Seamus Coleman’s acute-angle goal lifted Everton to a 1-0 win over fellow Premier League relegation candidates Leeds United at Goodison Park on Saturday.

The Toffees have now won two of three under Sean Dyche, and this win over fellow relegation struggler Leeds may be more welcomed than the surprise takedown of Arsenal.

Everton rises to 16th on the table, one point clear of 18th-place West Ham United.

Leeds caretaker boss Michael Skubala will appreciate the fight he saw from his men but the quality was lacking and the table will be screaming at supporters ahead of a huge match with Southampton.

Leeds sits 19th with 19 points.

They fired American coach Jesse Marsch and drew at Manchester United before losing narrowly at home to the Red Devils a few days later in his first two games in charge.

The Dyche difference

Leeds came ready to fight, literally and figuratively, but that wasn’t a problem for the previously moribund Toffees.

It’s a surprise given how the club looked under Frank Lampard, but not at all given the man at the helm now.

Yes, Sean Dyche’s men were ready to go, and fittingly it was ex-Burnley man Dwight McNeil who got stuck into a scrap with USMNT star Tyler Adams that saw a half-dozen members of each side require separation by officials and assorted peacemakers.

Seamus Coleman’s “did-he-mean-it” marker makes it even more special, as the Republic of Ireland mainstay has been such a strong contributor and passionate Toffee for so long.

Everton may not be safe, but they’re no longer an easy out. Sean Dyche will take that, and Toffees’ fans should, too.

Everton vs Leeds player ratings: Stars of the Show

Seamus Coleman

Alex Iwobi

Tyler Adams

Vitaliy Mykolenko

Junior Firpo

What’s next?

Everton hosts Aston Villa at 10am ET Saturday, while Leeds hosts Southampton at the same time.

Seamus Coleman goal video

How to watch Everton vs Leeds live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Everton’s midfield trio of Amadou Onana, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Idrissa Gana Gueye will be key in this relegation scrap and so is Dominic Calvert-Lewin who was missing through injury last time out. Everton’s defense will be well-organized and set pieces are something they are clearly focused on when it comes to goalscoring opportunities.

Leeds continue to look to teenager Wilfried Gnonto for goals and inspiration, while USMNT duo Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie are doing their best to win the ball in midfield and drive the team forward. Defending properly continues to be the biggest issue for Leeds.

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Nathan Patterson (knee), Andros Townsend (knee), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (hamstring), James Garner (back)

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Rodrigo (ankle), Stuart Dallas (leg), Luis Sinisterra (thigh), Archie Gray (ankle), Adam Forshaw (hip), Sonny Perkins (ankle), Marc Roca (knock),

