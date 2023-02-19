Uneven Tottenham are hanging in the top four battle and trying to hunt down Newcastle, while Liverpool is trying to stay in the Champions League scrap and Chelsea has some serious work to do. Surprising Fulham, Brentford and Brighton are hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns.
Who are the candidates for relegation?
Leeds, West Ham and Southampton currently occupy the relegation places but that keeps changing all the time.
Nottingham Forest, Leicester City, Bournemouth, Wolves and Everton all find themselves within a few points of the bottom three as the race to stay in the Premier League intensifies.
Below you will find the latest Premier League table.
Manchester United need all three points to keep pace in the Premier League title race when they host Leicester at Old Trafford on Sunday (watch live, 9 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
When Manchester City beat then-leaders Arsenal (both on 51 points) to go back atop the PL table, it also meant Manchester United (46 points – 3rd place) were suddenly within five points of pole position. Leicester (24 points), meanwhile, are up to 13th after picking up back-to-back victories amid their current three-game unbeaten run.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester United vs Leicester.
Leicester go close again. Maddison this time. Very open game but United have settled down after the goal.
CLOSE! It should be 2-0. Diogo Dalot with a great surge forward and plays it to Fernandes who crosses for Dalot. He’s six yards out and unmarked but goes to finish with his right instead of his left and can’t get enough on it.
😧 ¡LA QUE SE PERDIÓ DALOT!
❌ No tomó la mejor decisión al definir y se perdió una gran oportunidad del @ManUtd
GOALLL! Marcus Rashford played in brilliantly by Bruno Fernandes and he finishes with ease across goal. He’s now scored in 7-straight Premier League home games, has 15 goals in last 17 appearances in all competitions. He’s on fire and Erik ten Hag looks a relieved man on the sidelines because Leicester were finding so many gaps in United’s midfield before that obligatory Rashford goal. 1-0 to Manchester United.
Is anyone in the world in better form than Marcus Rashford? 🫡
KICK OFF! We are underway and it’s a great start from United. They are pressing high, pinging the ball around and whipping crosses in. Leicester holding firm but the Foxes know they have to be switched on at all times.
Key storylines & star players
Manchester United have lost just once (to Arsenal) in their last 10 Premier League games (7W-2D-1L), and they have Marcus Rashford’s red-hot form to thank for that. The 25-year-old has scored eight times during the run (14 goals, 4 assists in 16 games since returning from the World Cup – all competitions). Sunday will be game no. 3 of Casemiro’s three-game suspension for the red card he received in the Man United victory over Crystal Palace two weeks ago, with the Red Devils just a win away from taking 7 of 9 points during the Brazilian’s ban — not small feat given his considerable impact since arriving from Real Madrid in the summer.
Just a month ago, Leicester looked like a side headed for a season-long relegation battle and Brendan Rodgers looked like a manager who would soon be looking for work. The Foxes had scored just one goal in four games (all defeats) post-World Cup, but then came an unlucky draw with 6th-place Brighton, followed by wins over Aston Villa and Tottenham and four goals scored in each. Kelechi Iheanacho has either scored (two) or assisted (three) on five of the eight goals
Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup
OUT: Casemiro (suspension), Christian Eriksen (ankle), Anthony Martial (hip), Donny van de Beek (knee), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE), Antony (undisclosed)
Over the last few months the American family have been seeking potential investors in Manchester United and they have not been short of suitors.
But two bids have now taken center stage as they arrived before a well-documented deadline on Friday at 5pm ET.
One is from INEOS owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who failed to buy Chelsea last year but was always said to prefer a bid for his boyhood club Manchester United. The second bid is from Qatari Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, who is seeking full control of the club and is the chairman of Qatar Islamic Bank as his father was the former prime minister of Qatar.
The Glazer family bought United in 2005 for $1.4 billion and it is believed they are now asking close to $6 billion for a full sale of the club.
Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS confirmed they have ‘submitted a bid for majority ownership of Manchester United’ and went into more detail on their plans.
“We would see our role as the long-term custodians of Manchester United on behalf of the fans and the wider community. We are ambitious and highly competitive and would want to invest in Manchester United to make them the number one club in the world once again.
“We also recognise that football governance in this country is at a crossroads. We would want to help lead this next chapter, deepening the culture of English football by making the club a beacon for a modern, progressive, fan-centred approach to ownership. We want a Manchester United anchored in its proud history and roots in the northwest of England, putting the Manchester back into Manchester United and clearly focusing on winning the Champions League.”
