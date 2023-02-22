Leeds vs Southampton: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Feb 22, 2023, 9:46 AM EST
0 Comments

Leeds host Southampton in a massive six-pointer at Elland Road as the bottom two teams in the Premier League table collide.

STREAM LIVE LEEDS v SOUTHAMPTON

With no wins in their last 10 Premier League games, Leeds are struggling massively. They have appointed Javi Gracia as their new manager and the Spaniard should be in the dugout for this game as he awaits a work permit. The former Watford boss has a tough job on his hands as Leeds’ players badly need a confidence boost after their loss at Everton last time out. Elland Road will be rocking as the home fans expect a big win.

However, Southampton’s confidence should be flowing as caretaker boss Ruben Selles masterminded a fine 1-0 win at Chelsea last weekend to give Saints hope they can stay up. After sacking Nathan Jones following a disastrous run of eight defeats from nine Premier League games, Selles is respected by the Southampton players and the assistant coach has stepped up admirably. If he gets a positive result at Leeds he could well be named Southampton boss on a permanent basis.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Here’s everything you need for Leeds vs Southampton.

How to watch Leeds vs Southampton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Leeds have to find some form from somewhere and Gracia’s arrival may give them the boost they need. Their last Premier League win came at home against Bournemouth on November 5 and they may need to just go for it from here on out. Defensively they are all over the place but they do have attacking players who can hurt opponents. If they can get Wilfried Gnonto, Patrick Bamford, Jack Harrison and Co. in the right positions, they can get out of this mess.

Southampton are within three points of safety and as bad as their season has been, there is renewed hope that Selles can turn things around. There was a really negative vibe in the air when Nathan Jones was boss but it now seems that Saints are pulling in the right direction and they have a host of talented youngsters plus January signings Kamaldeen Sulemana and Paul Onuachu have made a big difference.

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Rodrigo (ankle), Stuart Dallas (leg), Luis Sinisterra (thigh), Archie Gray (ankle), Adam Forshaw (hip), Sonny Perkins (ankle), Marc Roca (knock)

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Tino Livramento (knee), Alex McCarthy (ankle); DOUBT: Che Adams (knock)

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City: How to watch live, updates, team news

By Feb 22, 2023, 11:40 AM EST
0 Comments

Manchester City are heavy favorites to advance past RB Leipzig and reach the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals but Pep Guardiola’s side have a Jekyll and Hyde feel to them right now.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

After winning at Arsenal they drew at Nottingham Forest and there are defensive mistakes cropping up. Guardiola and City are desperate to win the Champions League and they will be nervous ahead of this last 16 first leg in Germany.

Leipzig have picked up in recent months and are back in the Bundesliga title race and full of confidence under Marco Rose. Werner, Nkunku, Silva and Szoboszlai are all dangerous in attack and Josko Gvardiol is holding things together at the back.

Here’s everything you need for RB Leipzig vs Manchester City.

How to watch RB Leipzig vs Manchester City live, stream link, kick off time

Date/Time: Wednesday, February 22 at 3pm ET
Stats: Via scoreboard on NBCSports.com
How to watchTUDN, Paramount+

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City head-to-head record

These two teams have only faced each other twice before and that came in the Champions League group stage last season. City won at home 6-3 in an incredible game which saw Nkunku score a hat trick for Leipzig, while the final group stage game (City were confirmed as group winners and Leipzig had to settle for third) saw Leipzig win 2-1 at home in an empty stadium.

Key storylines

All of the pressure is on Man City heading into this last 16 clash and that should suit Leipzig pretty well. They have shown they can sit back and defend and then punish teams on the counter and although Nkunku is just back from injury, he suffered a slight setback in training ahead of this game. City should win with Erling Haaland particularly hungry in the Champions League and he knows this Leipzig side well. This will be an intriguing first leg, especially with Kevin de Bruyne, John Stones and Aymeric Laporte all missing for City.

RB Leipzig team news, lineup options

OUT: Abdou Diallo (knee), Peter Gulacsi (knee), Dani Olmo (muscle); DOUBT: Christopher Nkunku (muscle)

Manchester City team news, lineup options

OUT: John Stones (thigh), Kevin de Bruyne (unknown), Aymeric Laporte (unknown)

UEFA Champions League: How to watch, predictions, updates, scores, schedule, fixtures

By Feb 22, 2023, 11:38 AM EST
1 Comment

The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League last 16 is here and some incredible ties will take place over the next few weeks.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

Real Madrid and Liverpool will do battle in the last 16 as a repeat of the 2021-22 final has been set up, while a repeat of the 2019-20 final saw PSG lose narrowly at home to Bayern Munich in their first leg clash.

