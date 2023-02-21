Manchester City are heavy favorites to advance past RB Leipzig and reach the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals but Pep Guardiola’s side have a Jekyll and Hyde feel to them right now.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

After winning at Arsenal they drew at Nottingham Forest and there are defensive mistakes cropping up. Guardiola and City are desperate to win the Champions League and they will be nervous ahead of this last 16 first leg in Germany.

Leipzig have picked up in recent months and are back in the Bundesliga title race and full of confidence under Marco Rose. Werner, Nkunku, Silva and Szoboszlai are all dangerous in attack and Josko Gvardiol is holding things together at the back.

Here’s everything you need for RB Leipzig vs Manchester City.

How to watch RB Leipzig vs Manchester City live, stream link, kick off time

Date/Time: Wednesday, February 22 at 3pm ET

Stats: Via scoreboard on NBCSports.com

How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City head-to-head record

These two teams have only faced each other twice before and that came in the Champions League group stage last season. City won at home 6-3 in an incredible game which saw Nkunku score a hat trick for Leipzig, while the final group stage game (City were confirmed as group winners and Leipzig had to settle for third) saw Leipzig win 2-1 at home in an empty stadium.

Key storylines

All of the pressure is on Man City heading into this last 16 clash and that should suit Leipzig pretty well. They have shown they can sit back and defend and then punish teams on the counter and although Nkunku is just back from injury, he suffered a slight setback in training ahead of this game. City should win with Erling Haaland particularly hungry in the Champions League and he knows this Leipzig side well. This will be an intriguing first leg, especially with Kevin de Bruyne, John Stones and Aymeric Laporte all missing for City.

RB Leipzig team news, lineup options