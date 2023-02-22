Manchester United vs Barcelona: How to watch live, team news, updates

By Feb 22, 2023, 8:10 PM EST
0 Comments

One of the Europa League’s giants will bow out, while the other moves on to the round of 16 when Manchester United and Barcelona meet for leg no. 2 at Old Trafford on Thursday.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

The sides played to a fantastically entertaining 2-2 draw at Camp Nou last week, leaving everything to play for in the return leg at the Theater of Dreams. Marcos Alonso put Barcelona ahead five minutes into the second half, but Manchester Untied were level two minutes later when Marcus Rashford continued his red-hot scoring form with yet another post-World Cup goal (16 in 17 games – all competitions).

Jules Kounde put the ball in his own net just before the hour mark to give Erik ten Hag’s side the lead, but Raphinha leveled the tie once again on 76 minutes.

[ MORE: Champions League score predictions

Here’s everything you need for Manchester United vs Barcelona.

How to watch Manchester United vs Barcelona live, stream link, kick off time

Date/Time: Thursday, February 23 at 3 pm ET
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Key storylines

With each club very much in a transitional period, the 2022-23 season has seen both Manchester United and Barcelona make massive strides forward under new managers, with both arriving back among the domestic elites perhaps a year (or two) ahead of schedule. Man United have lost just one of their last 11 Premier League fixtures (8W-2D-1L) and find themselves in 3rd place, just two points off 2nd and five back of leaders Arsenal.

In La Liga, Xavi’s first full season is going quite swimmingly, with Barcelona back on top of the table, either points clear of defending champions and rivals Real Madrid. With 16 games to go, the Blaugrana look set to reclaim the title after three seasons outside the winners’ circle.

Manchester United team news, lineup options

OUT: Christian Eriksen (ankle), Anthony Martial (hip), Donny van de Beek (knee), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Antony (undisclosed), Harry Maguire (knee)

UEFA Champions League: How to watch, predictions, updates, scores, schedule, fixtures

By Feb 22, 2023, 7:20 PM EST
1 Comment

The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League last 16 is here and some incredible ties will take place over the next few weeks.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

Real Madrid and Liverpool will do battle in the last 16 as a repeat of the 2021-22 final has been set up, while a repeat of the 2019-20 final saw PSG lose narrowly at home to Bayern Munich in their first leg clash.

Tottenham lost 1-0 at AC Milan in the first leg, while Man City tangle with RB Leipzig, while Chelsea lost to Borussia Dortmund 1-0 in their first leg away in Germany.

Below is everything you need following the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds.

UEFA Champions League schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Last 16 games to be played in February-March 2023
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Champions League last 16 schedule

First legs

Tuesday, February 14
AC Milan 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur
Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 Bayern Munich

Wednesday, February 15
Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Chelsea
Club Brugge 0-2 Benfica

Tuesday, February 21
Liverpool 2-5 Real Madrid
Eintracht Frankfurt 0-2 Napoli

Wednesday, February 22
RB Leipzig 1-1 Manchester City
Inter Milan 1-0 FC Porto

Second legs

Tuesday, March 7
Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund – 3pm ET
Benfica vs Club Brugge – 3pm ET

Wednesday, March 8
Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain – 3pm ET
Tottenham vs AC Milan – 3pm ET

Tuesday, March 14
FC Porto vs Inter Milan – 4pm ET
Manchester City vs RB Leipzig – 4pm ET

Wednesday, March 15
Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt – 4pm ET
Real Madrid vs Liverpool – 4pm ET

Champions League last 16 first leg predictions – By Joe Prince-Wright

Tuesday, February 14
AC Milan 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur
Paris Saint-Germain 1-2 Bayern Munich

Wednesday, February 15
Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Chelsea
Club Brugge 2-1 Benfica

Tuesday, February 21
Liverpool 2-1 Real Madrid
Eintracht Frankfurt 1-3 Napoli

Wednesday, February 22
RB Leipzig 1-2 Manchester City
Inter Milan 2-1 FC Porto

Champions League group stage results

Matchday 1

Tuesday, 6 September
Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea — Highlights, Tuchel’s furious response
Dortmund 3-0 Copenhagen — WATCH: Reyna’s two assists
Salzburg 1-1 AC Milan — Dest makes Milan debut off bench
Celtic 0-3 Real Madrid — Carter-Vickers’ Bhoys eventually falter
Leipzig 1-4 Shakhtar — Ukrainians off to rollicking start
Sevilla 0-4 Man City– Highlights, Guardiola’s glowing reaction
Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 Juventus — McKennie scores in loss
Benfica 2-0 Maccabi Haifa — Cohen makes 3 saves in loss

