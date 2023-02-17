USWNT in SheBelieves Cup 2023: How to watch, schedule, stream link

The 2023 SheBelieves Cup takes center stage across the USA over the next week and the USWNT are primed for some intriguing games.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Vlatko Andonovski’s side face Brazil, Canada and Japan as excitement continues to build ahead of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand later this year.

The likes of Alex Morgan, Rose Lavelle, Becky Sauerbrunn and Megan Rapinoe are still the leaders of this USWNT but new stars are emerging with Trinity Rodman set to lead the next generation.

After their recent wins in friendlies against New Zealand in New Zealand, the SheBelieves Cup will be a big indicator where this USWNT is, as they aim to win a third-straight World Cup trophy.

Below is the full schedule, how to watch information and the USWNT roster as this is a key tournament in the build-up to the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

How to watch SheBelieves Cup live, stream links, TV info

Watch in Espanol: On Universo and Telemundo
Watch in English: On HBO Max
Online: Stream via Peacock

SheBelieves Cup schedule & results

Thursday, February 16 in Orlando

Japan 0-1 Brazil (Debinha 72′) – HIGHLIGHTS
USWNT 2-0 Canada (Swanson 7′, 34′) – HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday, February 19 in Nashville

3:30pm ET: USWNT vs. Japan
6:30pm ET: Brazil vs. Canada

Wednesday, February 22 in Dallas

4pm ET: Canada vs. Japan
7pm ET: USWNT vs. Brazil

USWNT roster for SheBelieves Cup 2023

GOALKEEPERS (3): Adrianna Franch (Kansas City Current; 10), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage; 12), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars; 87)

DEFENDERS (7): Alana Cook (OL Reign; 21/0), Emily Fox (North Carolina Courage; 24/0), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC; 128/24), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC; 12/0), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign; 27/0), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC; 212/0), Emily Sonnett (OL Reign; 70/1)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon, FRA; 123/26), Taylor Kornieck (San Diego Wave FC; 9/2), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign; 86/24), Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 47/7), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit; 19/3), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit; 39/3)

FORWARDS (7): Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit; 15/5), Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave FC; 201/120), Midge Purce (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 22/4), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign; 197/63), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit; 12/2), Mallory Swanson (Chicago Red Stars; 84/28), Lynn Williams (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 49/15)

UEFA Europa League live! How to watch, updates, videos

The UEFA Europa League and Europa Conference League draw for the playoff round has been made and my word there are some huge clashes.

[ LIVE: Europa League scores ]

Manchester United will play Barcelona as the Spanish giants dropped down from the Champions League and the Red Devils finished second in their Europa League group. Juventus, Ajax, RB Salzburg and Sporting Lisbon were all handed very tough assignments in the Europa League playoff to reach the last 16 stage.

Arsenal is through to the Europa League last 16 after winning their Europa League group, so Mikel Arteta’s side will watch on eagerly.

West Ham United is directly into the hat for the UEFA Europa Conference League knockout rounds, where it could draw any of 16 teams who will first have to contest playoff rounds. Some dangerous teams have dropped down from the Europa League to the Conference League with Lazio now among the favorites.

[ LIVE: Conference League scores ]

The final of the Europa League will be played in Budapest, while the Conference League final will be in Prague.

Below are details on the Europa League and Conference League, including how to watch info, the playoff draw, dates and schedule.

UEFA Europa League, Conference League, schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Knockout rounds begin in February 2023
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

UEFA Europa League playoff round, knockout round draws

Thursday, February 16 first leg

Barcelona 2-2 Manchester UnitedHighlights, analysis, player ratings
Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 Rennes
Ajax 0-0 Union Berlin
RB Salzburg 1-0 Roma
Juventus 1-1 Nantes
Sporting Lisbon 1-1 Midtjylland
Bayer Leverkusen 2-3 Monaco
Sevilla 3-0 PSV Eindhoven

Thursday, February 23 second leg

Nantes vs Juventus — 12:45pm ET
Midtjylland vs Sporting Lisbon — 12:45pm ET
Monaco vs Bayer Leverkusen — 12:45pm ET
PSV Eindhoven vs Sevilla — 12:45pm ET
Manchester United vs Barcelona — 3pm ET
Rennes vs Shakhtar Donetsk — 3pm ET
Union Berlin vs Ajax — 3pm ET
AS Roma vs RB Salzburg — 3pm ET

Europa League teams already qualified for Round of 16 draw

Arsenal
Fenerbahce
Ferencvaros
Feyenoord
Freiburg
Real Betis
Real Sociedad
Union Saint-Gilloise

UEFA Europa Conference League playoff round, knockout round draws

Thursday, February 16 first leg

Qarabag 1-0 Gent
Trabzonspor 1-0 Basel
Bodo/Glimt 0-0 Lech Poznan
Braga 0-4 Fiorentina
Lazio 1-0 CFR Cluj
AEK Larnaca 1-0 Dnipro-1
Sheriff Tiraspol 0-1 Partizan Belgrade
Ludogorets Razgrad 1-0 Anderlecht

