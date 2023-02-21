Liverpool host Real Madrid in the first leg of their huge UEFA Champions League last 16 tie as a repeat of the 2021-22 final is a mouthwatering prospect.

Real edged Liverpool to win the trophy in Paris thanks to a stunning display from goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and a late Vinicius Jr goal

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is happy his team are facing Real now as back-to-back victories against Everton and Newcastle have given them renewed confidence they can finish in the top four of the Premier League. On their day Liverpool are a match for any team in Europe and backed by a raucous home crowd at Anfield, we’ve seen in the past that anything is possible.

As for the reigning Club World Cup, Spanish and European champs Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti has had some key injuries to deal with this season and they are eight points behind bitter rivals Barcelona in the race for the La Liga title this season. They have so many experienced superstars still hungry for more trophies as Luka Modric and Karim Benzema will lead this side who now have rising young stars in Rodrygo, Vini Jr and Federico Valverde who are stepping up consistently.

[ MORE: Champions League score predictions ]

Here is everything you need for Liverpool vs Real Madrid, a truly massive game between two global giants.

How to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid live, stream link, kick off time

Date/Time: Tuesday, February 21 at 3pm ET

Stats: Via scoreboard on NBCSports.com

Online: Live Watchalong and updates from ProSoccerTalk on NBCSports’ YouTube

How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Liverpool vs Real Madrid head-to-head record

Real Madrid have five wins to Liverpool’s three and they have drawn once. Real Madrid have also beaten Liverpool in two UEFA Champions League finals, in 2021-22 and 2017-18. This is the 10th meeting between the two European giants.

Key storylines

Liverpool have struggled this season and a lack of energy and intensity has been the main problem as Klopp’s high-pressing tactics have been almost non-existent. They now have key players like Virgil van Dijk back from injury and Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo have all been among the goals recently as they’re finally clicking as a trio.

Real Madrid have some key absentees in midfield with Toni Kroos and Aurelien Tchouameni both out but Karim Benzema is back from injury and that is a huge boost for Ancelotti. Real’s squad is still stacked and they will be happy to take Liverpool back to the Santiago Bernabeu with a draw or a narrow defeat to overturn.

Liverpool team news, lineup options

OUT: Luis Diaz (knee), Arthur (thigh), Ibrahima Konate (muscle), Thiago (hip), Calvin Ramsey (knee) Real Madrid team news, lineup options OUT: Toni Kroos, Aurelien Tchouameni

Follow @JPW_NBCSports