Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season

By Feb 22, 2023, 7:05 PM EST
0 Comments

Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 25 of the 2022-23 Premier League season, due to injury.

[ MORE: How to watch the Premier League on NBC ]

Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Let’s check out the latest Premier League injury news, below.

Arsenal injuries

OUT: Gabriel Jesus (knee), Mohamed Elneny (knock) | QUESTIONABLE: Thomas Partey (back)

More Arsenal news

Leicester vs Arsenal live
Leicester City vs Arsenal: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Premier League news
10 things we learned in the Premier League: Week 24
Aston Villa vs Arsenal
Arsenal surge back to beat Aston Villa in classic

Aston Villa injuries

OUT: Jed Steer (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Diego Carlos (achilles), Robin Olsen (undisclosed)

Bournemouth injuries

OUT: Lewis Cook (knee), David Brooks (thigh), Lloyd Kelly (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Marcus Tavernier (thigh), Jefferson Lerma (illness), Jordan Zemura (knock), Junior Stanislas (undisclosed), Illia Zabarnyi (foot)

Brentford injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Pontus Jansson (thigh), Frank Onyeka (hamstring), Thomas Strakosha (ankle)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

OUT: Adam Lallana (thigh), Billy Gilmour (knock), Danny Welbeck (calf), Jakub Moder (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Levi Colwill (undisclosed), Pervis Estupinan (hamstring)

Chelsea injuries

OUT: N’Golo Kante (hamstring), Christian Pulisic (knee), Edouard Mendy (shoulder), Cesar Azpilicueta (head), Armando Broja (knee)

More Chelsea news

Premier League news
10 things we learned in the Premier League: Week 24
Chelsea vs Southampton
Southampton shock Chelsea thanks to Ward-Prowse magic
Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea
Borussia Dortmund edge past Chelsea in last 16 first leg

Crystal Palace injuries

OUT: Wilfried Zaha (hamstring), Nathan Ferguson (undisclosed), Sam Johnstone (calf), James Tomkins (personal) | QUESTIONABLE: Joel Ward (calf)

Everton injuries

OUT: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Andros Townsend (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Amadou Onana (knee), James Garner (fitness), Nathan Patterson (fitness)

Fulham injuries

OUT: Tom Cairney (ankle), Neeskens Kebano (achilles) | QUESTIONABLE: Aleksandar Mitrovic (foot)

Leeds United injuries

OUT: Rodrigo (ankle), Stuart Dallas (thigh), Maximillian Wober (shoulder), Adam Forshaw (groin), Archie Gray (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Luis Sinisterra (thigh), Marc Roca (undisclosed), Pascal Struijk (concussion)

Leicester City injuries

OUT: Ryan Bertrand (knee), James Justin (achilles), Jonny Evans (calf)

Liverpool injuries

OUT: Luis Diaz (knee), Thiago Alcantara (hip), Calvin Ramsay (knee), Arthur Melo (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Ibrahima Konate (thigh), Joe Gomez (undisclosed)

More Liverpool news

Premier League table
Premier League table, 2022-23 season
Premier League schedule
Premier League fixtures for 2022-23 season: How to watch, TV schedule, live...
UEFA Champions League live
UEFA Champions League: How to watch, predictions, updates, scores, schedule,...

Manchester City injuries

OUT: John Stones (thigh), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Kevin De Bruyne (illness), Aymeric Laporte (illness)

More Manchester City news

Premier League table
Premier League table, 2022-23 season
Premier League schedule
Premier League fixtures for 2022-23 season: How to watch, TV schedule, live...
She Believes Cup
USWNT in SheBelieves Cup 2023: How to watch, schedule, stream link

Manchester United injuries

OUT: Christian Eriksen (ankle), Anthony Martial (hip), Donny van de Beek (knee), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE)

More Manchester United news

Premier League table
Premier League table, 2022-23 season
Manchester United vs Barcelona live
Manchester United vs Barcelona: How to watch live, team news, updates
Premier League schedule
Premier League fixtures for 2022-23 season: How to watch, TV schedule, live...

