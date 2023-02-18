Arsenal surge back to beat Aston Villa in classic

By Feb 18, 2023, 9:40 AM EST
0 Comments

Arsenal fought back to grab a dramatic late win at Aston Villa to send out a message that they are still well in this Premier League title race.

Their first win in four Premier League matches proved the Gunners are up for the fight.

WATCH FULL MATCH REPLAY

Ollie Watkins and Philippe Coutinho twice put Villa ahead in the first half after Bukayo Saka had equalized but Arsenal dominated the second half and after Oleksandr Zinchenko equalized, Jorginho’s 93rd minute shot hit the crossbar, bounced off Emiliano Martinez’s head and went in.

Gabriel Martinelli then made it 4-2 in stoppage time to seal a superb comeback win.

The victory moves Arsenal back to the top of the Premier League table, momentarily, and the manner of their comeback victory will give them huge belief they can keep this title race going.

For Villa, this defeat is their third in a row as Unai Emery’s side were dangerous throughout but couldn’t cope with Arsenal’s quality in the final third.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Premier League news

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City live
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City, live! Score, updates, stream link,...
Wolves vs Bournemouth live
Wolves vs Bournemouth, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos
Chelsea vs Southampton live
Chelsea vs Southampton, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

Don’t rule out the gallant Gunners

Arsenal looked like they would cough up two points in this game but they never stopped believing and found a way to win it. If they are to win the title this season, this feels like a pivotal moment. Trailing 2-1 at half time, Mikel Arteta must have said something inspirational at the break because they dominated the second half and in the end were deserved winners. Zinchenko and Jorginho (via the head of former goalkeeper Emi Martinez) were the unlikely heroes and that is what you need in a title push. Everybody stood tall for Arsenal and despite Villa being dangerous on the break, Aaron Ramsdale did his job with a fine save at 2-2 and then Jorginho’s late strike seal the big comeback win. After everyone doubted their title credentials following a defeat at home to Man City, Arteta said he now has more belief that his team can win the title. They proved that belief was well placed with a victory at Villa which was full of character, grit and determination. Beware Man City: this Arsenal side aren’t giving up their title push without a fight.

Stars of the show

Bukayo Saka: Fine finish for his goal in the first half and led Arsenal’s second half comeback.

Martin Odegaard: Missed a glorious chance but dictated the tempo of the game and was k

Ollie Watkins: Scored a beauty early on and always a threat on the counter.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal
Graphic via FotMob.com

What’s next?

Villa travel to Everton on Saturday, Feb. 25, while Arsenal head to Leicester City on the same day.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

GOALLLL! Game. Set. Match. After Emi Martinez came off for a corner kick, Arsenal break and Martinelli slots home into an empty net. 4-2.

GOALLLL! They’ve done it. In the 93rd minute. Jorginho’s beauty of a strike hits the crossbar, bounces off the head of Emiliano Martinez and goes in. Bedlam in the away end. Arsenal’s fans, players and Mikel Arteta go wild. 3-2.

SAVEEE! Aaron Ramsdale tips Leon Bailey’s thunderous effort onto the crossbar and the ball bounces out. So close to a stunning goal for Villa as Bailey did so well to control, run and spank an effort at goal. Brilliant save from Ramsdale.

WHAT A CHANCE! Nketiah nicks the ball off Konsa and plays in Martin Odegaard who is wide open, 12 yards out, but the Arsenal skipper scuffs his shot wide. What a huge moment.

CLOSE! Eddie Nketiah dinks the ball over the top after a lovely ball from Odegaard. Seems like there will be only one winner now. It is all Arsenal.

GOALLL! There is the goal. After a short corner, Zinchenko with a brilliant low finish and Arsenal totally deserve that equalizer. They have cranked up the pressure. 2-2.

Arsenal cranking up the pressure now. Villa dropping deeper. Saka almost gets in over the top.

CROSSBAR! Ben White’s clipped cross finds Nketiah at the back post and his header hits the bar and goes over. Better from Arsenal.