Thursday, February 23 second leg

CFR Cluj vs Lazio — 12:45pm ET
Dnipro-1 vs AEK Larnaca — 12:45pm ET
Partizan Belgrade vs Sheriff Tiraspol — 12:45pm ET
Anderlecht vs Ludogorets Razgrad — 12:45pm ET
Gent vs Qarabag — 3pm ET
Basel vs Trabzonspor — 3pm ET
Lech Poznan vs Bodo/Glimt — 3pm ET
Fiorentina vs Braga — 3pm ET

Europa Conference League teams already qualified for Round of 16 draw

AZ Alkmaar
Djugardens
Istanbul Basaksehir
Nice
Sivasspor
Slovan Bratislava
Villarreal
West Ham United

Four under-the-radar Premier League stars having tremendous seasons

All great players impact games, but not all see their praises sung every day across the Premier League world.

And while there certainly can be arguments made that the best teams’ brightest stars, names like Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah, and Martin Odegaard, could have their names mentioned even more often, there are always names that threaten to fall through the cracks.

VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

That’s especially true when a player isn’t even highlighted more than one of his teammates on a non-title contending club.

We could certainly sing the praises of Brentford’s Ivan Toney or Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes as underappreciated, but there are stats out there that say they have teammates who are carrying more water than even those players.

And so we choose today to highlight four players doing incredible work this Premier League season.

[ MORE: Watch Premier League live | Peacock Premium details ]

Kieran Trippier, Newcastle United

The Newcastle fullback is, for the moment, FotMob’s top-rated performer in the Premier League this season.

Yep, that’s him ahead of top-five members Rodri, Erling Haaland, Bukayo Saka, and Kevin De Bruyne.

The 32-year-old is second to De Bruyne in chances created, big chances created, and expected assists per 90 minutes.

Bruno Guimaraes might be Newcastle’s most valuable player and Sven Botman viewed as nearly as indispensible, but Trippier has been so influential in driving the Magpies’ over-performance this season.

David Raya, Brentford

There’s a reason the Bees’ Spanish keeper is being linked with essentially every big club who might need a new star between the sticks.

Raya’s stopping balls both efficiently and often, with an almost-absurd 97 saves on the season coming at an average of 4.4 per 90 minutes. He’s also third to Kepa Arrizabalaga and Nick Pope when it comes to save percentage.

He’s seventh in goals prevented and there will be those reading this that will want a mention for Nick Pope or Bernd Leno, but one of those three goalkeepers need to be mentioned in this post and we chose the one behind a 10-match unbeaten run (even if Newcastle’s currently on a longer run).

Joachim Andersen, Crystal Palace

The 26-year-old Danish center back has now been a huge part of two Premier League team’s season after driving Fulham a couple of years ago.

Palace is winless (3D-2L) when Andersen doesn’t play, although he’s happened to miss matches against four very good teams.

He’s not just putting out the fires that his 6.9 clearances per 90 — second to Brentford’s Ethan Pinnock — attest, but also fueling the Eagles going forward to the tune of a league-best 6.9 accurate long balls per 90 minutes (ahead of Thiago Alcantara and Ruben Neves).

Lewis Dunk, Brighton and Hove Albion

The first six names on the Premier League’s leaders when it comes to accurate passes per 90 minutes all play for Manchester City.

The sixth is Brighton’s long-time center back.

Dunk, 31, is also blocking around one shot per game and he’s been a mainstay for several eras of Brighton’s growth.

Dunk will soon ring up his 400th appearance for the club, and that’ll be 63 more than anyone in the club’s modern era.

Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

For those tempted to write off Erling Haaland’s historically-hot start to life as a Premier League striker, it’s safe to say your temptation is now officially unhealthy.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ] 

There is something somewhat dull about knowing the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, the lone curiosity being the final number of his final tally, we get it, but most of what Haaland is doing this season is simply marvelous and to be admired without much fear.

Haaland’s Premier League-leading 26 goals have him nine goals clear of the next closest challenger: Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

The Norwegian star piled up 20 goals in a single Premier League season faster than any player in history… by seven games (Kevin Phillips of Sunderland did it in 21). Now he’s within five goals of equalling Kevin Phillips’ record for most goals in a debut Premier League season.

And the later this season goes with him projected so far over the current record, the less chucking is accompanied by marking out the pace (especially considering Haaland was not beaten up by the World Cup, as Norway was not in the tournament). And even though Haaland is currently overperforming his expected goals total, it’s clear that projecting him for the Premier League record is rather realistic.

How many records can Haaland break?

Premier League Golden Boot
fotmob.com

Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd. He’s played in 22 of Man City’s 23 games, scoring 26 goals.

Mohamed Salah holds the 38-game season record with his 32 goals scored for Liverpool during the 2017-18 season, while Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer bagged 34 during 42-game seasons in the 20th century’s final decade.

Haaland also could topple the record for goal involvements (goals plus assists) in a single season, including beating the 42-game record. Alan Shearer put up 47 over 42, while Thierry Henry holds the 38-game record with 44.

