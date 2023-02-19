Manchester United storms past Leicester thanks to red-hot Rashford

Manchester United surged past a very decent Leicester City side as Marcus Rashford scored two more in a 3-0 win for the Red Devils.

Say it out loud: Manchester United are in the Premier League title race.

After Brendan Rodgers saw his Leicester side come very close to taking the lead on numerous occasions early on but they found David de Gea in sensational form.

Rashford then scored either side of half time, while substitute Jadon Sancho added another goal as Erik ten Hag’s cranked through the gears in the second half .

The win moves them just five points behind league leaders Arsenal, while Leicester remain on 24 points and are just above the relegation zone.

Fantastic five hold key to United’s bid at glory

They are still going for four trophies this season and Manchester United’s unlikely bid to win all four is fuelled by the excellent form of David de Gea in goal, Lisandro Martinez in defense, Casemiro in midfield, and Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes combining in attack. They are a more cohesive team unit and if those five players stay fit and in-form, United could just about win it all. DDG saved them early on against Leicester as a Casemiro sized hole in midfield (this was the last game of his domestic suspension) threatened to derail their recent upsurge. But then Lisandro Martinez started to shut the door. Bruno Fernandes pulled the strings. Marcus Rashford finished the chances. And boom. Just like that United were 3-0 up and cruising. Jadon Sancho contributing off the bench, Wout Weghorst slotting in as a decoy for Rashford and the likes of Luke Shaw, Diogo Dalot and Fred all standing tall are making everything tick nicely. But it is the fantastic five throughout the spine of the team who will decide whether or not this superb United surge ends with plenty of silverware at the end of the season.

Manchester United vs Leicester City player ratings; Stars of the show

Bruno Fernandes: Two assists and ran the show from that channel on the inside right. He is fully back to his best.

Marcus Rashford: Took his two goals superbly and every time he gets in on goal right now he looks like he will score.

David de Gea: Let’s not forget the two key saves he made early in this win. Quietly having a superb season.

What’s next?

Manchester United host Barcelona in their UEFA Europa League playoff second leg on Thursday with the scores locked at 2-2 after the first leg. They then face Newcastle in the League Cup final on Sunday, Feb. 26. Leicester City host Arsenal on Saturday, Feb. 25.

FULL TIME: Manchester United 3-0 Leicester City – Routine win in the end for United but Leicester were fantastic in the first half but Rashford and Fernandes took the game over and Sancho was excellent off the bench.

Weghorst almost grabs a goal but Ward saves. United’s players want him to score so badly. Bruno Fernandes is pulling all the strings and is looking for more assists.

It has all calmed down now. Leicester in damage limitation mode.

CLOSE! Sancho is through but Faes blocks his shot and then the English winger smashes the rebound way over.

Rashford is subbed off with the Europa League playoff second leg against Barcelona and the League Cup final next week in mind and gets a deserved standing ovation. What a run he’s on.

GOALLLL! Jadon Sancho makes it 3-0. Manchester United flying. Bruno Fernandes sets up Sancho to slot home after a lovely give and go. Old Trafford is buzzing.

GOALLLL! Marcus Rashford has made it 2-0. He was flagged offside after the goal went in but VAR has checked the decision from the linesman and he’s just onside. That’s 16 goals in his last 17 games for Rashford.

CLOSE! Marcus Rashford dances inside by Danny Ward saves his low shot. United piling on the pressure now. They can smell a second goal.

CROSSBAR! Lisandro Martinez hits the crossbar with a header after a fine free kick from Luke Shaw. He should be hitting the target there. United flying now.

We are underway for the second half! Jadon Sancho has come on at half time for Alejandro Garnacho.

HALF TIME: Manchester United 1-0 Leicester – Rashford bagged his obligatory goal but Leicester had so many chances. David de Gea the Man of the Match so far. Can the Foxes fight back in the second half? They’re still in this…

Leicester go close again. Maddison this time. Very open game but United have settled down after the goal.

CLOSE! It should be 2-0. Diogo Dalot with a great surge forward and plays it to Fernandes who crosses for Dalot. He’s six yards out and unmarked but goes to finish with his right instead of his left and can’t get enough on it.

GOALLL! Marcus Rashford played in brilliantly by Bruno Fernandes and he finishes with ease across goal. He’s now scored in 7-straight Premier League home games, has 15 goals in last 17 appearances in all competitions. He’s on fire and Erik ten Hag looks a relieved man on the sidelines because Leicester were finding so many gaps in United’s midfield before that obligatory Rashford goal. 1-0 to Manchester United.

SAVE! David de Gea with a brilliant stop down low to keep out Iheanacho’s header. The United goalkeeper is the only reason they aren’t 2-0 down.

CLOSE! Now Tete smashes one wide from a difficult angle. It’s all Leicester!

CLOSE! After a similar break, now Iheanacho’s deflected shot squirms just wide. Leicester aren’t messing around at Old Trafford.

SAVE! Big save from David de Gea. Barnes and Iheanacho combine and the former is through but his low shot is saved by DDG. Brilliant football from Leicester who are knocking the ball around nicely.

KICK OFF! We are underway and it’s a great start from United. They are pressing high, pinging the ball around and whipping crosses in. Leicester holding firm but the Foxes know they have to be switched on at all times.

Key storylines & star players

Manchester United have lost just once (to Arsenal) in their last 10 Premier League games (7W-2D-1L), and they have Marcus Rashford’s red-hot form to thank for that. The 25-year-old has scored eight times during the run (14 goals, 4 assists in 16 games since returning from the World Cup – all competitions). Sunday will be game no. 3 of Casemiro’s three-game suspension for the red card he received in the Man United victory over Crystal Palace two weeks ago, with the Red Devils just a win away from taking 7 of 9 points during the Brazilian’s ban — not small feat given his considerable impact since arriving from Real Madrid in the summer.

Just a month ago, Leicester looked like a side headed for a season-long relegation battle and Brendan Rodgers looked like a manager who would soon be looking for work. The Foxes had scored just one goal in four games (all defeats) post-World Cup, but then came an unlucky draw with 6th-place Brighton, followed by wins over Aston Villa and Tottenham and four goals scored in each. Kelechi Iheanacho has either scored (two) or assisted (three) on five of the eight goals

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Casemiro (suspension), Christian Eriksen (ankle), Anthony Martial (hip), Donny van de Beek (knee), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE), Antony (undisclosed)

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Ryan Bertrand (knee), James Justin (achilles), Jonny Evans (calf)