Bukayo Saka is down injured after he dragged a shot wide. Not great for Arsenal but it looks like he will carry on for now.

Second half is underway! Can Arsenal roar back? Or will Villa extend their lead? Huge 45 minutes for Mikel Arteta’s side…

HALF TIME: Aston Villa 2-1 Arsenal. What a first half at Villa Park. The Gunners are still in this but Unai Emery’s Villa are so dangerous on the counter and have taken their two big chances so far. Just like in midweek, Arsenal have been sloppy defensively and have been punished for big mistakes.

Very tight after that Arsenal equalizer. Villa trying to sit in a solid 4-5-1 and Arsenal look the more likely to grab the next goal.

GOALLLL! Coutinho puts Aston Villa 2-1 up and that is a fantastic team goal. Lovely play down the left from Kamara and Moreno and a superb dummy from Buendia before Coutinho sent Ramsdale the wrong way.

GOALLLL! Wow. What a hit from Bukayo Saka. Incredible volley. Poor clearance from Tyrone Mings but that was a lovely finish from Saka. Arsenal have responded superbly to going behind early. Aston Villa 1-1 Arsenal. Just over 15 minutes in. What a start.

CHANCE! Ben White dinks it in for Eddie Nketiah and he looks certain to score but somehow Tyrone Mings gets a touch on his header from a yard out and it goes over, and then the offside flag goes up. Wow. Incredible clearance.

GOALLLL! With the first real attack of the game Villa lead. Ollie Watkins is played in over the top, surges away and smashes home across goal. What a goal from Aston Villa and they lead Arsenal 1-0. Tom Hanks will be delighted with that.

KICK OFF! We are underway at a loud Villa Park. Let’s see if Arsenal can respond to that midweek defeat. Celebrity Villa fan Tom Hanks is in the house. It is a BIG day in Birmingham. Sorry. Couldn’t help myself with that one.

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

All of the focus will be on Arsenal and how they respond to that home defeat, their first of the season, to Manchester City. All is not lost for Arteta’s young side and if they can cut out some of the big defensive mistakes and also finish the chances they are creating, they will hang in their with Man City for the rest of the season. The fine details alluded them in their top of the table clash but they’ve been very good at being ruthless and scoring early throughout this season.

Villa’s midfield could cause them problems though as Kamara and Luiz have been excellent since Emery’s arrival and Watkins and Bailey have also looked electric in attack.

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Diego Carlos (Achilles), Jed Steer (Achilles)

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Gabriel Jesus (knee), Mohamed Elneny (knee), Thomas Partey (back)

Latest USMNT news

Christian Pulisic
Report: Christian Pulisic set to leave Chelsea this summer
Jesse Marsch
Jesse Marsch to Southampton talks break down (report)
Jesse Marsch
Jesse Marsch fired by Leeds United

 

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City, live! Score, updates, stream link, highlights

By Feb 18, 2023, 11:34 AM EST
0 Comments

Can Manchester City keep Premier League title momentum and avoid a letdown when it visits Nottingham Forest at the City Ground (watch live, 10am ET Saturday online via Peacock Premium)?

City beat Arsenal at midweek to join the Gunners on 51 points. That puts City atop the Premier League table on goal differential even though Arsenal has played one fewer match.

STREAM LIVE NOTTINGHAM FOREST vs MANCHESTER CITY

But improved Nottingham Forest have been lying In wait for either a tired or emotionally-expensed Man City, with a 10am ET kickoff coming quickly after the midweek scrap.

Forest sits 14th with 24 points, six clear of the bottom three, and Steve Cooper’s Tricky Trees hope to rebound from a 2-0 loss at Fulham last time out.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

Wolves vs Bournemouth live
Wolves vs Bournemouth, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos
Chelsea vs Southampton live
Chelsea vs Southampton, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos
Brighton vs Fulham live
Brighton vs Fulham, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City live score: 0-1

Bernardo Silva goal video

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel/Stream: online via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Forest has proven a proper scrapper, but it’s still looking for its best XI as the club cycles through its many, many options (yes, even given the many injuries at Forest). That’s made Keylor Navas a wonderful signing, as the legendary Costa Rican goalkeeper has picked up where the injured Dean Henderson left off earlier this season as a star stopper.