Wednesday, 7 September
Ajax 4-0 Rangers — Dutch giants hammer Gers as Alvarez gets ball rolling
Frankfurt 0-3 Sporting CP — Portuguese giants led by Edwards’ opener
Napoli 4-1 Liverpool — Highlights as Klopp’s boys run ragged
Atletico 2-1 Porto — Griezmann scores 101st minute winner amid late drama
Club Brugge 1-0 Leverkusen — Sylla seals big win for Belgian champs
Barcelona 5-1 Plzen — Lewandowski hat trick leads rout
Inter 0-2 Bayern — Sane unplayable as Bayern ease to win
Tottenham 2-0 Marseille — Richarlison the late hero on his UCL debut

Matchday 2

Tuesday, 13 September
Plzen 0-2 Inter — Goal, assist for Dzeko in win over 10-man hosts
Sporting CP 2-0 Tottenham – Conte rues details plus video highlights
Liverpool 2-1 Ajax –Klopp relief at rebound win; Video highlights
Porto 0-4 Club Brugge — Four different scorers highlight blowout
Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 Atletico Madrid — Frimpong sets up two late goals
Bayern Munich 2-0 Barcelona — Wasteful finishing haunts Lewandowski return
Marseille 0-1 Eintracht Frankfurt — Late first-half Lindstrom goal the difference

Wednesday, 14 September
AC Milan 3-1 Dinamo Zagreb
Shakhtar 1-1 Celtic
Chelsea 1-1 Salzburg – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Rangers 0-3 Napoli
Real Madrid 2-0 RB Leipzig
Man City 2-1 Dortmund – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Copenhagen 0-0 Sevilla
Juventus 1-2 Benfica
Maccabi Haifa 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain

Matchday 3

Tuesday, 4 October
Bayern Munich 5-0 Viktoria Plzen
Marseille 4-1 Sporting CP
Liverpool 2-0 Rangers
Ajax 1-6 Napoli
Porto 2-0 Leverkusen
Club Brugge 2-0 Atletico Madrid
Inter Milan 1-0 Barcelona
Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Wednesday, 5 October
Salzburg 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb
Leipzig 3-1 Celtic
Chelsea 3-0 AC Milan
Real Madrid 2-1 Shakhtar
Man City 5-0 Copenhagen
Sevilla 1-4 Dortmund
Juventus 3-1 Maccabi Haifa
Benfica 1-1 Paris Saint-Germain

Matchday 4

Tuesday, 11 October
Copenhagen 0-0 Man City: 10-man City misses penalty, has goal reversed by VAR
Maccabi Haifa 2-0 Juventus: Israeli hosts spring upset on poor Juve
Dinamo Zagreb 1-1 Salzburg: Draw keeps Group E extremely tight
AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea: Blues sweep of MIlan puts them atop Group E
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 Real Madrid: Warsaw-based Ukrainians give up late equalizer to champs
Celtic 0-2 Leipzig: Wasteful hosts done in by late Timo Werner goal, assist
Dortmund 1-1 Sevilla: USMNT’s Giovanni Reyna returns off bench in draw
Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 Benfica: Mbappe scores penalty after controversial exit reports

Wednesday, 12 October
Napoli 4-2 Ajax
Atletico Madrid 0-0 Club Brugge
Rangers 1-7 Liverpool
Bayer Leverkusen 0-3 Porto
Barcelona 3-3 Inter Milan
Viktoria Plzen 2-4 Bayern Munich
Tottenham 3-2 Eintracht Frankfurt
Sporting CP 0-2 Marseille

Matchday 5

Tuesday, 25 October
Salzburg 1-2 Chelsea — Recap & highlights
Dortmund 0-0 Man City — Recap & highlights
Sevilla 3-0 Copenhagen
Dinamo Zagreb 0-4 AC Milan
Celtic 1-1 Shakhtar
Leipzig 3-2 Real Madrid
Paris Saint-Germain 7-2 Maccabi Haifa
Benfica 4-3 Juventus

Wednesday, 26 October
Tottenham 1-1 Sporting CP — Recap & highlights
Ajax 0-3 Liverpool — Recap & highlights
Club Brugge 0-4 Porto
Inter Milan 4-0 Plzen
Napoli 3-0 Rangers
Atletico Madrid 2-2 Leverkusen
Barcelona 0-3 Bayern
Frankfurt 2-1 Marseille

Matchday 6

Tuesday, 1 November
Porto 2-1 Atletico Madrid
Leverkusen 0-0 Club Brugge
Liverpool 2-0 Napoli — Recap & highlights
Rangers 1-3 Ajax
Bayern 2-0 Inter
Plzen 2-4 Barcelona
Sporting CP 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt
Marseille 1-2 Tottenham — Recap & highlights | Son injured