Newcastle United injuries

OUT: Nick Pope (suspension), Emil Krafth (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Joelinton (thigh), Joe Willock (thigh)

Nottingham Forest injuries

OUT: Taiwo Awoniyi (groin), Dean Henderson (thigh), Scott McKenna (thigh), Willy Boly (thigh), Cheickou Kouyate (thigh), Giulian Biancone (knee), Omar Richards (calf), Moussa Niakhate (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Jesse Lingard (knee), Serge Aurier (knock), Ryan Yates (illness)

Southampton injuries

OUT: Valentino Livramento (knee), Juan Larios (adductor), Stuart Armstrong (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Che Adams (knock), Alex McCarthy (ankle)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

OUT: Rodrigo Bentancur (torn ACL – out for season), Hugo Lloris (knee), Yves Bissouma (ankle), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh)

More Tottenham news

Premier League table
Premier League table, 2022-23 season
Premier League schedule
Premier League fixtures for 2022-23 season: How to watch, TV schedule, live...
UEFA Champions League live
UEFA Champions League: How to watch, predictions, updates, scores, schedule,...

West Ham United injuries

OUT: Maxwel Cornet (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Lucas Paqueta (shoulder), Kurt Zouma (thigh)

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

OUT: Sasa Kalajdzic (torn ACL), Boubacar Traore (undisclosed), Chiquinho (knee), Hee-Chan Hwang (hamstring) Mario Lemina (knock)

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

By Feb 22, 2023, 8:56 PM EST
1 Comment

If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

After the break for the 2022 World Cup, the Premier League is back with a bang and the start to 2023 has delivered plenty of fun.

Latest Premier League news

Manchester United vs Barcelona live
Manchester United vs Barcelona: How to watch live, team news, updates
Leeds vs Southampton live
Leeds vs Southampton: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Fulham vs Wolves live
Fulham vs Wolves: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

As we head into the final months of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are looking head and shoulders above the rest though Manchester United has surged into contention.

The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Uneven Tottenham are hanging in the top four battle and for the moment have hunted down Newcastle, while Liverpool is trying to stay in the Champions League scrap and Chelsea looks cooked.

Surprising Fulham, Brentford, and Brighton are hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns. Can one of them surprise?

Who are the candidates for relegation?

Leeds, West Ham and Southampton currently occupy the relegation places but that keeps changing all the time.

Nottingham Forest, Leicester City, Bournemouth, Wolves and Everton all find themselves within a few points of the bottom three as the race to stay in the Premier League intensifies.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – February 19Premier League standingsNBC Sports’ scoreboard


Follow @AndyEdMLS

Manchester United vs Barcelona: How to watch live, team news, updates

By Feb 22, 2023, 8:55 PM EST
0 Comments

One of the Europa League’s giants will bow out, while the other moves on to the round of 16 when Manchester United and Barcelona meet for leg no. 2 at Old Trafford on Thursday.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

The sides played to a fantastically entertaining 2-2 draw at Camp Nou last week, leaving everything to play for in the return leg at the Theater of Dreams. Marcos Alonso put Barcelona ahead five minutes into the second half, but Manchester Untied were level two minutes later when Marcus Rashford continued his red-hot scoring form with yet another post-World Cup goal (16 in 17 games – all competitions).

Jules Kounde put the ball in his own net just before the hour mark to give Erik ten Hag’s side the lead, but Raphinha leveled the tie once again on 76 minutes.

[ MORE: Champions League score predictions

Here’s everything you need for Manchester United vs Barcelona.

How to watch Manchester United vs Barcelona live, stream link, kick off time

Date/Time: Thursday, February 23 at 3 pm ET
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Key storylines

With each club very much in a transitional period, the 2022-23 season has seen both Manchester United and Barcelona make massive strides forward under new managers, with both arriving back among the domestic elites perhaps a year (or two) ahead of schedule. Man United have lost just one of their last 11 Premier League fixtures (8W-2D-1L) and find themselves in 3rd place, just two points off 2nd and five back of leaders Arsenal.

In La Liga, Xavi’s first full season is going quite swimmingly, with Barcelona back on top of the table, either points clear of defending champions and rivals Real Madrid. With 16 games to go, the Blaugrana look set to reclaim the title after three seasons outside the winners’ circle.

Manchester United team news, lineup options

OUT: Christian Eriksen (ankle), Anthony Martial (hip), Donny van de Beek (knee), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Antony (undisclosed), Harry Maguire (knee)

Follow @AndyEdMLS

Leeds vs Southampton: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Feb 22, 2023, 8:55 PM EST
0 Comments

Leeds host Southampton in a massive six-pointer at Elland Road as the bottom two teams in the Premier League table collide.

STREAM LIVE LEEDS v SOUTHAMPTON

With no wins in their last 10 Premier League games, Leeds are struggling massively. They have appointed Javi Gracia as their new manager and the Spaniard should be in the dugout for this game as he awaits a work permit. The former Watford boss has a tough job on his hands as Leeds’ players badly need a confidence boost after their loss at Everton last time out. Elland Road will be rocking as the home fans expect a big win.

However, Southampton’s confidence should be flowing as caretaker boss Ruben Selles masterminded a fine 1-0 win at Chelsea last weekend to give Saints hope they can stay up. After sacking Nathan Jones following a disastrous run of eight defeats from nine Premier League games, Selles is respected by the Southampton players and the assistant coach has stepped up admirably. If he gets a positive result at Leeds he could well be named Southampton boss on a permanent basis.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Here’s everything you need for Leeds vs Southampton.

Premier League news

Premier League table
Premier League table, 2022-23 season
Manchester United vs Barcelona live
Manchester United vs Barcelona: How to watch live, team news, updates
Fulham vs Wolves live
Fulham vs Wolves: How to watch live, stream link, team news

How to watch Leeds vs Southampton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Leeds have to find some form from somewhere and Gracia’s arrival may give them the boost they need. Their last Premier League win came at home against Bournemouth on November 5 and they may need to just go for it from here on out. Defensively they are all over the place but they do have attacking players who can hurt opponents. If they can get Wilfried Gnonto, Patrick Bamford, Jack Harrison and Co. in the right positions, they can get out of this mess.

Southampton are within three points of safety and as bad as their season has been, there is renewed hope that Selles can turn things around. There was a really negative vibe in the air when Nathan Jones was boss but it now seems that Saints are pulling in the right direction and they have a host of talented youngsters plus January signings Kamaldeen Sulemana and Paul Onuachu have made a big difference.

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Rodrigo (ankle), Stuart Dallas (leg), Luis Sinisterra (thigh), Archie Gray (ankle), Adam Forshaw (hip), Sonny Perkins (ankle), Marc Roca (knock)

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Tino Livramento (knee), Alex McCarthy (ankle); DOUBT: Che Adams (knock)

Latest USMNT news

Christian Pulisic
Report: Christian Pulisic set to leave Chelsea this summer
Jesse Marsch
Jesse Marsch to Southampton talks break down (report)
Jesse Marsch
Jesse Marsch fired by Leeds United

 

Fulham vs Wolves: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Feb 22, 2023, 8:55 PM EST
0 Comments

Fulham host Wolves at Craven Cottage on Friday as the Cottagers would move just one point off the top four with a win.

STREAM LIVE FULHAM v WOLVES

Marco Silva’s side have had a sensational season and only Manchester United have won more Premier League games than them since the World Cup break. They are strong defensively and have been ruthless on the counter as the newly-promoted side have taken everyone by surprise and won at Brighton last time out.

Wolves were shocked last weekend as they lost at home to Bournemouth as Julen Lopetegui’s men remain in the relegation scrap. Their squad suggests they will be just fine and finish the season in midtable but scoring goals remains a problem for Wolves as they are the joint lowest scorers in the Premier League.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Here’s everything you need for Fulham vs Wolves.

Premier League news

Premier League table
Premier League table, 2022-23 season
Manchester United vs Barcelona live
Manchester United vs Barcelona: How to watch live, team news, updates
Leeds vs Southampton live
Leeds vs Southampton: How to watch live, stream link, team news

How to watch Fulham vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Friday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Fulham’s success has been built on defensive solidity and two USMNT players, Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson, have been key to that. Bernd Leno has been a great signing in goal, while midfielders Joao Palhinha and Harrison Reed give the defense a wonderful shield and then Willian and Andreas Pereira have been exceptional in supporting Aleksandar Mitrovic. However, Mitro could be missing for this game as he continues to battle injuries.

Wolves have so many talented players that it’s a real head-scratcher as to why they are battling at the wrong end of the table. Lopetegui has made them well-organized defensively but they just can’t put away chances. They have to start doing that if they want to climb away from trouble as they have a really tough stretch of games coming up.

Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Tom Cairney (ankle), Neeskens Kebano (Achilles); DOUBT: Aleksandar Mitrovic (thigh)

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Boubacar Traore (groin), Hee-chan Hwang (thigh), Chiquinho (knee)

Latest USMNT news

Christian Pulisic
Report: Christian Pulisic set to leave Chelsea this summer
Jesse Marsch
Jesse Marsch to Southampton talks break down (report)
Jesse Marsch
Jesse Marsch fired by Leeds United

 