City seems likely to start Phil Foden given the youngster was left on the bench to start the midweek win over Arsenal, and Foden’s chemistry with Erling Haaland was palpable earlier in the season. With Kevin De Bruyne in form and Haaland ending his scoreless run, Forest will have to be ready from Moment No. 1.

Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Giulian Biancone (knee), Omar Richards (calf), Taiwo Awoniyi (groin), Dean Henderson (thigh), Moussa Niakhate (thigh), Scott McKenna (thigh), Willy Boly (thigh), Jesse Lingard (knee), Ryan Yates (illness).

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: John Stones (thigh)

Wolves vs Bournemouth, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

By and Feb 18, 2023, 11:32 AM EST
0 Comments

Bournemouth hopes to pull improving Wolves right back into the Premier League’s relegation fight when the two sides meet Saturday at the Molineux (watch live, 10am ET online via Peacock Premium).

The visiting Cherries open the Premier League weekend in 19th place, one point away from safety, and their hosts have five more points. That’s good for 15th on the cluttered table.

STREAM LIVE WOLVES vs BOURNEMOUTH

Wolves have looked much better as Julen Lopetegui’s system and methods have taken root, and they’ll love the idea of getting another win and getting a healthy dose of breathing room after spending much of the season at or on the precipice of the bottom three.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Wolves vs Bournemouth.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City live
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City, live! Score, updates, stream link,...
Chelsea vs Southampton live
Chelsea vs Southampton, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos
Brighton vs Fulham live
Brighton vs Fulham, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

How to watch Wolves vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV channel/online: Stream via Peacock Premium

GOALLL! The Cherries take the lead. Wow. What a shock. Solanke’s cross finds Marcus Tavernier and

It has been all Wolves so far. Bournemouth are hanging in there.

Key storylines & star players

Wolves are driven by Ruben Neves. The 25-year-old has defied the transfer rumor mill to stick with the Molineux set and he’s grown to be the focal point of their organization on the pitch.

Bournemouth’s addition of Dango Ouattara in the January transfer window has proven an inspired one, giving the Cherries electric pace and terrific passing from a visionary wide player.

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Mario Lemina (suspension), Boubacar Traore (groin), Hee-chan Hwang (thigh), Chiquinho (knee), Daniel Podence (adductor).

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Junior Stansilas (undisclosed), David Brooks (thigh), Illia Zabarnyi (ankle), Lloyd Kelly (calf), Lewis Cook (knee), Marcos Senesi (back).

Chelsea vs Southampton, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

By Feb 18, 2023, 11:28 AM EST
0 Comments

Chelsea host Southampton at Stamford Bridge as two teams badly out form both need a win to kick-start their seasons.

STREAM LIVE CHELSEA v SOUTHAMPTON

Graham Potter is really struggling at Chelsea as his team continue to put in decent performances but aren’t taking their opportunities in front of goal. They lost 1-0 at Borussia Dortmund in midweek in their UEFA Champions League last 16 first leg and they have drawn three-straight Premier League games as Chelsea have won just one of their last nine games in all competitions. The pressure is mounting on Potter, especially as he now has so many talented players at his disposal after a flurry of arrivals in January. Chelsea sit in 10th place in the table and are 10 points off the top four.

Southampton sacked Nathan Jones following their humbling home defeat to 10-man Wolves last weekend and it looked like Jesse Marsch would be their next manager. However, that deal for Marsch broke down and now Ruben Selles is in charge on a caretaker basis as the assistant coach could well take over for the rest of the season. Saints sit bottom of the table but are somehow just four points from safety despite a run of nine defeats from their last 10 Premier League games. Interesting note: Southampton beat Chelsea 2-1 earlier this season and have matched up pretty well against the Blues in recent years.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Here’s everything you need for Chelsea vs Southampton.