Tottenham lost 1-0 at AC Milan in the first leg, while Man City tangle with RB Leipzig, while Chelsea lost to Borussia Dortmund 1-0 in their first leg away in Germany.

Below is everything you need following the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds.

UEFA Champions League schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Last 16 games to be played in February-March 2023
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Champions League last 16 schedule

First legs

Tuesday, February 14
AC Milan 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur
Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 Bayern Munich

Wednesday, February 15
Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Chelsea
Club Brugge 0-2 Benfica

Tuesday, February 21
Liverpool 2-5 Real Madrid
Eintracht Frankfurt 0-2 Napoli

Wednesday, February 22
RB Leipzig vs Manchester City – 3pm ET
Inter Milan vs FC Porto – 3pm ET

Second legs

Tuesday, March 7
Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund – 3pm ET
Benfica vs Club Brugge – 3pm ET

Wednesday, March 8
Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain – 3pm ET
Tottenham vs AC Milan – 3pm ET

Tuesday, March 14
FC Porto vs Inter Milan – 4pm ET
Manchester City vs RB Leipzig – 4pm ET

Wednesday, March 15
Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt – 4pm ET
Real Madrid vs Liverpool – 4pm ET

Champions League last 16 first leg predictions – By Joe Prince-Wright

Tuesday, February 14
AC Milan 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur
Paris Saint-Germain 1-2 Bayern Munich

Wednesday, February 15
Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Chelsea
Club Brugge 2-1 Benfica

Tuesday, February 21
Liverpool 2-1 Real Madrid
Eintracht Frankfurt 1-3 Napoli

Wednesday, February 22
RB Leipzig 1-2 Manchester City
Inter Milan 2-1 FC Porto

Champions League group stage results

Matchday 1

Tuesday, 6 September
Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea — Highlights, Tuchel’s furious response
Dortmund 3-0 Copenhagen — WATCH: Reyna’s two assists
Salzburg 1-1 AC Milan — Dest makes Milan debut off bench
Celtic 0-3 Real Madrid — Carter-Vickers’ Bhoys eventually falter
Leipzig 1-4 Shakhtar — Ukrainians off to rollicking start
Sevilla 0-4 Man City– Highlights, Guardiola’s glowing reaction
Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 Juventus — McKennie scores in loss
Benfica 2-0 Maccabi Haifa — Cohen makes 3 saves in loss

Wednesday, 7 September
Ajax 4-0 Rangers — Dutch giants hammer Gers as Alvarez gets ball rolling
Frankfurt 0-3 Sporting CP — Portuguese giants led by Edwards’ opener
Napoli 4-1 Liverpool — Highlights as Klopp’s boys run ragged
Atletico 2-1 Porto — Griezmann scores 101st minute winner amid late drama
Club Brugge 1-0 Leverkusen — Sylla seals big win for Belgian champs
Barcelona 5-1 Plzen — Lewandowski hat trick leads rout
Inter 0-2 Bayern — Sane unplayable as Bayern ease to win
Tottenham 2-0 Marseille — Richarlison the late hero on his UCL debut

Matchday 2

Tuesday, 13 September
Plzen 0-2 Inter — Goal, assist for Dzeko in win over 10-man hosts
Sporting CP 2-0 Tottenham – Conte rues details plus video highlights
Liverpool 2-1 Ajax –Klopp relief at rebound win; Video highlights
Porto 0-4 Club Brugge — Four different scorers highlight blowout
Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 Atletico Madrid — Frimpong sets up two late goals
Bayern Munich 2-0 Barcelona — Wasteful finishing haunts Lewandowski return
Marseille 0-1 Eintracht Frankfurt — Late first-half Lindstrom goal the difference

Wednesday, 14 September
AC Milan 3-1 Dinamo Zagreb
Shakhtar 1-1 Celtic
Chelsea 1-1 Salzburg – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Rangers 0-3 Napoli
Real Madrid 2-0 RB Leipzig
Man City 2-1 Dortmund – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Copenhagen 0-0 Sevilla
Juventus 1-2 Benfica
Maccabi Haifa 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain

Matchday 3

Tuesday, 4 October
Bayern Munich 5-0 Viktoria Plzen
Marseille 4-1 Sporting CP
Liverpool 2-0 Rangers
Ajax 1-6 Napoli
Porto 2-0 Leverkusen
Club Brugge 2-0 Atletico Madrid
Inter Milan 1-0 Barcelona
Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Wednesday, 5 October
Salzburg 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb
Leipzig 3-1 Celtic
Chelsea 3-0 AC Milan
Real Madrid 2-1 Shakhtar
Man City 5-0 Copenhagen
Sevilla 1-4 Dortmund
Juventus 3-1 Maccabi Haifa
Benfica 1-1 Paris Saint-Germain