Other records that Haaland could legitimately tie or topple:

  • 30 goals in a first Premier League season (Kevin Phillips, Sunderland, 1999-2000)
  • Goals in 24 different Premier League matches (Salah, Liverpool, 2017-18)
  • Most goals in a Premier League match (Five tied with five)
  • 11-straight Premier League games with a goal (Jamie Vardy, Leicester, 2014-15)

Read on to see the latest Premier League goal totals for the 2022-23 season, as Haaland looks to claim a Golden Boot in his first PL season.

Premier League 2022-23 Golden Boot race

    1. Erling Haaland, Man City — 26
    2. Harry Kane, Tottenham — 17
    3. Ivan Toney, Brentford — 14
    4. Marcus Rashford, Manchester United — 12
    5. Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham — 11
    6. Rodrigo, Leeds United — 10
    7. Miguel Almiron, Newcastle — 10
    8. James Maddison, Leicester City — 9
    9. Martin Odegaard, Arsenal — 8
    10. Leandro Trossard — Brighton/Arsenal — 8
    11. Harvey Barnes, Leicester City — 8
    12. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool — 8
    13. Bukayo Saka, Arsenal — 8
    14. Roberto Firmino, Liverpool — 7
    15. Phil Foden, Man City — 7
    16. Gabriel Martinelli, Arsenal — 7
    17. Callum Wilson, Newcastle — 7
    18. Wilfried Zaha, Crystal Palace — 6
    19. Pascal Gross, Brighton — 6
    20. Danny Ings, Aston Villa/West Ham — 6
    21. Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa — 6
    22. Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal — 5
    23. Daniel Podence, Wolves — 5
    24. Darwin Nunez, Liverpool — 5
    25. Alexis Mac Allister, Brighton — 5
    26. James Ward-Prowse, Southampton — 5
    27. Kai Havertz, Chelsea — 5
    28. Kaoru Mitoma, Brighton — 5
    29. Brennan Johnson, Nottingham Forest — 5
    30. Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United — 5
    31. Bryan Mbeumo, Brentford — 5
    32. Ruben Neves, Wolves — 5
    33. Rodrigo Betancur, Tottenham — 5
    34. Solly March, Brighton — 5
    35. Riyad Mahrez, Man City — 5

Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?

Kevin De Bruyne’s gaudy assist numbers give rise to any number of considerations, and we have to wonder if the Manchester City star has ever wondered if the Premier League record would be his in a world in which Jose Mourinho found better use for him at Chelsea.

De Bruyne’s 12 assists this Premier League season are four more than his nearest competitors — Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka and Man Utd’s Christian Eriksen — and give him 97 for his career. That’s fifth all-time, two more than Dennis Bergkamp and 65 (?!) behind record holder Ryan Giggs.

[ MORE: Premier League Golden Boot race ]

The Belgian star, 31, arrived at Chelsea from Werder Bremen at the age of 22 and managed only 425 in a half-season before being offloaded to Wolfsburg. Back in the Bundesliga, De Bruyne got six assists the rest of the way before setting up 21 goals the next season to set up a move to Man City.

He’s since won the nascent Premier League Playmaker of the Season Award twice, including a 20-assist 2019-20 season, and he’s on pace to make it three of six. Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, and Eden Hazard have also won the award, which is only five years old.

De Bruyne also led the Premier League in assists in 2016-17, the year before the league but a name on the honor.

His stats hint that there’s more to come, as ‘KDB’ is creating a gaudy 3.59 chances per 90 minutes. After a season in which he scored 15 times with eight assists, De Bruyne is back taunting those who’d dare chase him in terms of setting up goals (Some guy named Erling Haaland is helping…).

Take a look at De Bruyne’s shining stats, and read on to see who’s chasing him in a list of the Premier League assist leaders for the 2022-23 season.

Premier League assist leaders
fotmob.com

Premier League 2022-23 assist leaders

  1. Kevin De Bruyne, Man City — 12
  2. Bukayo Saka, Arsenal — 8
  3. Christian Eriksen, Manchester United — 7
  4. Andreas Pereira, Fulham — 6
  5. Bernardo Silva, Man City — 5
  6. Dejan Kulusevski, Tottenham Hotspur — 5
  7. Alex Iwobi, Everton — 5
  8. Andy Robertson, Liverpool — 5
  9. Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal — 5
  10. Martin Odegaard, Arsenal — 5
  11. Ivan Perisic, Tottenham Hotspur — 5
  12. Granit Xhaka, Arsenal — 5
  13. James Maddison, Leicester City — 5
  14. Jamie Vardy, Leicester City — 4
  15. Marcus Tavernier, Bournemouth — 4
  16. Kieran Trippier, Newcastle — 4
  17. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool — 4
  18. Michael Olise, Crystal Palace — 4
  19. Kenny Tete, Fulham — 4
  20. Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa — 4
  21. Mathias Jensen, Brentford — 4
  22. Jack Harrison, Leeds — 4
  23. Morgan Gibbs-White, Nottingham Forest — 4
  24. Solly March, Brighton and Hove Albion — 4
  25. Rodri, Manchester City — 4
  26. Douglas Luiz, Aston Villa — 4
  27. Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United — 4
  28. Kelechi Iheanacho, Leicester City — 4
  29. Riyad Mahrez, Man City — 4
  30. Erling Haaland, Man City — 4