan Jones following their humbling home defeat to 10-man Wolves last weekend and it looked like Jesse Marsch would be their next manager. However, that deal for Marsch broke down and now Ruben Selles is in charge on a caretaker basis as the assistant coach could well take over for the rest of the season. Saints sit bottom of the table but are somehow just four points from safety despite a run of nine defeats from their last 10 Premier League games. Interesting note: Southampton beat Chelsea 2-1 earlier this season and have matched up pretty well against the Blues in recent years.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Here’s everything you need for Chelsea vs Southampton.

Premier League news

Aston Villa vs Arsenal live
Aston Villa vs Arsenal: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Premier League table
Premier League table, 2022-23 season
Newcastle vs Liverpool live
Newcastle vs Liverpool: How to watch, live stream link, team news

How to watch Chelsea vs Southampton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

All of the focus at Chelsea is on scoring more goals and they have been so close to doing that in recent games. They didn’t take their chances in the first half at West Ham last weekend and were made to pay for that in the 1-1 draw, while Potter not starting a proper No. 9 up top continues to boggle the mind. Chelsea’s new signings Fernandez, Mudryk and Felix all look very good and you have to think everything will slot into place very nicely soon. As for Southampton, a couple of their January signings look like top players too with Carlos Alcaraz, 20, scoring his first goal last week against Wolves and Kamaldeen Sulemana looks like a brilliant attacking talent. Now, can Saints improve defensively? If they can, they have a chance of staying up.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: N’Golo Kante (hamstring), Armando Broja (knee), Edouard Mendy (finger), Christian Pulisic (knee), DOUBT: Ben Chilwell (ankle), Raheem Sterling (knee)

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Juan Larios (groin), Tino Livramento (knee), DOUBT: Kyle Walker-Peters (thigh), Alex McCarthy (ankle)

Latest USMNT news

Christian Pulisic
Report: Christian Pulisic set to leave Chelsea this summer
Jesse Marsch
Jesse Marsch to Southampton talks break down (report)
Jesse Marsch
Jesse Marsch fired by Leeds United

 