Matchday 4

Tuesday, 11 October
Copenhagen 0-0 Man City: 10-man City misses penalty, has goal reversed by VAR
Maccabi Haifa 2-0 Juventus: Israeli hosts spring upset on poor Juve
Dinamo Zagreb 1-1 Salzburg: Draw keeps Group E extremely tight
AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea: Blues sweep of MIlan puts them atop Group E
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 Real Madrid: Warsaw-based Ukrainians give up late equalizer to champs
Celtic 0-2 Leipzig: Wasteful hosts done in by late Timo Werner goal, assist
Dortmund 1-1 Sevilla: USMNT’s Giovanni Reyna returns off bench in draw
Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 Benfica: Mbappe scores penalty after controversial exit reports

Wednesday, 12 October
Napoli 4-2 Ajax
Atletico Madrid 0-0 Club Brugge
Rangers 1-7 Liverpool
Bayer Leverkusen 0-3 Porto
Barcelona 3-3 Inter Milan
Viktoria Plzen 2-4 Bayern Munich
Tottenham 3-2 Eintracht Frankfurt
Sporting CP 0-2 Marseille

Matchday 5

Tuesday, 25 October
Salzburg 1-2 Chelsea — Recap & highlights
Dortmund 0-0 Man City — Recap & highlights
Sevilla 3-0 Copenhagen
Dinamo Zagreb 0-4 AC Milan
Celtic 1-1 Shakhtar
Leipzig 3-2 Real Madrid
Paris Saint-Germain 7-2 Maccabi Haifa
Benfica 4-3 Juventus

Wednesday, 26 October
Tottenham 1-1 Sporting CP — Recap & highlights
Ajax 0-3 Liverpool — Recap & highlights
Club Brugge 0-4 Porto
Inter Milan 4-0 Plzen
Napoli 3-0 Rangers
Atletico Madrid 2-2 Leverkusen
Barcelona 0-3 Bayern
Frankfurt 2-1 Marseille

Matchday 6

Tuesday, 1 November
Porto 2-1 Atletico Madrid
Leverkusen 0-0 Club Brugge
Liverpool 2-0 Napoli — Recap & highlights
Rangers 1-3 Ajax
Bayern 2-0 Inter
Plzen 2-4 Barcelona
Sporting CP 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt
Marseille 1-2 Tottenham — Recap & highlights | Son injured

Wednesday, 2 November
Real Madrid 5-1 Celtic
Shakhtar 0-4 Leipzig
Chelsea 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb
AC Milan 4-0 Salzburg
Man City 3-1 Sevilla
Copenhagen 1-1 Dortmund
Juventus 1-2 Paris Saint-Germain
Maccabi Haifa 1-6 Benfica

Knockout stage dates

Round of 16 draw: 7 November
Round of 16: 14/15/21/22 February & 7/8/14/15 March 2023
Quarter-final and semi-final draw: 17 March 2023
Quarter-finals: 11/12 & 18/19 April 2023
Semi-finals: 9/10 & 16/17 May 2023
Final: 10 June 2023

UEFA Champions League group stage standings

*qualified for knockout stage

Group A
*Napoli — 15 points (+14 GD)
*Liverpool — 15 (+11)
Ajax — 6 (-5)
Rangers — 0 (-20)

Group B
*Porto — 12 (+5)
*Club Brugge — 11 (+3)
Bayer Leverkusen — 5 (-4)
Atletico Madrid — 5 (-4)

Group C
*Bayern Munich — 18 (+16)
*Inter Milan — 10 (+3)
Barcelona — 7 (0)
Viktoria Plzen — 0 (-19)

Group D
*Tottenham Hotspur — 11 (+2)
*Eintracht Frankfurt — 10 (-1)
Sporting CP — 7 (-1)
Marseille — 6 (0)

Group E
*Chelsea — 13 (+6)
*AC Milan — 10 (+5)
Red Bull Salzburg — 6 (-4)
Dinamo Zagreb — 4 (-7)

Group F
*Real Madrid — 13 (+9)
*RB Leipzig — 12 (+4)
Shakhtar Donetsk — 6 (-2)
Celtic — 2 (-11)

Group G
*Manchester City — 14 (+12)
*Borussia Dortmund — 9 (+5)
Sevilla — 5 (-6)
Copenhagen — 3 (-11)

Group H
*Benfica — 14 (+9)
*Paris Saint-Germain — 14 (+9)
Juventus — 3 (-4)
Maccabi Haifa — 3 (-14)

UEFA Europa League live! How to watch, updates, videos

By Feb 22, 2023, 11:37 AM EST
0 Comments

The first legs of UEFA Europa League and Europa Conference League playoffs were pretty incredible as some huge teams battled to reach the last 16.

