Liverpool completed its season sweep of Newcastle United by giving the 10-man Magpies only their second loss of this Premier League season with a 2-0 win at St. James’ Park.

Newcastle held control for the early stages but it fell apart so quickly when Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo goals were followed by a ridiculous Nick Pope handball outside the box that doomed the Magpies to 10 men for 68 minutes at home.

But Newcastle kept scrapping and its 10 men had more shots and a better xG than the visitors, who will simply point to the scoreboard.

Liverpool climbs into eighth with 35 points, while Newcastle’s 41 points are still good for fourth place and their two losses are a Premier League low.

Nick Pope loses plot but Alisson heroics still needed

This may sounds like a silly takeaway from a 2-0 away win for a Liverpool team looking for positives, but the Reds shouldn’t feel back to their best after looking anything but comfortable up a man and two goals for more than an hour.

Liverpool needed four saves out of Alisson Becker and gave up more than two expected goals to a Newcastle side doomed to 10 men in the 22nd minute.

That’s when Magpies goalkeeper Nick Pope raced out to collect Alisson’s long ball but mistimed the intervention, his diving header thudding off the turf and into his hands for a straight red card well outside the box.

Liverpool already led 2-0 at that point but somehow still opened the door to Newcastle on numerous occasions.

All that noted, there were a lot of positives. Previously snakebit Darwin Nunez got on the board and Cody Gakpo score for the second-straight game. Trent Alexander-Arnold looks much improved and Virgil van Dijk returned to the Starting XI and got in minutes before a big test from Real Madrid.

Newcastle falls to two losses and four draws when Bruno Guimaraes can’t play, but the Magpies get him back for next weekend’s League Cup Final against Manchester United.

Jurgen Klopp reaction: We’ll see if we’re ready for Real Madrid

“We are a step further forward. … Both goals were outstanding. The pass from Trent for Darwin and from Mo to Cody, top class. A bit more of that would have been really great but for today it’s absolutely fine.

“When you are not in your best moment you have to fight for this, and that’s what we did we got our second win in a row.

“It feels great to be honest. We haven’t had this for ages so it’s a good day.

“We will see, we face one of the best teams in the world on Tuesday so it’s difficult. But it’s at Anfield so let’s go.

“It’s too early to say we are there again. But of course we will keep fighting and we will see.” (The BBC)

Newcastle vs Liverpool player ratings: Stars of the Show

Cody Gakpo: Catching fire at a good time, as he’ll be needed versus Liverpool.

Trent Alexander-Arnold: An unstoppable asset when Liverpool’s in a possession game.

Alisson Becker: Remains one of, if not the best goalkeeper in the Premier League.

Allan Saint-Maximin: Mazy dribbling kept Liverpool off-balance for most of the game.

Andy Robertson: No longer in his prime but often makes amends with supreme effort, nous.

What’s next?

Liverpool hosts Real Madrid on Tuesday in a Champions League’ Round of 16 first leg, then goes to Palace at the weekend.

Newcastle meets Manchester United at Wembley on Sunday, Feb. 26 in the League Cup Final.

How to watch Newcastle vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET, Saturday

TV Channel: NBC

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Newcastle will be looking at its injury report as Callum Wilson, Allan Saint-Maximin, and Miguel Almiron are all in question with Bruno Guimaraes and Joe Willock both out, too. That will put focus on relative new boy Alexander Isak and very new boy Anthony Gordon.

Liverpool’s attack is still all about Mohamed Salah, but the returns of Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota have joined Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez in giving Jurgen Klopp a lot of ways to show off his Egyptian star’s best assets.

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Javi Manquillo (undisclosed), Bruno Guimaraes (suspension), Matt Targett (ankle), Jamaal Lascelles (personal reasons), Joe Willock (thigh), Emil Krafth (knee)

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Thiago Alcantara (groin), Luis Diaz (knee), Arthur (thigh), Ibrahima Konate (thigh), Calvin Ramsey (knee)

The Reds to take on Newcastle today 📋🔴#NEWLIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 18, 2023

Newcastle vs Liverpool video preview

