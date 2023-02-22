Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season

Fulham host Wolves at Craven Cottage on Friday as the Cottagers would move just one point off the top four with a win.

Marco Silva’s side have had a sensational season and only Manchester United have won more Premier League games than them since the World Cup break. They are strong defensively and have been ruthless on the counter as the newly-promoted side have taken everyone by surprise and won at Brighton last time out.

Wolves were shocked last weekend as they lost at home to Bournemouth as Julen Lopetegui’s men remain in the relegation scrap. Their squad suggests they will be just fine and finish the season in midtable but scoring goals remains a problem for Wolves as they are the joint lowest scorers in the Premier League.

Here’s everything you need for Fulham vs Wolves.

How to watch Fulham vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Friday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Fulham’s success has been built on defensive solidity and two USMNT players, Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson, have been key to that. Bernd Leno has been a great signing in goal, while midfielders Joao Palhinha and Harrison Reed give the defense a wonderful shield and then Willian and Andreas Pereira have been exceptional in supporting Aleksandar Mitrovic. However, Mitro could be missing for this game as he continues to battle injuries.

Wolves have so many talented players that it’s a real head-scratcher as to why they are battling at the wrong end of the table. Lopetegui has made them well-organized defensively but they just can’t put away chances. They have to start doing that if they want to climb away from trouble as they have a really tough stretch of games coming up.

Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Tom Cairney (ankle), Neeskens Kebano (Achilles); DOUBT: Aleksandar Mitrovic (thigh)

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Boubacar Traore (groin), Hee-chan Hwang (thigh), Chiquinho (knee)