Statement from Qatari bid
The Qatari bid, led by Sheikh Jassim, promised that their offer is ‘completely debt free’ and they want United to become ‘the greatest football club in the world’ during their stewardship of the club.
“The bid will be completely debt free via Sheikh Jassim’s Nine Two Foundation, which will look to invest in the football teams, the training center, the stadium and wider infrastructure, the fan experience and the communities the club supports.
“The vision of the bid is for Manchester United Football Club to be renowned for footballing excellence, and regarded as the greatest football club in the world.”
Ollie Watkins and Philippe Coutinho twice put Villa ahead in the first half after Bukayo Saka had equalized but Arsenal dominated the second half and after Oleksandr Zinchenko equalized, Jorginho’s 93rd minute shot hit the crossbar, bounced off Emiliano Martinez’s head and went in.
Gabriel Martinelli then made it 4-2 in stoppage time to seal a superb comeback win.
The victory moves Arsenal back to the top of the Premier League table and the manner of their comeback victory, plus Man City dropping points at Nottingham Forest, will give the Gunners huge belief they can keep this title race going.
For Villa, this defeat is their third in a row as Unai Emery’s side were dangerous throughout but couldn’t cope with Arsenal’s quality in the final third.
Arsenal looked like they would cough up two points in this game but they never stopped believing and found a way to win it. If they are to win the title this season, this feels like a pivotal moment. Trailing 2-1 at half time, Mikel Arteta must have said something inspirational at the break because they dominated the second half and in the end were deserved winners. Zinchenko and Jorginho (via the head of former goalkeeper Emi Martinez) were the unlikely heroes and that is what you need in a title push. Everybody stood tall for Arsenal and despite Villa being dangerous on the break, Aaron Ramsdale did his job with a fine save at 2-2 and then Jorginho’s late strike seal the big comeback win. After everyone doubted their title credentials following a defeat at home to Man City, Arteta said he now has more belief that his team can win the title. They proved that belief was well placed with a victory at Villa which was full of character, grit and determination. Beware Man City: this Arsenal side aren’t giving up their title push without a fight.
Mikel Arteta: ‘We totally merited the win’
“Today I think we can take two big lessons. In the first half we did the simple things wrong and in the second half we raised our individual level and did the simple things right. We totally merited the win,” Arteta told BBC’s Match of the Day. “Jorginho produced an incredible moment. For us it will be Jorginho’s goal. Psychological it was really tough to get that result against Manchester City and then less than three days we come to Aston Villa and win which is a difficult thing to do. Character, quality and having the right temperament and personality, not throw our toys away, emotionally I think we coped really well.”
Aston Villa vs Arsenal player ratings; Stars of the show
Bukayo Saka: Fine finish for his goal in the first half and led Arsenal’s second half comeback.
Martin Odegaard: Missed a glorious chance but dictated the tempo of the game and was k
Ollie Watkins: Scored a beauty early on and always a threat on the counter.
What’s next?
Villa travel to Everton on Saturday, Feb. 25, while Arsenal head to Leicester City on the same day.
How to watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday TV Channel: USA Network Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
GOALLLL! Game. Set. Match. After Emi Martinez came off for a corner kick, Arsenal break and Martinelli slots home into an empty net. 4-2.
GOALLLL! They’ve done it. In the 93rd minute. Jorginho’s beauty of a strike hits the crossbar, bounces off the head of Emiliano Martinez and goes in. Bedlam in the away end. Arsenal’s fans, players and Mikel Arteta go wild. 3-2.
SAVEEE! Aaron Ramsdale tips Leon Bailey’s thunderous effort onto the crossbar and the ball bounces out. So close to a stunning goal for Villa as Bailey did so well to control, run and spank an effort at goal. Brilliant save from Ramsdale.
WHAT A CHANCE! Nketiah nicks the ball off Konsa and plays in Martin Odegaard who is wide open, 12 yards out, but the Arsenal skipper scuffs his shot wide. What a huge moment.
CLOSE! Eddie Nketiah dinks the ball over the top after a lovely ball from Odegaard. Seems like there will be only one winner now. It is all Arsenal.
