Ever Wonder why Wolverhampton Wanderers are known as Wolves?

By Feb 18, 2023, 7:57 AM EST
0 Comments

Our 'Ever Wonder' series will run throughout the 2022-23 Premier League season and focuses on key stories behind the history, tradition and culture of all 20 Premier League clubs.

Have you ever sat there and wondered why certain chants became iconic at a club? Why a team has a certain nickname? Why they play in those colors? How they were founded? Yep, us too.

This season we will be digging deep to tell the stories of the rich history, tradition and culture from around the Premier League and give you the answers to things you want to know more about.

Wulf from the start

The reason Wolverhampton Wanderers FC are nicknamed Wolves is not because there are packs of them roaming the streets of England’s West Midlands.

But the streets around Molineux were named after a Wulf. Of sorts.

Let’s go back to 985 AD to explain…

 

A royal beginning

The then King of the English, Ethelred the Unready, granted lands to Lady Wulfrun by royal charter.

That area then became known as the City Wolverhampton.

Over the years the name of the city was often shortened to Wolves, so having an actual Wolf as their team badge and “Wolves” becoming their official nickname was an obvious choice for their football club.

Kit and badge showcase the city

Also, the black and gold colors of Wolves’ kit refer to the motto of the City of Wolverhampton: “Out of Darkness Cometh Light” with the black shorts representing darkness and the gold shirts representing light.

A wolf appeared on their club badge for the very first time in the 1960s and since 1979 it has been a single wolf head.

The Wolf gives the team a distinct identity across the world.

Wolves vs Bournemouth, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

By and Feb 18, 2023, 11:17 AM EST
0 Comments

Bournemouth hopes to pull improving Wolves right back into the Premier League’s relegation fight when the two sides meet Saturday at the Molineux (watch live, 10am ET online via Peacock Premium).

The visiting Cherries open the Premier League weekend in 19th place, one point away from safety, and their hosts have five more points. That’s good for 15th on the cluttered table.

STREAM LIVE WOLVES vs BOURNEMOUTH

Wolves have looked much better as Julen Lopetegui’s system and methods have taken root, and they’ll love the idea of getting another win and getting a healthy dose of breathing room after spending much of the season at or on the precipice of the bottom three.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Wolves vs Bournemouth.

How to watch Wolves vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV channel/online: Stream via Peacock Premium

GOALLL! The Cherries take the lead. Wow. What a shock. Solanke’s cross finds Marcus Tavernier and

It has been all Wolves so far. Bournemouth are hanging in there.

Key storylines & star players

Wolves are driven by Ruben Neves. The 25-year-old has defied the transfer rumor mill to stick with the Molineux set and he’s grown to be the focal point of their organization on the pitch.

Bournemouth’s addition of Dango Ouattara in the January transfer window has proven an inspired one, giving the Cherries electric pace and terrific passing from a visionary wide player.

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Mario Lemina (suspension), Boubacar Traore (groin), Hee-chan Hwang (thigh), Chiquinho (knee), Daniel Podence (adductor).

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Junior Stansilas (undisclosed), David Brooks (thigh), Illia Zabarnyi (ankle), Lloyd Kelly (calf), Lewis Cook (knee), Marcos Senesi (back).

Chelsea vs Southampton, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

By Feb 18, 2023, 11:17 AM EST
0 Comments

Chelsea host Southampton at Stamford Bridge as two teams badly out form both need a win to kick-start their seasons.

STREAM LIVE CHELSEA v SOUTHAMPTON

Graham Potter is really struggling at Chelsea as his team continue to put in decent performances but aren’t taking their opportunities in front of goal. They lost 1-0 at Borussia Dortmund in midweek in their UEFA Champions League last 16 first leg and they have drawn three-straight Premier League games as Chelsea have won just one of their last nine games in all competitions. The pressure is mounting on Potter, especially as he now has so many talented players at his disposal after a flurry of arrivals in January. Chelsea sit in 10th place in the table and are 10 points off the top four.

Southampton sacked Nathan Jones following their humbling home defeat to 10-man Wolves last weekend and it looked like Jesse Marsch would be their next manager. However, that deal for Marsch broke down and now Ruben Selles is in charge on a caretaker basis as the assistant coach could well take over for the rest of the season. Saints sit bottom of the table but are somehow just four points from safety despite a run of nine defeats from their last 10 Premier League games. Interesting note: Southampton beat Chelsea 2-1 earlier this season and have matched up pretty well against the Blues in recent years.

Here’s everything you need for Chelsea vs Southampton.

How to watch Chelsea vs Southampton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

HALF TIME: Chelsea 0-1 Southampton – What a brilliant first half from Saints. They were solid and then a bit of magic from JWP has them unexpectedly ahead.

