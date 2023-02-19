Manchester United vs Leicester, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

By and Feb 19, 2023, 10:21 AM EST
0 Comments

Manchester United need all three points to keep pace in the Premier League title race when they host Leicester at Old Trafford on Sunday (watch live, 9 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). 

When Manchester City beat then-leaders Arsenal (both on 51 points) to go back atop the PL table, it also meant Manchester United (46 points – 3rd place) were suddenly within five points of pole position. Leicester (24 points), meanwhile, are up to 13th after picking up back-to-back victories amid their current three-game unbeaten run.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester United vs Leicester

How to watch Manchester United vs Leicester live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9 am ET, Sunday
TV channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

GOALLLL! Jadon Sancho makes it 3-0. Manchester United flying. Bruno Fernandes sets up Sancho to slot home after a lovely give and go. Old Trafford is buzzing.

GOALLLL! Marcus Rashford has made it 2-0. He was flagged offside after the goal went in but VAR has checked the decision from the linesman and he’s just onside. That’s 16 goals in his last 17 games for Rashford.

CLOSE! Marcus Rashford dances inside by Danny Ward saves his low shot. United piling on the pressure now. They can smell a second goal.

CROSSBAR! Lisandro Martinez hits the crossbar with a header after a fine free kick from Luke Shaw. He should be hitting the target there. United flying now.

We are underway for the second half! Jadon Sancho has come on at half time for Alejandro Garnacho.

HALF TIME: Manchester United 1-0 Leicester – Rashford bagged his obligatory goal but Leicester had so many chances. David de Gea the Man of the Match so far. Can the Foxes fight back in the second half? They’re still in this…

Leicester go close again. Maddison this time. Very open game but United have settled down after the goal.

CLOSE! It should be 2-0. Diogo Dalot with a great surge forward and plays it to Fernandes who crosses for Dalot. He’s six yards out and unmarked but goes to finish with his right instead of his left and can’t get enough on it.

GOALLL! Marcus Rashford played in brilliantly by Bruno Fernandes and he finishes with ease across goal. He’s now scored in 7-straight Premier League home games, has 15 goals in last 17 appearances in all competitions. He’s on fire and Erik ten Hag looks a relieved man on the sidelines because Leicester were finding so many gaps in United’s midfield before that obligatory Rashford goal. 1-0 to Manchester United.

SAVE! David de Gea with a brilliant stop down low to keep out Iheanacho’s header. The United goalkeeper is the only reason they aren’t 2-0 down.

CLOSE! Now Tete smashes one wide from a difficult angle. It’s all Leicester!

CLOSE! After a similar break, now Iheanacho’s deflected shot squirms just wide. Leicester aren’t messing around at Old Trafford.

SAVE! Big save from David de Gea. Barnes and Iheanacho combine and the former is through but his low shot is saved by DDG. Brilliant football from Leicester who are knocking the ball around nicely.

KICK OFF! We are underway and it’s a great start from United. They are pressing high, pinging the ball around and whipping crosses in. Leicester holding firm but the Foxes know they have to be switched on at all times.

Key storylines & star players

Manchester United have lost just once (to Arsenal) in their last 10 Premier League games (7W-2D-1L), and they have Marcus Rashford’s red-hot form to thank for that. The 25-year-old has scored eight times during the run (14 goals, 4 assists in 16 games since returning from the World Cup – all competitions). Sunday will be game no. 3 of Casemiro’s three-game suspension for the red card he received in the Man United victory over Crystal Palace two weeks ago, with the Red Devils just a win away from taking 7 of 9 points during the Brazilian’s ban — not small feat given his considerable impact since arriving from Real Madrid in the summer.

Just a month ago, Leicester looked like a side headed for a season-long relegation battle and Brendan Rodgers looked like a manager who would soon be looking for work. The Foxes had scored just one goal in four games (all defeats) post-World Cup, but then came an unlucky draw with 6th-place Brighton, followed by wins over Aston Villa and Tottenham and four goals scored in each. Kelechi Iheanacho has either scored (two) or assisted (three) on five of the eight goals

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Casemiro (suspension), Christian Eriksen (ankle), Anthony Martial (hip), Donny van de Beek (knee), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE), Antony (undisclosed)

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Ryan Bertrand (knee), James Justin (achilles), Jonny Evans (calf)

Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?

By Feb 19, 2023, 10:22 AM EST
0 Comments

Kevin De Bruyne’s gaudy assist numbers give rise to any number of considerations, and we have to wonder if the Manchester City star has ever wondered if the Premier League record would be his in a world in which Jose Mourinho found better use for him at Chelsea.

De Bruyne’s 12 assists this Premier League season are four more than his nearest competitors — Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka and Man Utd’s Christian Eriksen — and give him 97 for his career. That’s fifth all-time, two more than Dennis Bergkamp and 65 (?!) behind record holder Ryan Giggs.

