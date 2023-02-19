Manchester United storms past Leicester thanks to red-hot Rashford

They are still going for four trophies this season and Manchester United’s unlikely bid to win all four is fuelled by the excellent form of David de Gea in goal, Lisandro Martinez in defense, Casemiro in midfield, and Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes combining in attack. They are a more cohesive team unit and if those five players stay fit and in-form, United could just about win it all. DDG saved them early on against Leicester as a Casemiro sized hole in midfield (this was the last game of his domestic suspension) threatened to derail their recent upsurge. But then Lisandro Martinez started to shut the door. Bruno Fernandes pulled the strings. Marcus Rashford finished the chances. And boom. Just like that United were 3-0 up and cruising. Jadon Sancho contributing off the bench, Wout Weghorst slotting in as a decoy for Rashford and the likes of Luke Shaw, Diogo Dalot and Fred all standing tall are making everything tick nicely. But it is the fantastic five throughout the spine of the team who will decide whether or not this superb United surge ends with plenty of silverware at the end of the season.
Bruno Fernandes: Two assists and ran the show from that channel on the inside right. He is fully back to his best.
Marcus Rashford: Took his two goals superbly and every time he gets in on goal right now he looks like he will score.
David de Gea: Let’s not forget the two key saves he made early in this win. Quietly having a superb season.
Manchester United host Barcelona in their UEFA Europa League playoff second leg on Thursday with the scores locked at 2-2 after the first leg. They then face Newcastle in the League Cup final on Sunday, Feb. 26. Leicester City host Arsenal on Saturday, Feb. 25.
FULL TIME: Manchester United 3-0 Leicester City – Routine win in the end for United but Leicester were fantastic in the first half but Rashford and Fernandes took the game over and Sancho was excellent off the bench.
Weghorst almost grabs a goal but Ward saves. United’s players want him to score so badly. Bruno Fernandes is pulling all the strings and is looking for more assists.
It has all calmed down now. Leicester in damage limitation mode.
CLOSE! Sancho is through but Faes blocks his shot and then the English winger smashes the rebound way over.
Rashford is subbed off with the Europa League playoff second leg against Barcelona and the League Cup final next week in mind and gets a deserved standing ovation. What a run he’s on.
GOALLLL! Jadon Sancho makes it 3-0. Manchester United flying. Bruno Fernandes sets up Sancho to slot home after a lovely give and go. Old Trafford is buzzing.
GOALLLL! Marcus Rashford has made it 2-0. He was flagged offside after the goal went in but VAR has checked the decision from the linesman and he’s just onside. That’s 16 goals in his last 17 games for Rashford.
CLOSE! Marcus Rashford dances inside by Danny Ward saves his low shot. United piling on the pressure now. They can smell a second goal.
CROSSBAR! Lisandro Martinez hits the crossbar with a header after a fine free kick from Luke Shaw. He should be hitting the target there. United flying now.
We are underway for the second half! Jadon Sancho has come on at half time for Alejandro Garnacho.
HALF TIME: Manchester United 1-0 Leicester – Rashford bagged his obligatory goal but Leicester had so many chances. David de Gea the Man of the Match so far. Can the Foxes fight back in the second half? They’re still in this…
Leicester go close again. Maddison this time. Very open game but United have settled down after the goal.
CLOSE! It should be 2-0. Diogo Dalot with a great surge forward and plays it to Fernandes who crosses for Dalot. He’s six yards out and unmarked but goes to finish with his right instead of his left and can’t get enough on it.
GOALLL! Marcus Rashford played in brilliantly by Bruno Fernandes and he finishes with ease across goal. He’s now scored in 7-straight Premier League home games, has 15 goals in last 17 appearances in all competitions. He’s on fire and Erik ten Hag looks a relieved man on the sidelines because Leicester were finding so many gaps in United’s midfield before that obligatory Rashford goal. 1-0 to Manchester United.
KICK OFF! We are underway and it’s a great start from United. They are pressing high, pinging the ball around and whipping crosses in. Leicester holding firm but the Foxes know they have to be switched on at all times.
Manchester United have lost just once (to Arsenal) in their last 10 Premier League games (7W-2D-1L), and they have Marcus Rashford’s red-hot form to thank for that. The 25-year-old has scored eight times during the run (14 goals, 4 assists in 16 games since returning from the World Cup – all competitions). Sunday will be game no. 3 of Casemiro’s three-game suspension for the red card he received in the Man United victory over Crystal Palace two weeks ago, with the Red Devils just a win away from taking 7 of 9 points during the Brazilian’s ban — not small feat given his considerable impact since arriving from Real Madrid in the summer.