GOALLLL! James Ward-Prowse whips in a delightful free kick up and over the wall. Because of course he does. Bottom of the table Southampton lead 1-0 at Chelsea. Wow.

Decent start from Chelsea as Azpilicueta smashes a shot into the side-netting. Southampton are hanging in there.

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

All of the focus at Chelsea is on scoring more goals and they have been so close to doing that in recent games. They didn’t take their chances in the first half at West Ham last weekend and were made to pay for that in the 1-1 draw, while Potter not starting a proper No. 9 up top continues to boggle the mind. Chelsea’s new signings Fernandez, Mudryk and Felix all look very good and you have to think everything will slot into place very nicely soon. As for Southampton, a couple of their January signings look like top players too with Carlos Alcaraz, 20, scoring his first goal last week against Wolves and Kamaldeen Sulemana looks like a brilliant attacking talent. Now, can Saints improve defensively? If they can, they have a chance of staying up.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: N’Golo Kante (hamstring), Armando Broja (knee), Edouard Mendy (finger), Christian Pulisic (knee)

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Juan Larios (groin), Tino Livramento (knee), Alex McCarthy (ankle), Che Adams (knock)

Brighton vs Fulham, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

By Feb 18, 2023, 11:15 AM EST
0 Comments

Brighton can keep the upper hand with fellow upstarts Fulham when two Europe-hopeful teams meet Saturday at the Amex Stadium (watch live, 10am ET online via Peacock Premium).

Brighton and Fulham sit sixth and seventh on 35 points, but the Seagulls have a seven-goal advantage in differential and have played two fewer games than the Cottagers.

STREAM LIVE BRIGHTON vs FULHAM

Both teams are among the seven who have won 10 or more games, but Brighton’s actually slightly underperforming its advanced stats offensively and defensively while Fulham is, at least in terms of xG and big time in xGA, punching well above its weight.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Brighton vs Fulham.

How to watch Brighton vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV channel/online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Kaoru Mitoma has been catching the eye and the Seagulls are still spreading the goals around since playmaker Leandro Trossard moved to Arsenal. Look for Pascal Gross and Solly March to continue to drive the bus.

The Cottagers are the worst team in the Premier League in expected goals against by some distance (3.64 goals worse than Bournemouth and 4.7 worse than Everton). Fulham’s making a living on corner kicks, scoring 10 times, and Brighton will have to be ready even with Aleksandar Mitrovic expected to miss out. The Seagulls have conceded six times off corners, scoring just once.

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Adam Lallana (thigh), Billy Gilmour (knock), Danny Welbeck (calf), Jakub Moder (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Levi Colwill (undisclosed)

Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Tom Cairney (ankle), Neeskens Kebano (achilles) | QUESTIONABLE: Aleksandar Mitrovic (foot), Antonee Robinson (illness), Willian (calf)

Everton vs Leeds, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights

By Feb 18, 2023, 11:11 AM EST
0 Comments

Everton and Leeds clash in a huge relegation six-pointer at Goodison Park as these two teams are only separated by one point.

STREAM LIVE EVERTON v LEEDS

Plenty of optimism is in the air at Goodison after the arrival of Sean Dyche as the Toffees beat Arsenal at home and then pushed Liverpool all the way in a defeat at Anfield last time out. Everton are still in the relegation zone but are just one point behind Leeds and Dyche’s side look more organized and solid and everyone expects them to drag themselves out of the bottom three.

Leeds have caretaker boss Michael Skubala in charge for two massive games against Everton and then at home against Southampton the following weekend. They fired American coach Jesse Marsch without having a replacement lined up and if Skubala fares well, he could well become their manager for the final months of the season. They drew at Manchester United and lost narrowly at home to the same team a few days later in his first two games in charge, so it appears Leeds are up for the fight.

Here’s everything you need for Everton vs Leeds.

Everton vs Leeds live score: 0-0

How to watch Everton vs Leeds live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Everton’s midfield trio of Amadou Onana, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Idrissa Gana Gueye will be key in this relegation scrap and so is Dominic Calvert-Lewin who was missing through injury last time out. Everton’s defense will be well-organized and set pieces are something they are clearly focused on when it comes to goalscoring opportunities.

Leeds continue to look to teenager Wilfried Gnonto for goals and inspiration, while USMNT duo Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie are doing their best to win the ball in midfield and drive the team forward. Defending properly continues to be the biggest issue for Leeds.

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Nathan Patterson (knee), Andros Townsend (knee), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (hamstring), James Garner (back)

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Rodrigo (ankle), Stuart Dallas (leg), Luis Sinisterra (thigh), Archie Gray (ankle), Adam Forshaw (hip), Sonny Perkins (ankle), Marc Roca (knock),