[ LIVE: Europa League scores ]

Manchester United and Barcelona went at it in an enthralling 2-2 draw with both giants eager to reach the latter stages of this competition as their rebuild continues. Juventus, Ajax, RB Salzburg and Sporting Lisbon were all handed very tough assignments in the Europa League playoff to reach the last 16 stage and their ties still hang in the balance.

Arsenal is through to the Europa League last 16 after winning their Europa League group, so Mikel Arteta’s side will watch on eagerly.

West Ham United is directly into the hat for the UEFA Europa Conference League knockout rounds, where it could draw any of 16 teams who will first have to contest playoff rounds. Some dangerous teams have dropped down from the Europa League to the Conference League with Lazio now among the favorites.

[ LIVE: Conference League scores ]

The final of the Europa League will be played in Budapest, while the Conference League final will be in Prague.

Below are details on the Europa League and Conference League, including how to watch info, the playoff draw, dates and schedule.

UEFA Europa League, Conference League, schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Playoff rounds – Feb. 16 and Feb. 23
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

UEFA Europa League playoff round, knockout round draws

Thursday, February 16 first leg

Barcelona 2-2 Manchester UnitedHighlights, analysis, player ratings
Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 Rennes
Ajax 0-0 Union Berlin
RB Salzburg 1-0 Roma
Juventus 1-1 Nantes
Sporting Lisbon 1-1 Midtjylland
Bayer Leverkusen 2-3 Monaco
Sevilla 3-0 PSV Eindhoven

Thursday, February 23 second leg

Nantes vs Juventus — 12:45pm ET
Midtjylland vs Sporting Lisbon — 12:45pm ET
Monaco vs Bayer Leverkusen — 12:45pm ET
PSV Eindhoven vs Sevilla — 12:45pm ET
Manchester United vs Barcelona — 3pm ET
Rennes vs Shakhtar Donetsk — 3pm ET
Union Berlin vs Ajax — 3pm ET
AS Roma vs RB Salzburg — 3pm ET

Europa League teams already qualified for Round of 16 draw

Arsenal
Fenerbahce
Ferencvaros
Feyenoord
Freiburg
Real Betis
Real Sociedad
Union Saint-Gilloise

UEFA Europa Conference League playoff round, knockout round draws

Thursday, February 16 first leg

Qarabag 1-0 Gent
Trabzonspor 1-0 Basel
Bodo/Glimt 0-0 Lech Poznan
Braga 0-4 Fiorentina
Lazio 1-0 CFR Cluj
AEK Larnaca 1-0 Dnipro-1
Sheriff Tiraspol 0-1 Partizan Belgrade
Ludogorets Razgrad 1-0 Anderlecht

Thursday, February 23 second leg

CFR Cluj vs Lazio — 12:45pm ET
Dnipro-1 vs AEK Larnaca — 12:45pm ET
Partizan Belgrade vs Sheriff Tiraspol — 12:45pm ET
Anderlecht vs Ludogorets Razgrad — 12:45pm ET
Gent vs Qarabag — 3pm ET
Basel vs Trabzonspor — 3pm ET
Lech Poznan vs Bodo/Glimt — 3pm ET
Fiorentina vs Braga — 3pm ET

Europa Conference League teams already qualified for Round of 16 draw

AZ Alkmaar
Djugardens
Istanbul Basaksehir
Nice
Sivasspor
Slovan Bratislava
Villarreal
West Ham United

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

By Feb 22, 2023, 11:37 AM EST
1 Comment

If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

After the break for the 2022 World Cup, the Premier League is back with a bang and the start to 2023 has delivered plenty of fun.

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

As we head into the final months of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are looking head and shoulders above the rest though Manchester United has surged into contention.

The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Uneven Tottenham are hanging in the top four battle and for the moment have hunted down Newcastle, while Liverpool is trying to stay in the Champions League scrap and Chelsea looks cooked.

Surprising Fulham, Brentford, and Brighton are hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns. Can one of them surprise?

Who are the candidates for relegation?

Leeds, West Ham and Southampton currently occupy the relegation places but that keeps changing all the time.

Nottingham Forest, Leicester City, Bournemouth, Wolves and Everton all find themselves within a few points of the bottom three as the race to stay in the Premier League intensifies.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – February 19Premier League standingsNBC Sports’ scoreboard


Follow @AndyEdMLS