The Belgian star, 31, arrived at Chelsea from Werder Bremen at the age of 22 and managed only 425 in a half-season before being offloaded to Wolfsburg. Back in the Bundesliga, De Bruyne got six assists the rest of the way before setting up 21 goals the next season to set up a move to Man City.

He’s since won the nascent Premier League Playmaker of the Season Award twice, including a 20-assist 2019-20 season, and he’s on pace to make it three of six. Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, and Eden Hazard have also won the award, which is only five years old.

De Bruyne also led the Premier League in assists in 2016-17, the year before the league but a name on the honor.

His stats hint that there’s more to come, as ‘KDB’ is creating a gaudy 3.59 chances per 90 minutes. After a season in which he scored 15 times with eight assists, De Bruyne is back taunting those who’d dare chase him in terms of setting up goals (Some guy named Erling Haaland is helping…).

Take a look at De Bruyne’s shining stats, and read on to see who’s chasing him in a list of the Premier League assist leaders for the 2022-23 season.

Premier League assist leaders
fotmob.com

Premier League 2022-23 assist leaders

  1. Kevin De Bruyne, Man City — 12
  2. Bukayo Saka, Arsenal — 8
  3. Christian Eriksen, Manchester United — 7
  4. Andreas Pereira, Fulham — 6
  5. Alex Iwobi, Everton — 6
  6. Martin Odegaard, Arsenal — 6
  7. Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United — 6
  8. Bernardo Silva, Man City — 5
  9. Dejan Kulusevski, Tottenham Hotspur — 5
  10. Andy Robertson, Liverpool — 5
  11. Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal — 5
  12. Morgan Gibbs-White, Nottingham Forest — 5
  13. Ivan Perisic, Tottenham Hotspur — 5
  14. Granit Xhaka, Arsenal — 5
  15. James Maddison, Leicester City — 5
  16. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool — 5
  17. Michael Olise, Crystal Palace — 5
  18. Douglas Luiz, Aston Villa — 5
  19. Jamie Vardy, Leicester City — 4
  20. Marcus Tavernier, Bournemouth — 4
  21. Kieran Trippier, Newcastle — 4
  22. Kenny Tete, Fulham — 4
  23. Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa — 4
  24. Mathias Jensen, Brentford — 4
  25. Jack Harrison, Leeds — 4
  26. Solly March, Brighton and Hove Albion — 4
  27. Rodri, Manchester City — 4
  28. Kelechi Iheanacho, Leicester City — 4
  29. Riyad Mahrez, Man City — 4
  30. Erling Haaland, Man City — 4
  31. Dominic Solanke, Bournemouth — 4
  32. Jack Grealish, Man City — 4

Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

By Feb 19, 2023, 10:17 AM EST
0 Comments

For those tempted to write off Erling Haaland’s historically-hot start to life as a Premier League striker, it’s safe to say your temptation is now officially unhealthy.

There is something somewhat dull about knowing the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, the lone curiosity being the final number of his final tally, we get it, but most of what Haaland is doing this season is simply marvelous and to be admired without much fear.

Haaland’s Premier League-leading 26 goals have him nine goals clear of the next closest challenger: Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

The Norwegian star piled up 20 goals in a single Premier League season faster than any player in history… by seven games (Kevin Phillips of Sunderland did it in 21). Now he’s within five goals of equalling Kevin Phillips’ record for most goals in a debut Premier League season.

And the later this season goes with him projected so far over the current record, the less chucking is accompanied by marking out the pace (especially considering Haaland was not beaten up by the World Cup, as Norway was not in the tournament). And even though Haaland is currently overperforming his expected goals total, it’s clear that projecting him for the Premier League record is rather realistic.

Which records can Haaland break?

Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd. He’s played in 23 of Man City’s 24 games, scoring 26 goals.

Mohamed Salah holds the 38-game season record with his 32 goals scored for Liverpool during the 2017-18 season, while Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer bagged 34 during 42-game seasons in the 20th century’s final decade.

Haaland also could topple the record for goal involvements (goals plus assists) in a single season, including beating the 42-game record. Alan Shearer put up 47 over 42, while Thierry Henry holds the 38-game record with 44.

Other records that Haaland could legitimately tie or topple:

  • 30 goals in a first Premier League season (Kevin Phillips, Sunderland, 1999-2000)
  • Goals in 24 different Premier League matches (Salah, Liverpool, 2017-18)
  • Most goals in a Premier League match (Five tied with five)
  • 11-straight Premier League games with a goal (Jamie Vardy, Leicester, 2014-15)

Read on to see the latest Premier League goal totals for the 2022-23 season, as Haaland looks to claim a Golden Boot in his first PL season.

