Nottingham Forest steals a point off wasteful Manchester City

Manchester City handed the Premier League title advantage back to Arsenal with a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Saturday.
Chris Wood tapped in a Morgan Gibbs-White feed to level out Bernardo Silva’s early goal, as City wasted numerous chances to salt away three points and now lives two points behind Arsenal. The Gunners have a match-in-hand on the two-time defending champs.
Forest has proven a proper scrapper, but it’s still looking for its best XI as the club cycles through its many, many options (yes, even given the many injuries at Forest). That’s made Keylor Navas a wonderful signing, as the legendary Costa Rican goalkeeper has picked up where the injured Dean Henderson left off earlier this season as a star stopper.
City seems likely to start Phil Foden given the youngster was left on the bench to start the midweek win over Arsenal, and Foden’s chemistry with Erling Haaland was palpable earlier in the season. With Kevin De Bruyne in form and Haaland ending his scoreless run, Forest will have to be ready from Moment No. 1.
Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Giulian Biancone (knee), Omar Richards (calf), Taiwo Awoniyi (groin), Dean Henderson (thigh), Moussa Niakhate (thigh), Scott McKenna (thigh), Willy Boly (thigh), Jesse Lingard (knee), Ryan Yates (illness).
Liverpool completed its season sweep of Newcastle United by giving the 10-man Magpies only their second loss of this Premier League season with a 2-0 win at St. James’ Park.
Newcastle held control for the early stages but it fell apart so quickly when Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo goals were followed by a ridiculous Nick Pope handball outside the box that doomed the Magpies to 10 men for 68 minutes at home.
Nick Pope loses plot but Alisson heroics still needed
This may sounds like a silly takeaway from a 2-0 away win for a Liverpool team looking for positives, but the Reds shouldn’t feel back to their best after looking anything but comfortable up a man and two goals for more than an hour.
Liverpool needed four saves out of Alisson Becker and gave up more than two expected goals to a Newcastle side doomed to 10 men in the 22nd minute.
That’s when Magpies goalkeeper Nick Pope raced out to collect Alisson’s long ball but mistimed the intervention, his diving header thudding off the turf and into his hands for a straight red card well outside the box.
Liverpool already led 2-0 at that point but somehow still opened the door to Newcastle on numerous occasions.
All that noted, there were a lot of positives. Previously snakebit Darwin Nunez got on the board and Cody Gakpo score for the second-straight game. Trent Alexander-Arnold looks much improved and Virgil van Dijk returned to the Starting XI and got in minutes before a big test from Real Madrid.
Newcastle falls to two losses and four draws when Bruno Guimaraes can’t play, but the Magpies get him back for next weekend’s League Cup Final against Manchester United.
Jurgen Klopp reaction: We’ll see if we’re ready for Real Madrid
“We are a step further forward. … Both goals were outstanding. The pass from Trent for Darwin and from Mo to Cody, top class. A bit more of that would have been really great but for today it’s absolutely fine.
“When you are not in your best moment you have to fight for this, and that’s what we did we got our second win in a row.
“It feels great to be honest. We haven’t had this for ages so it’s a good day.
“We will see, we face one of the best teams in the world on Tuesday so it’s difficult. But it’s at Anfield so let’s go.
“It’s too early to say we are there again. But of course we will keep fighting and we will see.” (The BBC)
Newcastle vs Liverpool player ratings: Stars of the Show
Cody Gakpo: Catching fire at a good time, as he’ll be needed versus Liverpool.
Trent Alexander-Arnold: An unstoppable asset when Liverpool’s in a possession game.
Alisson Becker: Remains one of, if not the best goalkeeper in the Premier League.
Allan Saint-Maximin: Mazy dribbling kept Liverpool off-balance for most of the game.
Andy Robertson: No longer in his prime but often makes amends with supreme effort, nous.
What’s next?
Liverpool hosts Real Madrid on Tuesday in a Champions League’ Round of 16 first leg, then goes to Palace at the weekend.
Newcastle meets Manchester United at Wembley on Sunday, Feb. 26 in the League Cup Final.
