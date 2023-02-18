The only team to defeat Newcastle United this season visits St. James’ Park as Liverpool looks to build upon its first Premier League win since December come Saturday afternoon (watch live, 12:30pm ET on NBC and online via Peacock Premium).
Liverpool beat Newcastle 2-1 at Anfield in a controversial seven minutes of stoppage time after the Reds accused the Magpies of time-wasting in a match of two injury-hit sides.
Well, both teams are injury-hit again — this time Newcastle moreso than Liverpool — as the visitors will dodge suspended Bruno Guimaraes for the second time this season.
Liverpool can pull within six points of fourth-place Newcastle with a win, with the hosts looking to move within touching distance of Manchester United.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Newcastle vs Liverpool.
How to watch Newcastle vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 12:30pm ET, Saturday
TV Channel: NBC
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium
Key storylines & star players
Newcastle will be looking at its injury report as Callum Wilson, Allan Saint-Maximin, and Miguel Almiron are all in question with Bruno Guimaraes and Joe Willock both out, too. That will put focus on relative new boy Alexander Isak and very new boy Anthony Gordon.
Liverpool’s attack is still all about Mohamed Salah, but the returns of Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota have joined Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez in giving Jurgen Klopp a lot of ways to show off his Egyptian star’s best assets.
Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Javi Manquillo (undisclosed), Bruno Guimaraes (suspension), Matt Targett (ankle), Jamaal Lascelles (personal reasons), Joe Willock (thigh), Emil Krafth (knee)
Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Thiago Alcantara (groin), Luis Diaz (knee), Arthur (thigh), Ibrahima Konate (thigh), Calvin Ramsey (knee)
