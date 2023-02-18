Newcastle vs Liverpool, live! Score, updates, stream link, video

The only team to defeat Newcastle United this season visits St. James’ Park as Liverpool looks to build upon its first Premier League win since December come Saturday afternoon (watch live, 12:30pm ET on NBC and online via Peacock Premium).

Liverpool beat Newcastle 2-1 at Anfield in a controversial seven minutes of stoppage time after the Reds accused the Magpies of time-wasting in a match of two injury-hit sides.

Well, both teams are injury-hit again — this time Newcastle moreso than Liverpool — as the visitors will dodge suspended Bruno Guimaraes for the second time this season.

Liverpool can pull within six points of fourth-place Newcastle with a win, with the hosts looking to move within touching distance of Manchester United.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Newcastle vs Liverpool.

How to watch Newcastle vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET, Saturday
TV Channel: NBC
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Newcastle will be looking at its injury report as Callum Wilson, Allan Saint-Maximin, and Miguel Almiron are all in question with Bruno Guimaraes and Joe Willock both out, too. That will put focus on relative new boy Alexander Isak and very new boy Anthony Gordon.

Liverpool’s attack is still all about Mohamed Salah, but the returns of Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota have joined Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez in giving Jurgen Klopp a lot of ways to show off his Egyptian star’s best assets.

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Javi Manquillo (undisclosed), Bruno Guimaraes (suspension), Matt Targett (ankle), Jamaal Lascelles (personal reasons), Joe Willock (thigh), Emil Krafth (knee)

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Thiago Alcantara (groin), Luis Diaz (knee), Arthur (thigh), Ibrahima Konate (thigh), Calvin Ramsey (knee)

Newcastle vs Liverpool video preview

Chelsea host Southampton at Stamford Bridge as two teams badly out form both need a win to kick-start their seasons.

Caretaker boss Ruben Selles has done his chances of getting the Saints job on a permanent basis no harm whatsoever.

James Ward-Prowse whipped home an incredible free kick right on half time and Southampton defended superbly in the second half as they made several last-ditch tackles and blocks to frustrate Graham Potter’s Chelsea.

The win moves Southampton on to 18 points this season but they remain bottom of the Premier League table after wins for Bournemouth and Everton on Saturday. Chelsea have 31 points and the pressure is building on Potter.

Chelsea vs Southampton player ratings; Stars of the show

Chelsea vs Southampton

Graphic via FotMob.com

What’s next?

Chelsea are away at Tottenham on Sunday, Feb. 26, while Southampton travel to Leeds United on Saturday, Feb. 25 in a massive relegation six-pointer.

How to watch Chelsea vs Southampton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Lengthy delay here and real concern for Chelsea skipper Cesar Azpilicueta. He went down after a bicycle kick hit him in the face. He is stretchered off the pitch to a standing ovation from both sets of fans.

WHAT A BLOCK! Chelsea looked sure to equalize but Ainsley Matiland-Niles arrives with a brilliant block.

Saints are looking dangerous on the counter and Chelsea are struggling to create chances.

HALF TIME: Chelsea 0-1 Southampton – What a brilliant first half from Saints. They were solid and then a bit of magic from JWP has them unexpectedly ahead.

GOALLLL! James Ward-Prowse whips in a delightful free kick up and over the wall. Because of course he does. Bottom of the table Southampton lead 1-0 at Chelsea. Wow.

Decent start from Chelsea as Azpilicueta smashes a shot into the side-netting. Southampton are hanging in there.

