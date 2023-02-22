Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season

Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 25 of the 2022-23 Premier League season, due to injury.
Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.
Let’s check out the latest Premier League injury news, below.
Arsenal injuries
OUT: Gabriel Jesus (knee), Mohamed Elneny (knock) | QUESTIONABLE: Thomas Partey (back)
Aston Villa injuries
OUT: Jed Steer (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Diego Carlos (achilles), Robin Olsen (undisclosed)
Bournemouth injuries
OUT: Lewis Cook (knee), David Brooks (thigh), Lloyd Kelly (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Marcus Tavernier (thigh), Jefferson Lerma (illness), Jordan Zemura (knock), Junior Stanislas (undisclosed), Illia Zabarnyi (foot)
Brentford injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Pontus Jansson (thigh), Frank Onyeka (hamstring), Thomas Strakosha (ankle)
Brighton & Hove Albion injuries
OUT: Adam Lallana (thigh), Billy Gilmour (knock), Danny Welbeck (calf), Jakub Moder (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Levi Colwill (undisclosed), Pervis Estupinan (hamstring)
Chelsea injuries
OUT: N’Golo Kante (hamstring), Christian Pulisic (knee), Edouard Mendy (shoulder), Cesar Azpilicueta (head), Armando Broja (knee)
Crystal Palace injuries
OUT: Wilfried Zaha (hamstring), Nathan Ferguson (undisclosed), Sam Johnstone (calf), James Tomkins (personal) | QUESTIONABLE: Joel Ward (calf)
Everton injuries
OUT: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Andros Townsend (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Amadou Onana (knee), James Garner (fitness), Nathan Patterson (fitness)
Fulham injuries
OUT: Tom Cairney (ankle), Neeskens Kebano (achilles) | QUESTIONABLE: Aleksandar Mitrovic (foot)
Leeds United injuries
OUT: Rodrigo (ankle), Stuart Dallas (thigh), Maximillian Wober (shoulder), Adam Forshaw (groin), Archie Gray (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Luis Sinisterra (thigh), Marc Roca (undisclosed), Pascal Struijk (concussion)
Leicester City injuries
OUT: Ryan Bertrand (knee), James Justin (achilles), Jonny Evans (calf)
Liverpool injuries
OUT: Luis Diaz (knee), Thiago Alcantara (hip), Calvin Ramsay (knee), Arthur Melo (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Ibrahima Konate (thigh), Joe Gomez (undisclosed)
Manchester City injuries
OUT: John Stones (thigh), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Kevin De Bruyne (illness), Aymeric Laporte (illness)
Manchester United injuries
OUT: Christian Eriksen (ankle), Anthony Martial (hip), Donny van de Beek (knee), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE)
Newcastle United injuries
OUT: Nick Pope (suspension), Emil Krafth (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Joelinton (thigh), Joe Willock (thigh)
Nottingham Forest injuries
OUT: Taiwo Awoniyi (groin), Dean Henderson (thigh), Scott McKenna (thigh), Willy Boly (thigh), Cheickou Kouyate (thigh), Giulian Biancone (knee), Omar Richards (calf), Moussa Niakhate (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Jesse Lingard (knee), Serge Aurier (knock), Ryan Yates (illness)
Southampton injuries
OUT: Valentino Livramento (knee), Juan Larios (adductor), Stuart Armstrong (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Che Adams (knock), Alex McCarthy (ankle)
Tottenham Hotspur injuries
OUT: Rodrigo Bentancur (torn ACL – out for season), Hugo Lloris (knee), Yves Bissouma (ankle), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh)
West Ham United injuries
OUT: Maxwel Cornet (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Lucas Paqueta (shoulder), Kurt Zouma (thigh)
Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries
OUT: Sasa Kalajdzic (torn ACL), Boubacar Traore (undisclosed), Chiquinho (knee), Hee-Chan Hwang (hamstring) Mario Lemina (knock)