Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?
As we head into the second half of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are looking head and shoulders above the rest though Manchester United has surged into contention and Newcastle has only lost once in Premier League play.
Uneven Tottenham are hanging in the top four battle, while Liverpool is struggling to stay in the Champions League scrap. Chelsea has some work to do while surprising Fulham, Brentford and Brighton are hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns.
Who are the candidates for relegation?
Everton, Bournemouth, and Southampton currently occupy the relegation places.
But Nottingham Forest, Leicester City, West Ham, Wolves, and Leeds all find themselves within a few points of the bottom three after a topsy-turvy season so far.
Below you will find the latest Premier League table.
As for Villa, their confidence has taken a bit of a battering in recent weeks as they’ve conceded seven goals in their last two outings, which were defeats against Leicester City and Manchester City. Former Arsenal boss Unai Emery has done a fine job to steady the ship since he arrived at Villa and they generally look much better defensively and are very dangerous on the counter.
How to watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday TV Channel: USA Network Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
All of the focus will be on Arsenal and how they respond to that home defeat, their first of the season, to Manchester City. All is not lost for Arteta’s young side and if they can cut out some of the big defensive mistakes and also finish the chances they are creating, they will hang in their with Man City for the rest of the season. The fine details alluded them in their top of the table clash but they’ve been very good at being ruthless and scoring early throughout this season.
Villa’s midfield could cause them problems though as Kamara and Luiz have been excellent since Emery’s arrival and Watkins and Bailey have also looked electric in attack.
Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Diego Carlos (Achilles), Bertrand Traore (knee), Jed Steer (Achilles), DOUBT: Tyrone Mings (unknown)
Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Gabriel Jesus (knee), Mohamed Elneny (knee), Emile Smith Rowe (thigh), DOUBT: Thomas Partey (back)
The only team to defeat Newcastle United this season visits St. James’ Park as Liverpool looks to build upon its first Premier League win since December come Saturday afternoon (watch live, 12:30pm ET on NBC and online via Peacock Premium).
Liverpool beat Newcastle 2-1 at Anfield in a controversial seven minutes of stoppage time after the Reds accused the Magpies of time-wasting in a match of two injury-hit sides.
Newcastle will be looking at its injury report as Callum Wilson, Allan Saint-Maximin, and Miguel Almiron are all in question with Bruno Guimaraes and Joe Willock both out, too. That will put focus on relative new boy Alexander Isak and very new boy Anthony Gordon.
Liverpool’s attack is still all about Mohamed Salah, but the returns of Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota have joined Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez in giving Jurgen Klopp a lot of ways to show off his Egyptian star’s best assets.
Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options
QUESTIONABLE: Callum Wilson (thigh), Allan Saint-Maximin (knee), Miguel Almiron (knee). OUT: Javi Manquillo (undisclosed), Bruno Guimaraes (suspension), Matt Targett (ankle), Jamaal Lascelles (personal reasons), Joe Willock (thigh), Emil Krafth (knee)
Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Thiago Alcantara (groin), Luis Diaz (knee), Arthur (thigh), Ibrahima Konate (thigh), Calvin Ramsey (knee)
Graham Potter is really struggling at Chelsea as his team continue to put in decent performances but aren’t taking their opportunities in front of goal. They lost 1-0 at Borussia Dortmund in midweek in their UEFA Champions League last 16 first leg and they have drawn three-straight Premier League games as Chelsea have won just one of their last nine games in all competitions. The pressure is mounting on Potter, especially as he now has so many talented players at his disposal after a flurry of arrivals in January. Chelsea sit in 10th place in the table and are 10 points off the top four.
How to watch Chelsea vs Southampton live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday TV Channel: Peacock Online: Stream via Peacock Premium
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
All of the focus at Chelsea is on scoring more goals and they have been so close to doing that in recent games. They didn’t take their chances in the first half at West Ham last weekend and were made to pay for that in the 1-1 draw, while Potter not starting a proper No. 9 up top continues to boggle the mind. Chelsea’s new signings Fernandez, Mudryk and Felix all look very good and you have to think everything will slot into place very nicely soon. As for Southampton, a couple of their January signings look like top players too with Carlos Alcaraz, 20, scoring his first goal last week against Wolves and Kamaldeen Sulemana looks like a brilliant attacking talent. Now, can Saints improve defensively? If they can, they have a chance of staying up.
Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: N’Golo Kante (hamstring), Armando Broja (knee), Edouard Mendy (finger), Christian Pulisic (knee), DOUBT: Ben Chilwell (ankle), Raheem Sterling (knee)
Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Juan Larios (groin), Tino Livramento (knee), DOUBT: Kyle Walker-Peters (thigh), Alex McCarthy (ankle)
There is something somewhat dull about knowing the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, the lone curiosity being the final number of his final tally, we get it, but most of what Haaland is doing this season is simply marvelous and to be admired without much fear.
Haaland’s Premier League-leading 26 goals have him nine goals clear of the next closest challenger: Tottenham’s Harry Kane.
The Norwegian star piled up 20 goals in a single Premier League season faster than any player in history… by seven games (Kevin Phillips of Sunderland did it in 21). Now he’s within five goals of equalling Kevin Phillips’ record for most goals in a debut Premier League season.
And the later this season goes with him projected so far over the current record, the less chucking is accompanied by marking out the pace (especially considering Haaland was not beaten up by the World Cup, as Norway was not in the tournament). And even though Haaland is currently overperforming his expected goals total, it’s clear that projecting him for the Premier League record is rather realistic.
Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd. He’s played in 22 of Man City’s 23 games, scoring 26 goals.
Mohamed Salah holds the 38-game season record with his 32 goals scored for Liverpool during the 2017-18 season, while Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer bagged 34 during 42-game seasons in the 20th century’s final decade.
Haaland also could topple the record for goal involvements (goals plus assists) in a single season, including beating the 42-game record. Alan Shearer put up 47 over 42, while Thierry Henry holds the 38-game record with 44.
Other records that Haaland could legitimately tie or topple:
30 goals in a first Premier League season (Kevin Phillips, Sunderland, 1999-2000)
Goals in 24 different Premier League matches (Salah, Liverpool, 2017-18)
Most goals in a Premier League match (Five tied with five)
11-straight Premier League games with a goal (Jamie Vardy, Leicester, 2014-15)
Read on to see the latest Premier League goal totals for the 2022-23 season, as Haaland looks to claim a Golden Boot in his first PL season.