Premier League 2022-23 Golden Boot race

    1. Erling Haaland, Man City — 26
    2. Harry Kane, Tottenham — 17
    3. Ivan Toney, Brentford — 14
    4. Marcus Rashford, Manchester United — 14
    5. Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham — 11
    6. Rodrigo, Leeds United — 10
    7. Miguel Almiron, Newcastle — 10
    8. James Maddison, Leicester City — 9
    9. Bukayo Saka, Arsenal — 9
    10. Martin Odegaard, Arsenal — 8
    11. Leandro Trossard — Brighton/Arsenal — 8
    12. Harvey Barnes, Leicester City — 8
    13. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool — 8
    14. Gabriel Martinelli, Arsenal — 8
    15. Roberto Firmino, Liverpool — 7
    16. Phil Foden, Man City — 7
    17. Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa — 7
    18. Callum Wilson, Newcastle — 7
    19. Wilfried Zaha, Crystal Palace — 6
    20. Pascal Gross, Brighton — 6
    21. Danny Ings, Aston Villa/West Ham — 6
    22. Darwin Nunez, Liverpool — 6
    23. James Ward-Prowse, Southampton — 6
    24. Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal — 5
    25. Daniel Podence, Wolves — 5
    26. Alexis Mac Allister, Brighton — 5
    27. Kai Havertz, Chelsea — 5
    28. Kaoru Mitoma, Brighton — 5
    29. Brennan Johnson, Nottingham Forest — 5
    30. Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United — 5
    31. Bryan Mbeumo, Brentford — 5
    32. Ruben Neves, Wolves — 5
    33. Rodrigo Betancur, Tottenham — 5
    34. Solly March, Brighton — 5
    35. Riyad Mahrez, Man City — 5

Lionel Messi’s sensational free kick saves PSG; Neymar stretchered off

By Feb 19, 2023, 10:12 AM EST
0 Comments

Lionel Messi’s 11th goal of the Ligue 1 season was class and clutch, but questions around a Neymar injury will take some joy out of Paris Saint-Germain’s 4-3 win over lille on Sunday at the Parc des Princes.

It was a thriller from front-to-back, as Neymar set up a Kylian Mbappe goal before scoring himself to have it 2-0 after 17 minutes only to see Lille strike thrice in a row before Mbappe made it 3-3 in the 87th minute to set up Messi’s grandstand finish.

But Neymar was hurt in the 51st minute. The Brazil living legend appeared to hurt his ankle and was in great pain when he was stretchered off the pitch and replaced by Hugo Ekitike.

PSG is in the middle of a brutal run of fixtures, off to Marseille on Sunday before hosting Nantes and then going to the Allianz Arena for a second leg against Bayern Munich

USMNT star Timothy Weah was left in a sort of left wingback role and had three key passes from the unusual position.

Lionel Messi goal video: Low free kick pushes PSG to win

PSG has lost three matches across all competitions and there were always going to be questions about reaction following a 1-0 loss to Bayern in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie.

Messi presided over the free kick in the fifth minute of stoppage time and delivered a sensational hit.

The World Cup winner swerved his offering through traffic and off the bottom inside of the post, leaving Lille’s Lucas Chevalier pawing the air.

Bids to buy Manchester United confirmed

By Feb 19, 2023, 9:45 AM EST
0 Comments

Two bids to buy Manchester United have been confirmed as the Glazer family continue to explore either the full or partial sale of the Premier League giants.

Over the last few months the American family have been seeking potential investors in Manchester United and they have not been short of suitors.

But two bids have now taken center stage as they arrived before a well-documented deadline on Friday at 5pm ET.

One is from INEOS owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who failed to buy Chelsea last year but was always said to prefer a bid for his boyhood club Manchester United. The second bid is from Qatari Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, who is seeking full control of the club and is the chairman of Qatar Islamic Bank as his father was the former prime minister of Qatar.

The Glazer family bought United in 2005 for $1.4 billion and it is believed they are now asking close to $6 billion for a full sale of the club.

Statement from INEOS

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS confirmed they have ‘submitted a bid for majority ownership of Manchester United’ and went into more detail on their plans.

“We would see our role as the long-term custodians of Manchester United on behalf of the fans and the wider community. We are ambitious and highly competitive and would want to invest in Manchester United to make them the number one club in the world once again.

“We also recognise that football governance in this country is at a crossroads. We would want to help lead this next chapter, deepening the culture of English football by making the club a beacon for a modern, progressive, fan-centred approach to ownership. We want a Manchester United anchored in its proud history and roots in the northwest of England, putting the Manchester back into Manchester United and clearly focusing on winning the Champions League.”

Statement from Qatari bid

The Qatari bid, led by Sheikh Jassim, promised that their offer is ‘completely debt free’ and they want United to become ‘the greatest football club in the world’ during their stewardship of the club.

“The bid will be completely debt free via Sheikh Jassim’s Nine Two Foundation, which will look to invest in the football teams, the training center, the stadium and wider infrastructure, the fan experience and the communities the club supports.

“The vision of the bid is for Manchester United Football Club to be renowned for footballing excellence, and regarded as the greatest football club in the world.”