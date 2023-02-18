Everton vs Leeds, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights

Everton and Leeds clash in a huge relegation six-pointer at Goodison Park as these two teams are only separated by one point.

Plenty of optimism is in the air at Goodison after the arrival of Sean Dyche as the Toffees beat Arsenal at home and then pushed Liverpool all the way in a defeat at Anfield last time out. Everton are still in the relegation zone but are just one point behind Leeds and Dyche’s side look more organized and solid and everyone expects them to drag themselves out of the bottom three.

Leeds have caretaker boss Michael Skubala in charge for two massive games against Everton and then at home against Southampton the following weekend. They fired American coach Jesse Marsch without having a replacement lined up and if Skubala fares well, he could well become their manager for the final months of the season. They drew at Manchester United and lost narrowly at home to the same team a few days later in his first two games in charge, so it appears Leeds are up for the fight.

Here’s everything you need for Everton vs Leeds.

Everton vs Leeds live score: 0-0

How to watch Everton vs Leeds live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Everton’s midfield trio of Amadou Onana, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Idrissa Gana Gueye will be key in this relegation scrap and so is Dominic Calvert-Lewin who was missing through injury last time out. Everton’s defense will be well-organized and set pieces are something they are clearly focused on when it comes to goalscoring opportunities.

Leeds continue to look to teenager Wilfried Gnonto for goals and inspiration, while USMNT duo Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie are doing their best to win the ball in midfield and drive the team forward. Defending properly continues to be the biggest issue for Leeds.

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Nathan Patterson (knee), Andros Townsend (knee), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (hamstring), James Garner (back)

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Rodrigo (ankle), Stuart Dallas (leg), Luis Sinisterra (thigh), Archie Gray (ankle), Adam Forshaw (hip), Sonny Perkins (ankle), Marc Roca (knock),

