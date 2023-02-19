Manchester United vs Leicester, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

Manchester United need all three points to keep pace in the Premier League title race when they host Leicester at Old Trafford on Sunday (watch live, 9 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). STREAM LIVE MANCHESTER UNITED vs LEICESTER

When Manchester City beat then-leaders Arsenal (both on 51 points) to go back atop the PL table, it also meant Manchester United (46 points – 3rd place) were suddenly within five points of pole position. Leicester (24 points), meanwhile, are up to 13th after picking up back-to-back victories amid their current three-game unbeaten run.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester United vs Leicester.

GOALLLL! Jadon Sancho makes it 3-0. Manchester United flying. Bruno Fernandes sets up Sancho to slot home after a lovely give and go. Old Trafford is buzzing.

GOALLLL! Marcus Rashford has made it 2-0. He was flagged offside after the goal went in but VAR has checked the decision from the linesman and he’s just onside. That’s 16 goals in his last 17 games for Rashford.

CLOSE! Marcus Rashford dances inside by Danny Ward saves his low shot. United piling on the pressure now. They can smell a second goal.

CROSSBAR! Lisandro Martinez hits the crossbar with a header after a fine free kick from Luke Shaw. He should be hitting the target there. United flying now.

We are underway for the second half! Jadon Sancho has come on at half time for Alejandro Garnacho.

HALF TIME: Manchester United 1-0 Leicester – Rashford bagged his obligatory goal but Leicester had so many chances. David de Gea the Man of the Match so far. Can the Foxes fight back in the second half? They’re still in this…

Leicester go close again. Maddison this time. Very open game but United have settled down after the goal.

CLOSE! It should be 2-0. Diogo Dalot with a great surge forward and plays it to Fernandes who crosses for Dalot. He’s six yards out and unmarked but goes to finish with his right instead of his left and can’t get enough on it.

GOALLL! Marcus Rashford played in brilliantly by Bruno Fernandes and he finishes with ease across goal. He’s now scored in 7-straight Premier League home games, has 15 goals in last 17 appearances in all competitions. He’s on fire and Erik ten Hag looks a relieved man on the sidelines because Leicester were finding so many gaps in United’s midfield before that obligatory Rashford goal. 1-0 to Manchester United.

SAVE! David de Gea with a brilliant stop down low to keep out Iheanacho’s header. The United goalkeeper is the only reason they aren’t 2-0 down.

CLOSE! Now Tete smashes one wide from a difficult angle. It’s all Leicester!

CLOSE! After a similar break, now Iheanacho’s deflected shot squirms just wide. Leicester aren’t messing around at Old Trafford.

SAVE! Big save from David de Gea. Barnes and Iheanacho combine and the former is through but his low shot is saved by DDG. Brilliant football from Leicester who are knocking the ball around nicely.

KICK OFF! We are underway and it’s a great start from United. They are pressing high, pinging the ball around and whipping crosses in. Leicester holding firm but the Foxes know they have to be switched on at all times.

Key storylines & star players

Manchester United have lost just once (to Arsenal) in their last 10 Premier League games (7W-2D-1L), and they have Marcus Rashford’s red-hot form to thank for that. The 25-year-old has scored eight times during the run (14 goals, 4 assists in 16 games since returning from the World Cup – all competitions). Sunday will be game no. 3 of Casemiro’s three-game suspension for the red card he received in the Man United victory over Crystal Palace two weeks ago, with the Red Devils just a win away from taking 7 of 9 points during the Brazilian’s ban — not small feat given his considerable impact since arriving from Real Madrid in the summer.

Just a month ago, Leicester looked like a side headed for a season-long relegation battle and Brendan Rodgers looked like a manager who would soon be looking for work. The Foxes had scored just one goal in four games (all defeats) post-World Cup, but then came an unlucky draw with 6th-place Brighton, followed by wins over Aston Villa and Tottenham and four goals scored in each. Kelechi Iheanacho has either scored (two) or assisted (three) on five of the eight goals

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Casemiro (suspension), Christian Eriksen (ankle), Anthony Martial (hip), Donny van de Beek (knee), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE), Antony (undisclosed)

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Ryan Bertrand (knee), James Justin (achilles), Jonny Evans (calf)

