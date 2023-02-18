Brighton vs Fulham, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

Brighton can keep the upper hand with fellow upstarts Fulham when two Europe-hopeful teams meet Saturday at the Amex Stadium (watch live, 10am ET online via Peacock Premium).
Brighton and Fulham sit sixth and seventh on 35 points, but the Seagulls have a seven-goal advantage in differential and have played two fewer games than the Cottagers.
Both teams are among the seven who have won 10 or more games, but Brighton’s actually slightly underperforming its advanced stats offensively and defensively while Fulham is, at least in terms of xG and big time in xGA, punching well above its weight.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Brighton vs Fulham.
How to watch Brighton vs Fulham live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV channel/online: Stream via Peacock Premium
Key storylines & star players
Kaoru Mitoma has been catching the eye and the Seagulls are still spreading the goals around since playmaker Leandro Trossard moved to Arsenal. Look for Pascal Gross and Solly March to continue to drive the bus.
The Cottagers are the worst team in the Premier League in expected goals against by some distance (3.64 goals worse than Bournemouth and 4.7 worse than Everton). Fulham’s making a living on corner kicks, scoring 10 times, and Brighton will have to be ready even with Aleksandar Mitrovic expected to miss out. The Seagulls have conceded six times off corners, scoring just once.
Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Adam Lallana (thigh), Billy Gilmour (knock), Danny Welbeck (calf), Jakub Moder (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Levi Colwill (undisclosed)
Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Tom Cairney (ankle), Neeskens Kebano (achilles) | QUESTIONABLE: Aleksandar Mitrovic (foot), Antonee Robinson (illness), Willian (calf)
