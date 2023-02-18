Manchester United need all three points to keep pace in the Premier League title race when they host Leicester at Old Trafford on Sunday (watch live, 9 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
When Manchester City beat then-leaders Arsenal (both on 51 points) to go back atop the PL table, it also meant Manchester United (46 points – 3rd place) were suddenly within five points of pole position. Leicester (24 points), meanwhile, are up to 13th after picking up back-to-back victories amid their current three-game unbeaten run.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester United vs Leicester.
How to watch Manchester United vs Leicester live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 9 am ET, Sunday
TV channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & star players
Manchester United have lost just once (to Arsenal) in their last 10 Premier League games (7W-2D-1L), and they have Marcus Rashford’s red-hot form to thank for that. The 25-year-old has scored eight times during the run (14 goals, 4 assists in 16 games since returning from the World Cup – all competitions). Sunday will be game no. 3 of Casemiro’s three-game suspension for the red card he received in the Man United victory over Crystal Palace two weeks ago, with the Red Devils just a win away from taking 7 of 9 points during the Brazilian’s ban — not small feat given his considerable impact since arriving from Real Madrid in the summer.
Just a month ago, Leicester looked like a side headed for a season-long relegation battle and Brendan Rodgers looked like a manager who would soon be looking for work. The Foxes had scored just one goal in four games (all defeats) post-World Cup, but then came an unlucky draw with 6th-place Brighton, followed by wins over Aston Villa and Tottenham and four goals scored in each. Kelechi Iheanacho has either scored (two) or assisted (three) on five of the eight goals
Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Casemiro (suspension), Christian Eriksen (ankle), Anthony Martial (hip), Donny van de Beek (knee), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Antony (undisclosed), Scott McTominay (undisclosed)
Leicester team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Ryan Bertrand (knee), James Justin (achilles), Jonny Evans (calf)