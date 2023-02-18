Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City, live! Score, updates, stream link,...

Can Manchester City keep Premier League title momentum and avoid a letdown when it visits Nottingham Forest at the City Ground (watch live, 10am ET Saturday online via Peacock Premium)?
City beat Arsenal at midweek to join the Gunners on 51 points. That puts City atop the Premier League table on goal differential even though Arsenal has played one fewer match.
STREAM LIVE NOTTINGHAM FOREST vs MANCHESTER CITY
But improved Nottingham Forest have been lying In wait for either a tired or emotionally-expensed Man City, with a 10am ET kickoff coming quickly after the midweek scrap.
Forest sits 14th with 24 points, six clear of the bottom three, and Steve Cooper’s Tricky Trees hope to rebound from a 2-0 loss at Fulham last time out.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City.
[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City live score: 0-1
Bernardo Silva goal video
A first time strike from Bernardo Silva. 😍
📺: @USANetwork #MyPLMorning | #NFOMCI pic.twitter.com/1rRZ6J6vOt
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) February 18, 2023
How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel/Stream: online via Peacock Premium
Key storylines & star players
Forest has proven a proper scrapper, but it’s still looking for its best XI as the club cycles through its many, many options (yes, even given the many injuries at Forest). That’s made Keylor Navas a wonderful signing, as the legendary Costa Rican goalkeeper has picked up where the injured Dean Henderson left off earlier this season as a star stopper.
City seems likely to start Phil Foden given the youngster was left on the bench to start the midweek win over Arsenal, and Foden’s chemistry with Erling Haaland was palpable earlier in the season. With Kevin De Bruyne in form and Haaland ending his scoreless run, Forest will have to be ready from Moment No. 1.
Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Giulian Biancone (knee), Omar Richards (calf), Taiwo Awoniyi (groin), Dean Henderson (thigh), Moussa Niakhate (thigh), Scott McKenna (thigh), Willy Boly (thigh), Jesse Lingard (knee), Ryan Yates (illness).
Your #NFFC side to take on @ManCity this afternoon! 💪 pic.twitter.com/BeqwNXAoG3
— Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) February 18, 2023
Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: John Stones (thigh)
📋 TEAM NEWS 📋
XI | Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Bernardo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan (C), Foden, Grealish, Haaland
SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Phillips, Ake, Alvarez, Gomez, Akanji, Mahrez, Palmer, Lewis#ManCity | @HaysWorldwide pic.twitter.com/DmNINBJWkE
— Manchester City (@ManCity) February 18, 2023