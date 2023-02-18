Brentford vs Crystal Palace, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

Crystal Palace hopes to stop its table slide and end a six-match Premier League winless run when it visits Brentford in London on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET online via Peacock Premium).
The Eagles have played a brutal run of fixtures but regardless have collected just three points from six and now face a Bees team that hasn’t lost in the Premier League since late October.
You read that correctly, my friends, and Brentford hasn’t just been winning, it’s been winning well. The Bees out-performed Arsenal in a 1-1 draw this weekend, soundly defeated Saints the previous week, and have wins over Man City and Liverpool during their long, 10-match unbeaten Premier League streak.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Brentford vs Crystal Palace.
How to watch Brentford vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV channel/online: Stream via Peacock Premium
Key storylines & star players
Brentford is so much more than Ivan Toney but also… Ivan Toney! It bears repeating that Toney is the closest thing the Premier League has to Harry Kane in terms of a total center forward.
Palace’s winless run in partially about the injured Wilfried Zaha, but it’s also about a team that has not been good in open play. Palace has good backs and attackers, but it’s best midfield in terms of producing offense severely hampers what it can do in defense. Injuries to backs haven’t helped and Joachim Andersen could join Chris Richards on the sidelines this week.
Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options
QUESTIONABLE: Pontus Jansson (thigh), Frank Onyeka (hamstring), Thomas Strakosha (ankle)
Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Wilfried Zaha (hamstring), Nathan Ferguson (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Joachim Andersen (calf), Chris Richards (back), Joel Ward (calf), Will Hughes (knock)
