Brighton vs Fulham, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

By Feb 18, 2023, 11:15 AM EST
Brighton can keep the upper hand with fellow upstarts Fulham when two Europe-hopeful teams meet Saturday at the Amex Stadium (watch live, 10am ET online via Peacock Premium).

Brighton and Fulham sit sixth and seventh on 35 points, but the Seagulls have a seven-goal advantage in differential and have played two fewer games than the Cottagers.

Both teams are among the seven who have won 10 or more games, but Brighton’s actually slightly underperforming its advanced stats offensively and defensively while Fulham is, at least in terms of xG and big time in xGA, punching well above its weight.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Brighton vs Fulham.

MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

How to watch Brighton vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV channel/online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Kaoru Mitoma has been catching the eye and the Seagulls are still spreading the goals around since playmaker Leandro Trossard moved to Arsenal. Look for Pascal Gross and Solly March to continue to drive the bus.

The Cottagers are the worst team in the Premier League in expected goals against by some distance (3.64 goals worse than Bournemouth and 4.7 worse than Everton). Fulham’s making a living on corner kicks, scoring 10 times, and Brighton will have to be ready even with Aleksandar Mitrovic expected to miss out. The Seagulls have conceded six times off corners, scoring just once.

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Adam Lallana (thigh), Billy Gilmour (knock), Danny Welbeck (calf), Jakub Moder (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Levi Colwill (undisclosed)

Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Tom Cairney (ankle), Neeskens Kebano (achilles) | QUESTIONABLE: Aleksandar Mitrovic (foot), Antonee Robinson (illness), Willian (calf)

Everton vs Leeds, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights

By Feb 18, 2023, 11:11 AM EST
Everton and Leeds clash in a huge relegation six-pointer at Goodison Park as these two teams are only separated by one point.

Plenty of optimism is in the air at Goodison after the arrival of Sean Dyche as the Toffees beat Arsenal at home and then pushed Liverpool all the way in a defeat at Anfield last time out. Everton are still in the relegation zone but are just one point behind Leeds and Dyche’s side look more organized and solid and everyone expects them to drag themselves out of the bottom three.

Leeds have caretaker boss Michael Skubala in charge for two massive games against Everton and then at home against Southampton the following weekend. They fired American coach Jesse Marsch without having a replacement lined up and if Skubala fares well, he could well become their manager for the final months of the season. They drew at Manchester United and lost narrowly at home to the same team a few days later in his first two games in charge, so it appears Leeds are up for the fight.

MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Here’s everything you need for Everton vs Leeds.

Everton vs Leeds live score: 0-0

How to watch Everton vs Leeds live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Everton’s midfield trio of Amadou Onana, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Idrissa Gana Gueye will be key in this relegation scrap and so is Dominic Calvert-Lewin who was missing through injury last time out. Everton’s defense will be well-organized and set pieces are something they are clearly focused on when it comes to goalscoring opportunities.

Leeds continue to look to teenager Wilfried Gnonto for goals and inspiration, while USMNT duo Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie are doing their best to win the ball in midfield and drive the team forward. Defending properly continues to be the biggest issue for Leeds.

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Nathan Patterson (knee), Andros Townsend (knee), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (hamstring), James Garner (back)

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Rodrigo (ankle), Stuart Dallas (leg), Luis Sinisterra (thigh), Archie Gray (ankle), Adam Forshaw (hip), Sonny Perkins (ankle), Marc Roca (knock),

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City, live! Score, updates, stream link, highlights

By Feb 18, 2023, 11:11 AM EST
Can Manchester City keep Premier League title momentum and avoid a letdown when it visits Nottingham Forest at the City Ground (watch live, 10am ET Saturday online via Peacock Premium)?

City beat Arsenal at midweek to join the Gunners on 51 points. That puts City atop the Premier League table on goal differential even though Arsenal has played one fewer match.

STREAM LIVE NOTTINGHAM FOREST vs MANCHESTER CITY

But improved Nottingham Forest have been lying In wait for either a tired or emotionally-expensed Man City, with a 10am ET kickoff coming quickly after the midweek scrap.

Forest sits 14th with 24 points, six clear of the bottom three, and Steve Cooper’s Tricky Trees hope to rebound from a 2-0 loss at Fulham last time out.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City.

MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City live score: 0-1

Bernardo Silva goal video

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel/Stream: online via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Forest has proven a proper scrapper, but it’s still looking for its best XI as the club cycles through its many, many options (yes, even given the many injuries at Forest). That’s made Keylor Navas a wonderful signing, as the legendary Costa Rican goalkeeper has picked up where the injured Dean Henderson left off earlier this season as a star stopper.

City seems likely to start Phil Foden given the youngster was left on the bench to start the midweek win over Arsenal, and Foden’s chemistry with Erling Haaland was palpable earlier in the season. With Kevin De Bruyne in form and Haaland ending his scoreless run, Forest will have to be ready from Moment No. 1.

Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Giulian Biancone (knee), Omar Richards (calf), Taiwo Awoniyi (groin), Dean Henderson (thigh), Moussa Niakhate (thigh), Scott McKenna (thigh), Willy Boly (thigh), Jesse Lingard (knee), Ryan Yates (illness).

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: John Stones (thigh)

Wolves vs Bournemouth, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

By and Feb 18, 2023, 11:10 AM EST
Bournemouth hopes to pull improving Wolves right back into the Premier League’s relegation fight when the two sides meet Saturday at the Molineux (watch live, 10am ET online via Peacock Premium).

The visiting Cherries open the Premier League weekend in 19th place, one point away from safety, and their hosts have five more points. That’s good for 15th on the cluttered table.

STREAM LIVE WOLVES vs BOURNEMOUTH

Wolves have looked much better as Julen Lopetegui’s system and methods have taken root, and they’ll love the idea of getting another win and getting a healthy dose of breathing room after spending much of the season at or on the precipice of the bottom three.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Wolves vs Bournemouth.

MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

How to watch Wolves vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV channel/online: Stream via Peacock Premium

It has been all Wolves so far. Bournemouth are hanging in there.

Key storylines & star players

Wolves are driven by Ruben Neves. The 25-year-old has defied the transfer rumor mill to stick with the Molineux set and he’s grown to be the focal point of their organization on the pitch.

Bournemouth’s addition of Dango Ouattara in the January transfer window has proven an inspired one, giving the Cherries electric pace and terrific passing from a visionary wide player.

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Mario Lemina (suspension), Boubacar Traore (groin), Hee-chan Hwang (thigh), Chiquinho (knee), Daniel Podence (adductor).

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Junior Stansilas (undisclosed), David Brooks (thigh), Illia Zabarnyi (ankle), Lloyd Kelly (calf), Lewis Cook (knee), Marcos Senesi (back).

Brentford vs Crystal Palace, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

By Feb 18, 2023, 11:10 AM EST
Crystal Palace hopes to stop its table slide and end a six-match Premier League winless run when it visits Brentford in London on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET online via Peacock Premium).

The Eagles have played a brutal run of fixtures but regardless have collected just three points from six and now face a Bees team that hasn’t lost in the Premier League since late October.

STREAM LIVE BRENTFORD vs CRYSTAL PALACE

You read that correctly, my friends, and Brentford hasn’t just been winning, it’s been winning well. The Bees out-performed Arsenal in a 1-1 draw this weekend, soundly defeated Saints the previous week, and have wins over Man City and Liverpool during their long, 10-match unbeaten Premier League streak.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Brentford vs Crystal Palace.

MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

How to watch Brentford vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV channel/online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Brentford is so much more than Ivan Toney but also… Ivan Toney! It bears repeating that Toney is the closest thing the Premier League has to Harry Kane in terms of a total center forward.

Palace’s winless run in partially about the injured Wilfried Zaha, but it’s also about a team that has not been good in open play. Palace has good backs and attackers, but it’s best midfield in terms of producing offense severely hampers what it can do in defense. Injuries to backs haven’t helped and Joachim Andersen could join Chris Richards on the sidelines this week.

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Pontus Jansson (thigh), Frank Onyeka (hamstring), Thomas Strakosha (ankle)

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Wilfried Zaha (hamstring), Nathan Ferguson (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Joachim Andersen (calf), Chris Richards (back), Joel Ward (calf), Will Hughes (knock)