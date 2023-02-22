Neymar injury update: PSG star has ankle ligament damage

Lionel Messi’s 11th goal of the Ligue 1 season was class and clutch, but questions around a Neymar injury will take some joy out of Paris Saint-Germain’s 4-3 win over lille on Sunday at the Parc des Princes.
It was a thriller from front-to-back, as Neymar set up a Kylian Mbappe goal before scoring himself to have it 2-0 after 17 minutes only to see Lille strike thrice in a row before Mbappe made it 3-3 in the 87th minute to set up Messi’s grandstand finish.
UPDATE: PSG confirmed on Tuesday that Neymar suffered ankle ligament damage once again, but did not specify the severity of the injury or give a timetable for his return, with additional tests still to come next week.
“Additional tests today have confirmed that Neymar Jr has sprained his ankle, with some ligament damage. He will undergo further tests at the start of next week.”
But Neymar was hurt in the 51st minute. The Brazil living legend appeared to hurt his ankle and was in great pain when he was stretchered off the pitch and replaced by Hugo Ekitike.
PSG is in the middle of a brutal run of fixtures, off to Marseille on Sunday before hosting Nantes and then going to the Allianz Arena for a second leg against Bayern Munich
USMNT star Timothy Weah was left in a sort of left wingback role and had three key passes from the unusual position.
Vlatko Andonovski’s side have beaten Canada and Japan, and now face Brazil, as excitement continues to build ahead of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand later this year.
The USWNT need a win or a draw against Brazil to win the SheBelieves Cup.
Alex Morgan, Rose Lavelle, Becky Sauerbrunn and Megan Rapinoe are still the leaders of this USWNT but new stars are emerging with Trinity Rodman set to lead the next generation, while Mallory Swanson is having an incredible spell in attack and Casey Murphy excelled in goal against Japan.
Arsenal showed incredible grit and spirit to win 4-2 at Aston Villa last time out as Mikel Arteta’s side rebounded nicely from their defeat at home against Manchester City. That win at Villa coupled with Manchester City draw at Nottingham Forest means the Gunners have a two-point lead at the top of the table and a game in-hand over City, and all of a sudden things are looking pretty good again.
How to watch Leicester vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday TV Channel: Peacock Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Leicester look so much better in attack and even though they are just four points above the relegation zone, the focus is on finishing in the top 10. They are perfectly capable of doing that and Harry Souttar seems to be a perfect addition in central defense as his arrival has calmed everyone down. In attack Maddison and Harvey Barnes are the keys and they will cause Arsenal plenty of problems.
As for the Gunners, Arteta saw Jorginho pop up with a wonderful late strike which helped them win at Villa last time out and the Italian midfielder has added extra experience and nous just when they needed it as Thomas Partey remains out injured. Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard continue to dominate games and there is a wonderful resilience about this young Arsenal side. The fact they are still in this title race with 15 games to go is a great achievement and if they can cut out silly defensive errors, they could just win this thing.
Leicester City team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Ryan Bertrand (knee), James Justin (achilles), Jonny Evans (calf)
Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Gabriel Jesus (knee), Mohamed Elneny (knee); DOUBT: Thomas Partey (back)
Manchester United and Barcelona went at it in an enthralling 2-2 draw with both giants eager to reach the latter stages of this competition as their rebuild continues. Juventus, Ajax, RB Salzburg and Sporting Lisbon were all handed very tough assignments in the Europa League playoff to reach the last 16 stage and their ties still hang in the balance.
Arsenal is through to the Europa League last 16 after winning their Europa League group, so Mikel Arteta’s side will watch on eagerly.
West Ham United is directly into the hat for the UEFA Europa Conference League knockout rounds, where it could draw any of 16 teams who will first have to contest playoff rounds. Some dangerous teams have dropped down from the Europa League to the Conference League with Lazio now among the favorites.
Nantes vs Juventus — 12:45pm ET
Midtjylland vs Sporting Lisbon — 12:45pm ET
Monaco vs Bayer Leverkusen — 12:45pm ET
PSV Eindhoven vs Sevilla — 12:45pm ET
Manchester United vs Barcelona — 3pm ET
Rennes vs Shakhtar Donetsk — 3pm ET
Union Berlin vs Ajax — 3pm ET
AS Roma vs RB Salzburg — 3pm ET
Europa League teams already qualified for Round of 16 draw
Arsenal
Fenerbahce
Ferencvaros
Feyenoord
Freiburg
Real Betis
Real Sociedad
Union Saint-Gilloise
UEFA Europa Conference League playoff round, knockout round draws
CFR Cluj vs Lazio — 12:45pm ET
Dnipro-1 vs AEK Larnaca — 12:45pm ET
Partizan Belgrade vs Sheriff Tiraspol — 12:45pm ET
Anderlecht vs Ludogorets Razgrad — 12:45pm ET
Gent vs Qarabag — 3pm ET
Basel vs Trabzonspor — 3pm ET
Lech Poznan vs Bodo/Glimt — 3pm ET
Fiorentina vs Braga — 3pm ET
Europa Conference League teams already qualified for Round of 16 draw
AZ Alkmaar
Djugardens
Istanbul Basaksehir
Nice
Sivasspor
Slovan Bratislava
Villarreal
West Ham United
