Neymar injury update: PSG star has ankle ligament damage

Lionel Messi’s 11th goal of the Ligue 1 season was class and clutch, but questions around a Neymar injury will take some joy out of Paris Saint-Germain’s 4-3 win over lille on Sunday at the Parc des Princes.

It was a thriller from front-to-back, as Neymar set up a Kylian Mbappe goal before scoring himself to have it 2-0 after 17 minutes only to see Lille strike thrice in a row before Mbappe made it 3-3 in the 87th minute to set up Messi’s grandstand finish.

UPDATE: PSG confirmed on Tuesday that Neymar suffered ankle ligament damage once again, but did not specify the severity of the injury or give a timetable for his return, with additional tests still to come next week.

“Additional tests today have confirmed that Neymar Jr has sprained his ankle, with some ligament damage. He will undergo further tests at the start of next week.”

But Neymar was hurt in the 51st minute. The Brazil living legend appeared to hurt his ankle and was in great pain when he was stretchered off the pitch and replaced by Hugo Ekitike.

PSG is in the middle of a brutal run of fixtures, off to Marseille on Sunday before hosting Nantes and then going to the Allianz Arena for a second leg against Bayern Munich

USMNT star Timothy Weah was left in a sort of left wingback role and had three key passes from the unusual position.

Lionel Messi goal video: Low free kick pushes PSG to win

PSG has lost three matches across all competitions and there were always going to be questions about reaction following a 1-0 loss to Bayern in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie.

Messi presided over the free kick in the fifth minute of stoppage time and delivered a sensational hit.

The World Cup winner swerved his offering through traffic and off the bottom inside of the post, leaving Lille’s Lucas Chevalier pawing the air.

¡REMONTA EL PSG! Con un GOLAZO de tiro libre de Leo Messi, llega el triunfo de los parisinos PSG 4-3 Lille 💥#Ligue1 🇫🇷 #PSGLOSC pic.twitter.com/sUZWUCFByt — beIN SPORTS Español (@ESbeINSPORTS) February 19, 2023