Just a month ago, Leicester looked like a side headed for a season-long relegation battle and Brendan Rodgers looked like a manager who would soon be looking for work. The Foxes had scored just one goal in four games (all defeats) post-World Cup, but then came an unlucky draw with 6th-place Brighton, followed by wins over Aston Villa and Tottenham and four goals scored in each. Kelechi Iheanacho has either scored (two) or assisted (three) on five of the eight goals
10 things we learned in the Premier League: Week 24
1. Chelsea nearing ‘season write-off’ status (Chelsea 0-1 Southampton): Chelsea’s awful dip in goal-scoring form has a new low point and the jury remains out on whether or not Potter will succeed at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea created chances galore again but couldn’t finish any off and these are very similar issues to the ones Potter had at Brighton. The xG king is struggling to find the right combinations in attack to finish off these chances and Chelsea have now won just one of their last eight Premier League games. If the Chelsea owners are truly going to stick with Potter for the long run, they are now very close to the stage where they will have to write this season off. The gap to the top four continues to grow. (JPW)
2. Toffees looked tougher… The Dyche difference (Everton 1-0 Leeds): Leeds came to Goodison Park ready to fight, literally and figuratively, but that wasn’t a problem for the previously moribund Toffees. It’s a surprise given how the club looked under Frank Lampard, but not at all given the man at the helm now. Yes, Sean Dyche’s men were ready to go, and fittingly it was ex-Burnley man Dwight McNeil who got stuck into a scrap with USMNT star Tyler Adams that saw a half-dozen members of each side require separation by officials and assorted peacemakers. Everton may not be safe, but they’re no longer an easy out. Sean Dyche will take that, and Toffees’ fans should, too. (NM)
4. Gunners snap out of skid (late), aren’t going away (Villa 2-4 Arsenal): Arsenal looked like they would cough up points in this game but they never stopped believing and found a way to win it. If they are to win the title this season, this feels like a pivotal moment. Trailing 2-1 at half time on the heels of a midweek home loss to Man City, Mikel Arteta must have said something inspirational at the break because the Gunners dominated the second half and in the end were deserved winners. Zinchenko and Jorginho (via the head of former goalkeeper Emi Martinez) were the unlikely heroes and that is what you need in a title push. Everybody stood tall for Arsenal after everyone else doubted their title credentials following the Man City loss, a defeat which Arteta said gave him more belief that his team can win the title. They proved that belief was well placed with a victory at Villa which was full of character, grit and determination. Beware Man City: this Arsenal side aren’t giving up their title push without a fight. (JPW)
5. Man City grounded at the City Ground (Nottingham Forest 1-1 Man City): A let down looked possible if not likely for Man City following their huge midweek defeat of Arsenal, but Bernardo Silva’s goal seemed to send forth better vibes that the side’s return to the top of the table would be accompanied by title-winning performances. Alas, despite 73 percent possession, a 23-4 shot attempts advantage, and a healthy bounty of xG — City produced 2.54 to Forest’s 0.98 — City again couldn’t get the result to match its performance. Keylor Navas made five saves as Forest’s back line, led by Felipe, scrapped forward and caused plenty of issues for Erling Haaland and Co. But really, sometimes your finish betrays you and Pep Guardiola will likely feel that’s what happened here ahead of a Champions League scrap with RB Leipzig at midweek. (NM)
6. Nick Pope loses plot but Liverpool still needs help from Alisson (Newcastle 0-2 Liverpool): This may sounds like a silly takeaway from a 2-0 away win for a Liverpool team craving positive praise, but the Reds shouldn’t feel back to their best after looking anything but comfortable up a man and two goals for more than an hour. Liverpool needed four saves out of Alisson Becker and gave up more than two expected goals to a Newcastle side doomed to 10 men in the 22nd minute. That’s when Magpies goalkeeper Nick Pope raced out to collect Alisson’s long ball but mistimed the intervention, his diving header thudding off the turf and into his hands for a straight red card well outside the box. Liverpool already led 2-0 at that point but somehow still opened the door to Newcastle on numerous occasions. All that noted, there were a lot of positives. Previously snakebit Darwin Nunez got on the board and Cody Gakpo score for the second-straight game. Trent Alexander-Arnold looks much improved and Virgil van Dijk returned to the Starting XI and got in minutes before a big test from Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League. (NM)
