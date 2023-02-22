Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The first legs of UEFA Europa League and Europa Conference League playoffs were pretty incredible as some huge teams battled to reach the last 16.

[ LIVE: Europa League scores ]

Manchester United and Barcelona went at it in an enthralling 2-2 draw with both giants eager to reach the latter stages of this competition as their rebuild continues. Juventus, Ajax, RB Salzburg and Sporting Lisbon were all handed very tough assignments in the Europa League playoff to reach the last 16 stage and their ties still hang in the balance.

Arsenal is through to the Europa League last 16 after winning their Europa League group, so Mikel Arteta’s side will watch on eagerly.

West Ham United is directly into the hat for the UEFA Europa Conference League knockout rounds, where it could draw any of 16 teams who will first have to contest playoff rounds. Some dangerous teams have dropped down from the Europa League to the Conference League with Lazio now among the favorites.

[ LIVE: Conference League scores ]

The final of the Europa League will be played in Budapest, while the Conference League final will be in Prague.

Below are details on the Europa League and Conference League, including how to watch info, the playoff draw, dates and schedule.

UEFA Europa League, Conference League, schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Playoff rounds – Feb. 16 and Feb. 23

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

UEFA Europa League playoff round, knockout round draws

Thursday, February 16 first leg

Barcelona 2-2 Manchester United – Highlights, analysis, player ratings

Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 Rennes

Ajax 0-0 Union Berlin

RB Salzburg 1-0 Roma

Juventus 1-1 Nantes

Sporting Lisbon 1-1 Midtjylland

Bayer Leverkusen 2-3 Monaco

Sevilla 3-0 PSV Eindhoven

Thursday, February 23 second leg

Nantes vs Juventus — 12:45pm ET

Midtjylland vs Sporting Lisbon — 12:45pm ET

Monaco vs Bayer Leverkusen — 12:45pm ET

PSV Eindhoven vs Sevilla — 12:45pm ET

Manchester United vs Barcelona — 3pm ET

Rennes vs Shakhtar Donetsk — 3pm ET

Union Berlin vs Ajax — 3pm ET

AS Roma vs RB Salzburg — 3pm ET

Europa League teams already qualified for Round of 16 draw

Arsenal

Fenerbahce

Ferencvaros

Feyenoord

Freiburg

Real Betis

Real Sociedad

Union Saint-Gilloise

UEFA Europa Conference League playoff round, knockout round draws

Thursday, February 16 first leg

Qarabag 1-0 Gent

Trabzonspor 1-0 Basel

Bodo/Glimt 0-0 Lech Poznan

Braga 0-4 Fiorentina

Lazio 1-0 CFR Cluj

AEK Larnaca 1-0 Dnipro-1

Sheriff Tiraspol 0-1 Partizan Belgrade

Ludogorets Razgrad 1-0 Anderlecht

Thursday, February 23 second leg

CFR Cluj vs Lazio — 12:45pm ET

Dnipro-1 vs AEK Larnaca — 12:45pm ET

Partizan Belgrade vs Sheriff Tiraspol — 12:45pm ET

Anderlecht vs Ludogorets Razgrad — 12:45pm ET

Gent vs Qarabag — 3pm ET

Basel vs Trabzonspor — 3pm ET

Lech Poznan vs Bodo/Glimt — 3pm ET

Fiorentina vs Braga — 3pm ET

Europa Conference League teams already qualified for Round of 16 draw

AZ Alkmaar

Djugardens

Istanbul Basaksehir

Nice

Sivasspor

Slovan Bratislava

Villarreal

West Ham United

Follow @JPW_NBCSports