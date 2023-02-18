Wolves vs Bournemouth, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

Chelsea host Southampton at Stamford Bridge as two teams badly out form both need a win to kick-start their seasons.

Graham Potter is really struggling at Chelsea as his team continue to put in decent performances but aren’t taking their opportunities in front of goal. They lost 1-0 at Borussia Dortmund in midweek in their UEFA Champions League last 16 first leg and they have drawn three-straight Premier League games as Chelsea have won just one of their last nine games in all competitions. The pressure is mounting on Potter, especially as he now has so many talented players at his disposal after a flurry of arrivals in January. Chelsea sit in 10th place in the table and are 10 points off the top four.

Southampton sacked Nathan Jones following their humbling home defeat to 10-man Wolves last weekend and it looked like Jesse Marsch would be their next manager. However, that deal for Marsch broke down and now Ruben Selles is in charge on a caretaker basis as the assistant coach could well take over for the rest of the season. Saints sit bottom of the table but are somehow just four points from safety despite a run of nine defeats from their last 10 Premier League games. Interesting note: Southampton beat Chelsea 2-1 earlier this season and have matched up pretty well against the Blues in recent years.

Here’s everything you need for Chelsea vs Southampton.

How to watch Chelsea vs Southampton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

WHAT A BLOCK! Chelsea looked sure to equalize but Ainsley Matiland-Niles arrives with a brilliant block.

Saints are looking dangerous on the counter and Chelsea are struggling to create chances.

HALF TIME: Chelsea 0-1 Southampton – What a brilliant first half from Saints. They were solid and then a bit of magic from JWP has them unexpectedly ahead.

GOALLLL! James Ward-Prowse whips in a delightful free kick up and over the wall. Because of course he does. Bottom of the table Southampton lead 1-0 at Chelsea. Wow.

JAMES WARD-PROWSE DOES IT AGAIN! This is his 17th free kick goal in the Premier League and he's only 1 away from tying David Beckham's record. 📺: @peacock #MyPLMorning | #CHESOU pic.twitter.com/AhTWtrg8Df — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) February 18, 2023

Decent start from Chelsea as Azpilicueta smashes a shot into the side-netting. Southampton are hanging in there.

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

All of the focus at Chelsea is on scoring more goals and they have been so close to doing that in recent games. They didn’t take their chances in the first half at West Ham last weekend and were made to pay for that in the 1-1 draw, while Potter not starting a proper No. 9 up top continues to boggle the mind. Chelsea’s new signings Fernandez, Mudryk and Felix all look very good and you have to think everything will slot into place very nicely soon. As for Southampton, a couple of their January signings look like top players too with Carlos Alcaraz, 20, scoring his first goal last week against Wolves and Kamaldeen Sulemana looks like a brilliant attacking talent. Now, can Saints improve defensively? If they can, they have a chance of staying up.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: N’Golo Kante (hamstring), Armando Broja (knee), Edouard Mendy (finger), Christian Pulisic (knee)

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Juan Larios (groin), Tino Livramento (knee), Alex McCarthy (ankle), Che Adams (knock)

Your Saints at Stamford Bridge 😇 Here’s the #SaintsFC line-up for today’s visit to #CFC! pic.twitter.com/d6A8sNDVqk — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) February 18, 2023