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

All of the focus at Chelsea is on scoring more goals and they have been so close to doing that in recent games. They didn’t take their chances in the first half at West Ham last weekend and were made to pay for that in the 1-1 draw, while Potter not starting a proper No. 9 up top continues to boggle the mind. Chelsea’s new signings Fernandez, Mudryk and Felix all look very good and you have to think everything will slot into place very nicely soon. As for Southampton, a couple of their January signings look like top players too with Carlos Alcaraz, 20, scoring his first goal last week against Wolves and Kamaldeen Sulemana looks like a brilliant attacking talent. Now, can Saints improve defensively? If they can, they have a chance of staying up.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: N’Golo Kante (hamstring), Armando Broja (knee), Edouard Mendy (finger), Christian Pulisic (knee)

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Juan Larios (groin), Tino Livramento (knee), Alex McCarthy (ankle), Che Adams (knock)

Brentford extend unbeaten run, Crystal Palace’s winless run with final touch

By Feb 18, 2023, 12:10 PM EST
0 Comments

With the final touch of the game, Vitaly Janelt snatched a draw from the jaws of defeat as Brentford drew Crystal Palace 1-1 in a rough-and-tumble affair in west London on Saturday.

The dramatic result leaves both sides where they began matchweek 24 — Brentford (34 points) still in 8th, and Crystal Palace (25 points) still in 12th.

It took nearly 70 minutes for someone to find a breakthrough goal, and Brentford will be kicking themselves for conceding a goal they have scored themselves countless times the last two seasons. Michael Olise’s cross came in from the right side, as Eberechi Eze made the late-arriving, unmarked run to the back post and guided the ball past David Raya.

Crystal Palace were mere seconds from escaping with all three points, when Bryan Mbeumo floated a cross to Janelt nearing the penalty and the German thumped a heavy header past Vicente Guaita with the game’s final act.

Unbeaten, winless runs extended for Brentford, Palace

Patrick Vieira appeared despondent and bewildered on the touchline when the broadcast cut to him, as limbs were flung into the air all around him. One more headed clearance was all the Eagles needed to end their winless run at six games (now 0W-4D-3L) and climb up to 11th in the table, just three points off the top half.

On the flip side, Thomas Frank accounted for two of the celebratory limbs as Brentford extended their unbeaten run to 11 PL games (5W-6D-0L) amid an unlikely European push.

Stars of the show

Joachim Andersen: 15 clearances (7 with his head), 3 interceptions and 6 of 7 aerial duels won.

Mathias Jensen: Another Dane on the other side, with 4 chances created and another strong performance in the center of the park.

Brentford vs Crystal Palace

Photo: FotMob.com

What’s next?

Brentford will have next weekend off due to Manchester United’s participation in the League Cup final, postponing the Bees’ trip to Old Trafford temporarily. Palace, meanwhile, will host Liverpool at Selhurst Park.

How to watch Brentford vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV channel/online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Brentford is so much more than Ivan Toney but also… Ivan Toney! It bears repeating that Toney is the closest thing the Premier League has to Harry Kane in terms of a total center forward.

Palace’s winless run in partially about the injured Wilfried Zaha, but it’s also about a team that has not been good in open play. Palace has good backs and attackers, but it’s best midfield in terms of producing offense severely hampers what it can do in defense. Injuries to backs haven’t helped and Joachim Andersen could join Chris Richards on the sidelines this week.

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Pontus Jansson (thigh), Frank Onyeka (hamstring), Thomas Strakosha (ankle)

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Wilfried Zaha (hamstring), Nathan Ferguson (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Joachim Andersen (calf), Chris Richards (back), Joel Ward (calf), Will Hughes (knock)

Bournemouth stun Wolves to boost survival hopes

By and Feb 18, 2023, 12:08 PM EST
0 Comments

Bournemouth secured an impressive, and vital, win at Wolves as Gary O’Neil’s side breathed new life into their survival bid. 

The Cherries took the lead early in the second half through Marcus Tavernier and held firm to stun Julen Lopetegui’s side.

This result was a big shock for Wolves who looked to be climbing away from the relegation zone. Wolves missed several big chances throughout and could not break down a stubborn Cherries side late on.

With the win Bournemouth move on to 21 points, just two points behind Wolves in the table. 

Wolves vs Bournemouth player ratings; Stars of the show

Pedro Neto: Made some solid saves and always looked comfortable.

Hamed Traore: Excellent display at keeping the ball and gave the Cherries an outlet.

Wolves vs Bournemouth
Graphic via FotMob.com

What’s next?

Bournemouth host Manchester City on Saturday, Feb. 25, while Wolves head to Fulham on Friday, Feb. 24.

How to watch Wolves vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV channel/online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Ruben Neves with a shot from distance which Neto saves. Bournemouth are close to getting over the line.

GOALLL! The Cherries take the lead. Wow. What a shock. Solanke’s cross finds Marcus Tavernier and

It has been all Wolves so far. Bournemouth are hanging in there.

Key storylines & star players

Wolves are driven by Ruben Neves. The 25-year-old has defied the transfer rumor mill to stick with the Molineux set and he’s grown to be the focal point of their organization on the pitch.

Bournemouth’s addition of Dango Ouattara in the January transfer window has proven an inspired one, giving the Cherries electric pace and terrific passing from a visionary wide player.

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Mario Lemina (suspension), Boubacar Traore (groin), Hee-chan Hwang (thigh), Chiquinho (knee), Daniel Podence (adductor).

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Junior Stansilas (undisclosed), David Brooks (thigh), Illia Zabarnyi (ankle), Lloyd Kelly (calf), Lewis Cook (knee), Marcos Senesi (back).

Dyche’s Everton secures huge win over Leeds

By Feb 18, 2023, 12:05 PM EST
0 Comments

Seamus Coleman’s acute-angle goal lifted Everton to a 1-0 win over fellow Premier League relegation candidates Leeds United at Goodison Park on Saturday.

The Toffees have now won two of three under Sean Dyche, and this win over fellow relegation struggler Leeds may be more welcomed than the surprise takedown of Arsenal.

Everton rises to 16th on the table, one point clear of 18th-place West Ham United.

Leeds caretaker boss Michael Skubala will appreciate the fight he saw from his men but the quality was lacking and the table will be screaming at supporters ahead of a huge match with Southampton.

Leeds sits 19th with 19 points.

They fired American coach Jesse Marsch and drew at Manchester United before losing narrowly at home to the Red Devils a few days later in his first two games in charge.

The Dyche difference

Leeds came ready to fight, literally and figuratively, but that wasn’t a problem for the previously moribund Toffees.

It’s a surprise given how the club looked under Frank Lampard, but not at all given the man at the helm now.

Yes, Sean Dyche’s men were ready to go, and fittingly it was ex-Burnley man Dwight McNeil who got stuck into a scrap with USMNT star Tyler Adams that saw a half-dozen members of each side require separation by officials and assorted peacemakers.

Seamus Coleman’s “did-he-mean-it” marker makes it even more special, as the Republic of Ireland mainstay has been such a strong contributor and passionate Toffee for so long.

Everton may not be safe, but they’re no longer an easy out. Sean Dyche will take that, and Toffees’ fans should, too.

Everton vs Leeds player ratings: Stars of the Show

Everton vs Leeds
fotmob.com

Seamus Coleman

Alex Iwobi

Tyler Adams

Vitaliy Mykolenko

Junior Firpo

What’s next?

Everton hosts Aston Villa at 10am ET Saturday, while Leeds hosts Southampton at the same time.

Seamus Coleman goal video

How to watch Everton vs Leeds live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Everton’s midfield trio of Amadou Onana, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Idrissa Gana Gueye will be key in this relegation scrap and so is Dominic Calvert-Lewin who was missing through injury last time out. Everton’s defense will be well-organized and set pieces are something they are clearly focused on when it comes to goalscoring opportunities.

Leeds continue to look to teenager Wilfried Gnonto for goals and inspiration, while USMNT duo Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie are doing their best to win the ball in midfield and drive the team forward. Defending properly continues to be the biggest issue for Leeds.

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Nathan Patterson (knee), Andros Townsend (knee), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (hamstring), James Garner (back)

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Rodrigo (ankle), Stuart Dallas (leg), Luis Sinisterra (thigh), Archie Gray (ankle), Adam Forshaw (hip), Sonny Perkins (ankle), Marc Roca (knock),