7. Spurs take workmanlike win over flat Irons (Tottenham 2-0 West Ham): Tottenham only had to worry about one thing for most of this match and that was finding a way through West Ham’s defending-first shape and tactics. Whether it was David Moyes’ design or player selection, the Irons were barely thinking of the Spurs’ final third. Spurs’ first avenue arrived through the unlikely pairing of marauding Ben Davies and fullback Emerson Royal, who combined for an aesthetically-pleasing goal in the 56th minute. Then it was much more familiar, as Heung-min Son came off the bench to find a bit of form after Harry Kane made the most of a 50-50 with Angelo Ogbonna. Game. Set. Match. Welcome back to the top four, Tottenham. And… I guess… it could’ve been worse, West Ham? (NM)
8. Very different streaks extended by Vitaly Janelt’s late equalizer (Brentford 1-1 Crystal Palace): Patrick Vieira appeared despondent and bewildered on the touchline when the broadcast cut to him following Janelt’s equalizer, as limbs were flung into the air all around him. One more headed clearance was all the Eagles needed to end their winless run at six games (now 4D-3L) and climb up to 11th in the table, just three points off the top half. On the flip side, Thomas Frank accounted for two of the celebratory limbs as Brentford extended their unbeaten run to 11 PL games (5W-6D) amid an unlikely European push. (AE)
9. Advanced stats don’t matter if you don’t finish. Fulham finished (Brighton 0-1 Fulham): Fulham were out-shot 21-5 (seven on target), out-xG’d 2.20-0.31 and out-possessed 65-35, and not one bit of it mattered. Marco Silva’s side registered 0.00 xG on zero shots in the first half, as Brighton had their way everywhere but in front of goal (as they so often do). Never before has a newly promoted side had this many points at this point of a Premier League season — an incredibly far cry from the last time the Cottagers were in the top flight. (AE)
10. Cherries refuse to spoil (Wolves 0-1 AFC Bournemouth): This was not a great flowing display from Bournemouth but they’ve shown this season that they possess grit, can grind out wins, and have individuals to pop up at key moments to secure victories. Gary O’Neil’s side will not be cut adrift and looks ready to be in the relegation fight until the very end. Their January additions have been useful and the Cherries finally look to have a settled 4-5-1 formation which gets the best out of their wide players and Dominic Solanke while also making them more defensively solid. Bournemouth’s past is all about fighting against the odds and this team is following that mantra. (JPW)
Tottenham Hotspur moved back into the Premier League’s top four with a workmanlike 2-0 win over West Ham United in North London on Sunday.
Scoreless at the break, Spurs found their way to the scoresheet through Emerson Royal and super sub Heung-min Son, boosting the club back into the top four with 42 points. That’s one more than Newcastle.
Tottenham only had to worry about one thing for most of this match and that was finding a way through West Ham’s defending-first shape and tactics.
Spurs’ first avenue arrived through the unlikely pairing of marauding Ben Davies and fullback Emerson Royal, who combined for an aesthetically-pleasing goal in the 75th minute.
Then it was much more familiar, as Heung-min Son came off the bench to find a bit of form after Harry Kane made the most of a 50-50 with Angelo Ogbonna.
Game. Set. Match. Welcome back to the top four, Tottenham.
David Moyes didn’t even try for three points for 70+ minutes
There are a lot of West Ham talents to admire, but almost all of the attack-minded ones were kept on the bench for well over an hour in North London.
Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen led the way for a super scrappy group of field players already missing Maxwel Cornet and Lucas Paqueta as options.
It was a lot of respect to show a Spurs team with plenty of talent but not exactly an in-form reputation, a unit also missing Rodrigo Betancur and Hugo Lloris. David Moyes left Danny Ings, Gianluca Scamacca, Pablo Fornals, Said Benrahma, and Manuel Lanzini — not to mention forward-thinking crosser Aaron Cresswell on the bench.
West Ham had limited Spurs to 0.93 expected goals by the time Ings was being readied for arrival but had produced just 0.24 xG and a total of four shots. It made this thing snoozier than it should’ve been at THS.
West Ham goes to Nottingham Forest at 10am ET Saturday before a midweek FA Cup clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Tottenham awaits Chelsea for an 8:30am ET Sunday clash just as tasty as the day's League Cup Final between Manchester United and Newcastle United.
From beating Manchester City to suffering a 4-1 humiliation at the hands of Leicester just six days later, last week perfectly encapsulated Spurs’ roller-coaster season. Harry Kane became the club’s all-time record goal scorer on Sunday, then Tottenham went 1-0 ahead before conceding four straight goals and losing Rodrigo Bentancur for the rest of the season with a torn ACL. Antonio Conte is also once again absent following a setback in his recovery from gallbladder surgery, putting Cristian Stellini back in charge for Sunday’s derby.
On the other side, West Ham is the only club currently in the bottom-six yet to make a managerial change this season, leaving many to wonder each and every week if it will be David Moyes’ last in charge. The Hammers have a bit of momentum amid a three-game unbeaten run (victory over Everton, followed by back-to-back draws with Newcastle and Chelsea), though they are winless in their last four trips to north London (0W-1D-3L).