Darwin Nunez goal video: Reds take first chance
Cody Gakpo goal video: Liverpool snares 2-0 lead
Nick Pope red card video: Madness from Magpies’ star keeper
How to watch Newcastle vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time
Newcastle will be looking at its injury report as Callum Wilson, Allan Saint-Maximin, and Miguel Almiron are all in question with Bruno Guimaraes and Joe Willock both out, too. That will put focus on relative new boy Alexander Isak and very new boy Anthony Gordon.
Liverpool’s attack is still all about Mohamed Salah, but the returns of Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota have joined Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez in giving Jurgen Klopp a lot of ways to show off his Egyptian star’s best assets.
Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Javi Manquillo (undisclosed), Bruno Guimaraes (suspension), Matt Targett (ankle), Jamaal Lascelles (personal reasons), Joe Willock (thigh), Emil Krafth (knee)
Kevin De Bruyne’s gaudy assist numbers give rise to any number of considerations, and we have to wonder if the Manchester City star has ever wondered if the Premier League record would be his in a world in which Jose Mourinho found better use for him at Chelsea.
De Bruyne’s 12 assists this Premier League season are four more than his nearest competitors — Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka and Man Utd’s Christian Eriksen — and give him 97 for his career. That’s fifth all-time, two more than Dennis Bergkamp and 65 (?!) behind record holder Ryan Giggs.
The Belgian star, 31, arrived at Chelsea from Werder Bremen at the age of 22 and managed only 425 in a half-season before being offloaded to Wolfsburg. Back in the Bundesliga, De Bruyne got six assists the rest of the way before setting up 21 goals the next season to set up a move to Man City.
He’s since won the nascent Premier League Playmaker of the Season Award twice, including a 20-assist 2019-20 season, and he’s on pace to make it three of six. Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, and Eden Hazard have also won the award, which is only five years old.
De Bruyne also led the Premier League in assists in 2016-17, the year before the league but a name on the honor.
His stats hint that there’s more to come, as ‘KDB’ is creating a gaudy 3.59 chances per 90 minutes. After a season in which he scored 15 times with eight assists, De Bruyne is back taunting those who’d dare chase him in terms of setting up goals (Some guy named Erling Haaland is helping…).
Take a look at De Bruyne’s shining stats, and read on to see who’s chasing him in a list of the Premier League assist leaders for the 2022-23 season.
There is something somewhat dull about knowing the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, the lone curiosity being the final number of his final tally, we get it, but most of what Haaland is doing this season is simply marvelous and to be admired without much fear.
Haaland’s Premier League-leading 26 goals have him nine goals clear of the next closest challenger: Tottenham’s Harry Kane.
The Norwegian star piled up 20 goals in a single Premier League season faster than any player in history… by seven games (Kevin Phillips of Sunderland did it in 21). Now he’s within five goals of equalling Kevin Phillips’ record for most goals in a debut Premier League season.
And the later this season goes with him projected so far over the current record, the less chucking is accompanied by marking out the pace (especially considering Haaland was not beaten up by the World Cup, as Norway was not in the tournament). And even though Haaland is currently overperforming his expected goals total, it’s clear that projecting him for the Premier League record is rather realistic.
Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd. He’s played in 23 of Man City’s 24 games, scoring 26 goals.
Mohamed Salah holds the 38-game season record with his 32 goals scored for Liverpool during the 2017-18 season, while Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer bagged 34 during 42-game seasons in the 20th century’s final decade.
Haaland also could topple the record for goal involvements (goals plus assists) in a single season, including beating the 42-game record. Alan Shearer put up 47 over 42, while Thierry Henry holds the 38-game record with 44.
Other records that Haaland could legitimately tie or topple:
30 goals in a first Premier League season (Kevin Phillips, Sunderland, 1999-2000)
Goals in 24 different Premier League matches (Salah, Liverpool, 2017-18)
Most goals in a Premier League match (Five tied with five)
11-straight Premier League games with a goal (Jamie Vardy, Leicester, 2014-15)
Read on to see the latest Premier League goal totals for the 2022-23 season, as Haaland looks to claim a Golden Boot in his first PL season.