GOALLL! There is the goal. After a short corner, Zinchenko with a brilliant low finish and Arsenal totally deserve that equalizer. They have cranked up the pressure. 2-2.
Oleksandr Zinchenko scores his first ever Premier League goal to bring Arsenal level with Aston Villa!
Arsenal cranking up the pressure now. Villa dropping deeper. Saka almost gets in over the top.
CROSSBAR! Ben White’s clipped cross finds Nketiah at the back post and his header hits the bar and goes over. Better from Arsenal.
Bukayo Saka is down injured after he dragged a shot wide. Not great for Arsenal but it looks like he will carry on for now.
Second half is underway! Can Arsenal roar back? Or will Villa extend their lead? Huge 45 minutes for Mikel Arteta’s side…
HALF TIME: Aston Villa 2-1 Arsenal. What a first half at Villa Park. The Gunners are still in this but Unai Emery’s Villa are so dangerous on the counter and have taken their two big chances so far. Just like in midweek, Arsenal have been sloppy defensively and have been punished for big mistakes.
What's going wrong for Arsenal right now and can they fix it in the second half?
Very tight after that Arsenal equalizer. Villa trying to sit in a solid 4-5-1 and Arsenal look the more likely to grab the next goal.
GOALLLL! Coutinho puts Aston Villa 2-1 up and that is a fantastic team goal. Lovely play down the left from Kamara and Moreno and a superb dummy from Buendia before Coutinho sent Ramsdale the wrong way.
GOALLLL! Wow. What a hit from Bukayo Saka. Incredible volley. Poor clearance from Tyrone Mings but that was a lovely finish from Saka. Arsenal have responded superbly to going behind early. Aston Villa 1-1 Arsenal. Just over 15 minutes in. What a start.
CHANCE! Ben White dinks it in for Eddie Nketiah and he looks certain to score but somehow Tyrone Mings gets a touch on his header from a yard out and it goes over, and then the offside flag goes up. Wow. Incredible clearance.
GOALLLL! With the first real attack of the game Villa lead. Ollie Watkins is played in over the top, surges away and smashes home across goal. What a goal from Aston Villa and they lead Arsenal 1-0. Tom Hanks will be delighted with that.
KICK OFF! We are underway at a loud Villa Park. Let’s see if Arsenal can respond to that midweek defeat. Celebrity Villa fan Tom Hanks is in the house. It is a BIG day in Birmingham. Sorry. Couldn’t help myself with that one.
All of the focus will be on Arsenal and how they respond to that home defeat, their first of the season, to Manchester City. All is not lost for Arteta’s young side and if they can cut out some of the big defensive mistakes and also finish the chances they are creating, they will hang in their with Man City for the rest of the season. The fine details alluded them in their top of the table clash but they’ve been very good at being ruthless and scoring early throughout this season.
Villa’s midfield could cause them problems though as Kamara and Luiz have been excellent since Emery’s arrival and Watkins and Bailey have also looked electric in attack.
Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup
OUT: Diego Carlos (Achilles), Jed Steer (Achilles)
Despite winning just half of their eight games (4W-1D-3L) since returning from the World Cup, Tottenham (39 points – 5th place) remain just two points behind 4th-place Newcastle with 15 games left to play. West Ham (20 points – 18th place), meanwhile, find themselves in the relegation zone after winning just one of their last 10 PL games (1W-3D-6L).
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Tottenham vs West Ham.
From beating Manchester City to suffering a 4-1 humiliation at the hands of Leicester just six days later, last week perfectly encapsulated Spurs’ roller-coaster season. Harry Kane became the club’s all-time record goal scorer on Sunday, then Tottenham went 1-0 ahead before conceding four straight goals and losing Rodrigo Bentancur for the rest of the season with a torn ACL. Antonio Conte is also once again absent following a setback in his recovery from gallbladder surgery, putting Cristian Stellini back in charge for Sunday’s derby.
On the other side, West Ham is the only club currently in the bottom-six yet to make a managerial change this season, leaving many to wonder each and every week if it will be David Moyes’ last in charge. The Hammers have a bit of momentum amid a three-game unbeaten run (victory over Everton, followed by back-to-back draws with Newcastle and Chelsea), though they are winless in their last four trips to north London (0W-1D-3L).
Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Rodrigo Bentancur (torn ACL – out for season), Hugo Lloris (knee), Yves Bissouma (ankle), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh)