Manchester City let late lead slip away as RB Leipzig battle back

By Feb 22, 2023, 4:55 PM EST
0 Comments

Manchester City will have plenty of work to do in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie with RB Leipzig after letting a late lead slip away in a 1-1 draw at Red Bull Arena on Wednesday.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

It was Riyad Mahrez who opened the scoring just before the half-hour mark, as the Algerian received a pass from Ilkay Gundogan and let the ball roll through the legs of Josko Gvardiol before hammering a first-time, left-footed strike inside the far post. Ironically, it was the press that gave Leipzig fits and saw Manchester City win the ball high up the field and led to the goal.

RB Leipzig drew level on 70 minutes, and in truth it had been coming for most of the second half. Marcel Halstenberg served up a corner kick toward the top of the six-yard box, where Gvardiol, whose price tag is only still rising after his star turn at the 2022 World Cup, rose highest and headed past Ederson to make it 1-1.

Latest Premier League news

Leicester vs Arsenal live
Leicester City vs Arsenal: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Premier League schedule
Premier League fixtures for 2022-23 season: How to watch, TV schedule, live...
Leeds vs Southampton live
Leeds vs Southampton: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Stars of the show

Riyad Mahrez: Scored the game’s opening goal and very nearly made it 2-0 just minutes into the second half, if not for a last-gasp block inside the six-yard box. Not a bad way to celebrate his 32nd birthday (Tuesday).

Josko Gvardiol: The 21-year-old Croatian center back, who will almost certainly move to a new club (Man City?) for a fee in the neighborhood of $100 million this summer, helped to keep Erling Haaland quiet on the night and kept his side in the tie heading into leg no. 2.

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City
Photo: FotMov.com

What’s next?

RB Leipzig will head to Manchester for the second leg and try to shock the world once more at Etihad Stadium on March 14.

Follow @AndyEdMLS

How to watch RB Leipzig vs Manchester City live, stream link, kick off time

Date/Time: Wednesday, February 22 at 3pm ET
Stats: Via scoreboard on NBCSports.com
How to watchTUDN, Paramount+

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City head-to-head record

These two teams have only faced each other twice before and that came in the Champions League group stage last season. City won at home 6-3 in an incredible game which saw Nkunku score a hat trick for Leipzig, while the final group stage game (City were confirmed as group winners and Leipzig had to settle for third) saw Leipzig win 2-1 at home in an empty stadium.

Key storylines

All of the pressure is on Man City heading into this last 16 clash and that should suit Leipzig pretty well. They have shown they can sit back and defend and then punish teams on the counter and although Nkunku is just back from injury, he suffered a slight setback in training ahead of this game. City should win with Erling Haaland particularly hungry in the Champions League and he knows this Leipzig side well. This will be an intriguing first leg, especially with Kevin de Bruyne, John Stones and Aymeric Laporte all missing for City.

RB Leipzig team news, lineup options

OUT: Abdou Diallo (knee), Peter Gulacsi (knee), Dani Olmo (muscle); DOUBT: Christopher Nkunku (muscle)

Manchester City team news, lineup options

OUT: John Stones (thigh), Kevin de Bruyne (unknown), Aymeric Laporte (unknown)

Neymar injury update: PSG star has ankle ligament damage

By Feb 22, 2023, 1:20 PM EST
0 Comments

Lionel Messi’s 11th goal of the Ligue 1 season was class and clutch, but questions around a Neymar injury will take some joy out of Paris Saint-Germain’s 4-3 win over lille on Sunday at the Parc des Princes.

It was a thriller from front-to-back, as Neymar set up a Kylian Mbappe goal before scoring himself to have it 2-0 after 17 minutes only to see Lille strike thrice in a row before Mbappe made it 3-3 in the 87th minute to set up Messi’s grandstand finish.

[ MORE: Champions League hub ]

UPDATE: PSG confirmed on Tuesday that Neymar suffered ankle ligament damage once again, but did not specify the severity of the injury or give a timetable for his return, with additional tests still to come next week.

“Additional tests today have confirmed that Neymar Jr has sprained his ankle, with some ligament damage. He will undergo further tests at the start of next week.”

But Neymar was hurt in the 51st minute. The Brazil living legend appeared to hurt his ankle and was in great pain when he was stretchered off the pitch and replaced by Hugo Ekitike.

PSG is in the middle of a brutal run of fixtures, off to Marseille on Sunday before hosting Nantes and then going to the Allianz Arena for a second leg against Bayern Munich

USMNT star Timothy Weah was left in a sort of left wingback role and had three key passes from the unusual position.

Latest Premier League

Tottenham vs West Ham
Tottenham secures workmanlike win over tame West Ham
Brighton vs Fulham live
Fulham smash, grab three points from wasteful Brighton
Everton vs Leeds
Dyche’s Everton secures huge win over Leeds

Lionel Messi goal video: Low free kick pushes PSG to win

PSG has lost three matches across all competitions and there were always going to be questions about reaction following a 1-0 loss to Bayern in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie.

Messi presided over the free kick in the fifth minute of stoppage time and delivered a sensational hit.

The World Cup winner swerved his offering through traffic and off the bottom inside of the post, leaving Lille’s Lucas Chevalier pawing the air.

USWNT in SheBelieves Cup 2023: How to watch, schedule, stream link

By Feb 22, 2023, 1:05 PM EST
0 Comments

The 2023 SheBelieves Cup is taking center stage across the USA and the USWNT are involved in some intriguing games.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Vlatko Andonovski’s side have beaten Canada and Japan, and now face Brazil, as excitement continues to build ahead of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand later this year.

The USWNT need a win or a draw against Brazil to win the SheBelieves Cup.

Alex Morgan, Rose Lavelle, Becky Sauerbrunn and Megan Rapinoe are still the leaders of this USWNT but new stars are emerging with Trinity Rodman set to lead the next generation, while Mallory Swanson is having an incredible spell in attack and Casey Murphy excelled in goal against Japan.

After their recent wins in friendlies against New Zealand in New Zealand, the SheBelieves Cup will be a big indicator where this USWNT is, as they aim to win a third-straight World Cup trophy.

Below is the full schedule, how to watch information and the USWNT roster as this is a key tournament in the build-up to the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Latest USWNT news

U.S. Soccer
U.S. Soccer reveals USMNT, USSF plans as Earnie Stewart moves to PSV
New Zealand vs USWNT live
New Zealand vs USWNT: How to watch live, stream link, team news
USWNT highlights
Swanson leads USWNT burst past New Zealand (video highlights)

How to watch SheBelieves Cup live, stream links, TV info

Watch in Espanol: On Universo and Telemundo
Watch in English: On HBO Max
Online: Stream via Peacock

SheBelieves Cup schedule & results

Thursday, February 16 in Orlando

Japan 0-1 Brazil (Debinha 72′) – HIGHLIGHTS
USWNT 2-0 Canada (Swanson 7′, 34′)

Sunday, February 19 in Nashville

USWNT 1-0 Japan (Swanson 45′)
Brazil 0-2 Canada (Gilles 31′, Viens 71′) – HIGHLIGHTS

Wednesday, February 22 in Dallas

4pm ET: Canada vs. Japan
7pm ET: USWNT vs. Brazil

USWNT roster for SheBelieves Cup 2023

GOALKEEPERS (3): Adrianna Franch (Kansas City Current; 10), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage; 12), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars; 87)

DEFENDERS (7): Alana Cook (OL Reign; 21/0), Emily Fox (North Carolina Courage; 24/0), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC; 128/24), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC; 12/0), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign; 27/0), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC; 212/0), Emily Sonnett (OL Reign; 70/1)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon, FRA; 123/26), Taylor Kornieck (San Diego Wave FC; 9/2), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign; 86/24), Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 47/7), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit; 19/3), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit; 39/3)

FORWARDS (7): Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit; 15/5), Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave FC; 201/120), Midge Purce (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 22/4), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign; 197/63), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit; 12/2), Mallory Swanson (Chicago Red Stars; 84/28), Lynn Williams (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 49/15)

Leicester City vs Arsenal: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Feb 22, 2023, 1:00 PM EST
0 Comments

Leicester City host Arsenal at the King Power Stadium on Saturday as the Gunners aim to remain top of the Premier League table.