Wednesday, 2 November
Real Madrid 5-1 Celtic
Shakhtar 0-4 Leipzig
Chelsea 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb
AC Milan 4-0 Salzburg
Man City 3-1 Sevilla
Copenhagen 1-1 Dortmund
Juventus 1-2 Paris Saint-Germain
Maccabi Haifa 1-6 Benfica

Knockout stage dates

Round of 16 draw: 7 November
Round of 16: 14/15/21/22 February & 7/8/14/15 March 2023
Quarter-final and semi-final draw: 17 March 2023
Quarter-finals: 11/12 & 18/19 April 2023
Semi-finals: 9/10 & 16/17 May 2023
Final: 10 June 2023

UEFA Champions League group stage standings

*qualified for knockout stage

Group A
*Napoli — 15 points (+14 GD)
*Liverpool — 15 (+11)
Ajax — 6 (-5)
Rangers — 0 (-20)

Group B
*Porto — 12 (+5)
*Club Brugge — 11 (+3)
Bayer Leverkusen — 5 (-4)
Atletico Madrid — 5 (-4)

Group C
*Bayern Munich — 18 (+16)
*Inter Milan — 10 (+3)
Barcelona — 7 (0)
Viktoria Plzen — 0 (-19)

Group D
*Tottenham Hotspur — 11 (+2)
*Eintracht Frankfurt — 10 (-1)
Sporting CP — 7 (-1)
Marseille — 6 (0)

Group E
*Chelsea — 13 (+6)
*AC Milan — 10 (+5)
Red Bull Salzburg — 6 (-4)
Dinamo Zagreb — 4 (-7)

Group F
*Real Madrid — 13 (+9)
*RB Leipzig — 12 (+4)
Shakhtar Donetsk — 6 (-2)
Celtic — 2 (-11)

Group G
*Manchester City — 14 (+12)
*Borussia Dortmund — 9 (+5)
Sevilla — 5 (-6)
Copenhagen — 3 (-11)

Group H
*Benfica — 14 (+9)
*Paris Saint-Germain — 14 (+9)
Juventus — 3 (-4)
Maccabi Haifa — 3 (-14)

Manchester City let late lead slip away as RB Leipzig battle back

By Feb 22, 2023, 4:55 PM EST
0 Comments

Manchester City will have plenty of work to do in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie with RB Leipzig after letting a late lead slip away in a 1-1 draw at Red Bull Arena on Wednesday.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

It was Riyad Mahrez who opened the scoring just before the half-hour mark, as the Algerian received a pass from Ilkay Gundogan and let the ball roll through the legs of Josko Gvardiol before hammering a first-time, left-footed strike inside the far post. Ironically, it was the press that gave Leipzig fits and saw Manchester City win the ball high up the field and led to the goal.

RB Leipzig drew level on 70 minutes, and in truth it had been coming for most of the second half. Marcel Halstenberg served up a corner kick toward the top of the six-yard box, where Gvardiol, whose price tag is only still rising after his star turn at the 2022 World Cup, rose highest and headed past Ederson to make it 1-1.

Stars of the show

Riyad Mahrez: Scored the game’s opening goal and very nearly made it 2-0 just minutes into the second half, if not for a last-gasp block inside the six-yard box. Not a bad way to celebrate his 32nd birthday (Tuesday).

Josko Gvardiol: The 21-year-old Croatian center back, who will almost certainly move to a new club (Man City?) for a fee in the neighborhood of $100 million this summer, helped to keep Erling Haaland quiet on the night and kept his side in the tie heading into leg no. 2.

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City
Photo: FotMov.com

What’s next?

RB Leipzig will head to Manchester for the second leg and try to shock the world once more at Etihad Stadium on March 14.

How to watch RB Leipzig vs Manchester City live, stream link, kick off time

Date/Time: Wednesday, February 22 at 3pm ET
Stats: Via scoreboard on NBCSports.com
How to watchTUDN, Paramount+

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City head-to-head record

These two teams have only faced each other twice before and that came in the Champions League group stage last season. City won at home 6-3 in an incredible game which saw Nkunku score a hat trick for Leipzig, while the final group stage game (City were confirmed as group winners and Leipzig had to settle for third) saw Leipzig win 2-1 at home in an empty stadium.

Key storylines

All of the pressure is on Man City heading into this last 16 clash and that should suit Leipzig pretty well. They have shown they can sit back and defend and then punish teams on the counter and although Nkunku is just back from injury, he suffered a slight setback in training ahead of this game. City should win with Erling Haaland particularly hungry in the Champions League and he knows this Leipzig side well. This will be an intriguing first leg, especially with Kevin de Bruyne, John Stones and Aymeric Laporte all missing for City.

