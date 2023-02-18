Wolves vs Bournemouth, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

Bournemouth hopes to pull improving Wolves right back into the Premier League’s relegation fight when the two sides meet Saturday at the Molineux (watch live, 10am ET online via Peacock Premium).
The visiting Cherries open the Premier League weekend in 19th place, one point away from safety, and their hosts have five more points. That’s good for 15th on the cluttered table.
Wolves have looked much better as Julen Lopetegui’s system and methods have taken root, and they’ll love the idea of getting another win and getting a healthy dose of breathing room after spending much of the season at or on the precipice of the bottom three.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Wolves vs Bournemouth.
How to watch Wolves vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV channel/online: Stream via Peacock Premium
GOALLL! The Cherries take the lead. Wow. What a shock. Solanke's cross finds Marcus Tavernier
It has been all Wolves so far. Bournemouth are hanging in there.
Key storylines & star players
Wolves are driven by Ruben Neves. The 25-year-old has defied the transfer rumor mill to stick with the Molineux set and he’s grown to be the focal point of their organization on the pitch.
Bournemouth’s addition of Dango Ouattara in the January transfer window has proven an inspired one, giving the Cherries electric pace and terrific passing from a visionary wide player.
Wolves team news, injuries, lineup
OUT: Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Mario Lemina (suspension), Boubacar Traore (groin), Hee-chan Hwang (thigh), Chiquinho (knee), Daniel Podence (adductor).
Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup
OUT: Junior Stansilas (undisclosed), David Brooks (thigh), Illia Zabarnyi (ankle), Lloyd Kelly (calf), Lewis Cook (knee), Marcos Senesi (back).