Premier League news

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City live
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City, live! Score, updates, stream link,...
Wolves vs Bournemouth live
Wolves vs Bournemouth, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos
Brighton vs Fulham live
Brighton vs Fulham, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

How to watch Chelsea vs Southampton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

WHAT A BLOCK! Chelsea looked sure to equalize but Ainsley Matiland-Niles arrives with a brilliant block.

Saints are looking dangerous on the counter and Chelsea are struggling to create chances.

HALF TIME: Chelsea 0-1 Southampton – What a brilliant first half from Saints. They were solid and then a bit of magic from JWP has them unexpectedly ahead.

GOALLLL! James Ward-Prowse whips in a delightful free kick up and over the wall. Because of course he does. Bottom of the table Southampton lead 1-0 at Chelsea. Wow.

Decent start from Chelsea as Azpilicueta smashes a shot into the side-netting. Southampton are hanging in there.

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

All of the focus at Chelsea is on scoring more goals and they have been so close to doing that in recent games. They didn’t take their chances in the first half at West Ham last weekend and were made to pay for that in the 1-1 draw, while Potter not starting a proper No. 9 up top continues to boggle the mind. Chelsea’s new signings Fernandez, Mudryk and Felix all look very good and you have to think everything will slot into place very nicely soon. As for Southampton, a couple of their January signings look like top players too with Carlos Alcaraz, 20, scoring his first goal last week against Wolves and Kamaldeen Sulemana looks like a brilliant attacking talent. Now, can Saints improve defensively? If they can, they have a chance of staying up.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: N’Golo Kante (hamstring), Armando Broja (knee), Edouard Mendy (finger), Christian Pulisic (knee)

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Juan Larios (groin), Tino Livramento (knee), Alex McCarthy (ankle), Che Adams (knock)

Latest USMNT news

Christian Pulisic
Report: Christian Pulisic set to leave Chelsea this summer
Jesse Marsch
Jesse Marsch to Southampton talks break down (report)
Jesse Marsch
Jesse Marsch fired by Leeds United

 

Brighton vs Fulham, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

By Feb 18, 2023, 11:15 AM EST
0 Comments

Brighton can keep the upper hand with fellow upstarts Fulham when two Europe-hopeful teams meet Saturday at the Amex Stadium (watch live, 10am ET online via Peacock Premium).

Brighton and Fulham sit sixth and seventh on 35 points, but the Seagulls have a seven-goal advantage in differential and have played two fewer games than the Cottagers.

STREAM LIVE BRIGHTON vs FULHAM

Both teams are among the seven who have won 10 or more games, but Brighton’s actually slightly underperforming its advanced stats offensively and defensively while Fulham is, at least in terms of xG and big time in xGA, punching well above its weight.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Brighton vs Fulham.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City live
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City, live! Score, updates, stream link,...
Wolves vs Bournemouth live
Wolves vs Bournemouth, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos
Chelsea vs Southampton live
Chelsea vs Southampton, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

How to watch Brighton vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV channel/online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Kaoru Mitoma has been catching the eye and the Seagulls are still spreading the goals around since playmaker Leandro Trossard moved to Arsenal. Look for Pascal Gross and Solly March to continue to drive the bus.

The Cottagers are the worst team in the Premier League in expected goals against by some distance (3.64 goals worse than Bournemouth and 4.7 worse than Everton). Fulham’s making a living on corner kicks, scoring 10 times, and Brighton will have to be ready even with Aleksandar Mitrovic expected to miss out. The Seagulls have conceded six times off corners, scoring just once.

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Adam Lallana (thigh), Billy Gilmour (knock), Danny Welbeck (calf), Jakub Moder (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Levi Colwill (undisclosed)

Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Tom Cairney (ankle), Neeskens Kebano (achilles) | QUESTIONABLE: Aleksandar Mitrovic (foot), Antonee Robinson (illness), Willian (calf)