RB Leipzig team news, lineup options

OUT: Abdou Diallo (knee), Peter Gulacsi (knee), Dani Olmo (muscle); DOUBT: Christopher Nkunku (muscle)

Manchester City team news, lineup options

OUT: John Stones (thigh), Kevin de Bruyne (unknown), Aymeric Laporte (unknown)

Neymar injury update: PSG star has ankle ligament damage

By Feb 22, 2023, 1:20 PM EST
0 Comments

Lionel Messi’s 11th goal of the Ligue 1 season was class and clutch, but questions around a Neymar injury will take some joy out of Paris Saint-Germain’s 4-3 win over lille on Sunday at the Parc des Princes.

It was a thriller from front-to-back, as Neymar set up a Kylian Mbappe goal before scoring himself to have it 2-0 after 17 minutes only to see Lille strike thrice in a row before Mbappe made it 3-3 in the 87th minute to set up Messi’s grandstand finish.

[ MORE: Champions League hub ]

UPDATE: PSG confirmed on Tuesday that Neymar suffered ankle ligament damage once again, but did not specify the severity of the injury or give a timetable for his return, with additional tests still to come next week.

“Additional tests today have confirmed that Neymar Jr has sprained his ankle, with some ligament damage. He will undergo further tests at the start of next week.”

But Neymar was hurt in the 51st minute. The Brazil living legend appeared to hurt his ankle and was in great pain when he was stretchered off the pitch and replaced by Hugo Ekitike.

PSG is in the middle of a brutal run of fixtures, off to Marseille on Sunday before hosting Nantes and then going to the Allianz Arena for a second leg against Bayern Munich

USMNT star Timothy Weah was left in a sort of left wingback role and had three key passes from the unusual position.

Lionel Messi goal video: Low free kick pushes PSG to win

PSG has lost three matches across all competitions and there were always going to be questions about reaction following a 1-0 loss to Bayern in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie.

Messi presided over the free kick in the fifth minute of stoppage time and delivered a sensational hit.

The World Cup winner swerved his offering through traffic and off the bottom inside of the post, leaving Lille’s Lucas Chevalier pawing the air.

USWNT in SheBelieves Cup 2023: How to watch, schedule, stream link

By Feb 22, 2023, 1:05 PM EST
0 Comments

The 2023 SheBelieves Cup is taking center stage across the USA and the USWNT are involved in some intriguing games.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Vlatko Andonovski’s side have beaten Canada and Japan, and now face Brazil, as excitement continues to build ahead of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand later this year.

The USWNT need a win or a draw against Brazil to win the SheBelieves Cup.

Alex Morgan, Rose Lavelle, Becky Sauerbrunn and Megan Rapinoe are still the leaders of this USWNT but new stars are emerging with Trinity Rodman set to lead the next generation, while Mallory Swanson is having an incredible spell in attack and Casey Murphy excelled in goal against Japan.

After their recent wins in friendlies against New Zealand in New Zealand, the SheBelieves Cup will be a big indicator where this USWNT is, as they aim to win a third-straight World Cup trophy.

Below is the full schedule, how to watch information and the USWNT roster as this is a key tournament in the build-up to the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

How to watch SheBelieves Cup live, stream links, TV info

Watch in Espanol: On Universo and Telemundo
Watch in English: On HBO Max
Online: Stream via Peacock

SheBelieves Cup schedule & results

Thursday, February 16 in Orlando

Japan 0-1 Brazil (Debinha 72′) – HIGHLIGHTS
USWNT 2-0 Canada (Swanson 7′, 34′)

Sunday, February 19 in Nashville

USWNT 1-0 Japan (Swanson 45′)
Brazil 0-2 Canada (Gilles 31′, Viens 71′) – HIGHLIGHTS

Wednesday, February 22 in Dallas

4pm ET: Canada vs. Japan
7pm ET: USWNT vs. Brazil

USWNT roster for SheBelieves Cup 2023

GOALKEEPERS (3): Adrianna Franch (Kansas City Current; 10), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage; 12), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars; 87)

DEFENDERS (7): Alana Cook (OL Reign; 21/0), Emily Fox (North Carolina Courage; 24/0), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC; 128/24), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC; 12/0), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign; 27/0), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC; 212/0), Emily Sonnett (OL Reign; 70/1)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon, FRA; 123/26), Taylor Kornieck (San Diego Wave FC; 9/2), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign; 86/24), Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 47/7), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit; 19/3), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit; 39/3)

FORWARDS (7): Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit; 15/5), Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave FC; 201/120), Midge Purce (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 22/4), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign; 197/63), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit; 12/2), Mallory Swanson (Chicago Red Stars; 84/28), Lynn Williams (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 49/15)