STREAM LIVE LEICESTER v ARSENAL

Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester will be tough opponents as their recent resurgence ended last week with a 3-0 defeat at Manchester United, but the Foxes were very good for large spells of that game. Given their terrible start to the season, Leicester look likely to push for a top 10 finish once again as they finally have a nice balance defensively and James Maddison and Co. are back to their best in attack.

Arsenal showed incredible grit and spirit to win 4-2 at Aston Villa last time out as Mikel Arteta’s side rebounded nicely from their defeat at home against Manchester City. That win at Villa coupled with Manchester City draw at Nottingham Forest means the Gunners have a two-point lead at the top of the table and a game in-hand over City, and all of a sudden things are looking pretty good again.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Here’s everything you need for Leicester vs Arsenal

Premier League news

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City
Manchester City let late lead slip away as RB Leipzig battle back
Premier League schedule
Premier League fixtures for 2022-23 season: How to watch, TV schedule, live...
Leeds vs Southampton live
Leeds vs Southampton: How to watch live, stream link, team news

How to watch Leicester vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Leicester look so much better in attack and even though they are just four points above the relegation zone, the focus is on finishing in the top 10. They are perfectly capable of doing that and Harry Souttar seems to be a perfect addition in central defense as his arrival has calmed everyone down. In attack Maddison and Harvey Barnes are the keys and they will cause Arsenal plenty of problems.

As for the Gunners, Arteta saw Jorginho pop up with a wonderful late strike which helped them win at Villa last time out and the Italian midfielder has added extra experience and nous just when they needed it as Thomas Partey remains out injured. Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard continue to dominate games and there is a wonderful resilience about this young Arsenal side. The fact they are still in this title race with 15 games to go is a great achievement and if they can cut out silly defensive errors, they could just win this thing.

Leicester City team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Ryan Bertrand (knee), James Justin (achilles), Jonny Evans (calf)

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Gabriel Jesus (knee), Mohamed Elneny (knee); DOUBT: Thomas Partey (back)

Latest USMNT news

Christian Pulisic
Report: Christian Pulisic set to leave Chelsea this summer
Jesse Marsch
Jesse Marsch to Southampton talks break down (report)
Jesse Marsch
Jesse Marsch fired by Leeds United

 

UEFA Europa League live! How to watch, updates, videos

By Feb 22, 2023, 1:00 PM EST
0 Comments

The first legs of UEFA Europa League and Europa Conference League playoffs were pretty incredible as some huge teams battled to reach the last 16.

[ LIVE: Europa League scores ]

Manchester United and Barcelona went at it in an enthralling 2-2 draw with both giants eager to reach the latter stages of this competition as their rebuild continues. Juventus, Ajax, RB Salzburg and Sporting Lisbon were all handed very tough assignments in the Europa League playoff to reach the last 16 stage and their ties still hang in the balance.

Arsenal is through to the Europa League last 16 after winning their Europa League group, so Mikel Arteta’s side will watch on eagerly.

West Ham United is directly into the hat for the UEFA Europa Conference League knockout rounds, where it could draw any of 16 teams who will first have to contest playoff rounds. Some dangerous teams have dropped down from the Europa League to the Conference League with Lazio now among the favorites.

[ LIVE: Conference League scores ]

The final of the Europa League will be played in Budapest, while the Conference League final will be in Prague.

Below are details on the Europa League and Conference League, including how to watch info, the playoff draw, dates and schedule.

Latest Premier League news

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City
Manchester City let late lead slip away as RB Leipzig battle back
Leicester vs Arsenal live
Leicester City vs Arsenal: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Premier League schedule
Premier League fixtures for 2022-23 season: How to watch, TV schedule, live...

UEFA Europa League, Conference League, schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Playoff rounds – Feb. 16 and Feb. 23
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

UEFA Europa League playoff round, knockout round draws

Thursday, February 16 first leg

Barcelona 2-2 Manchester UnitedHighlights, analysis, player ratings
Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 Rennes
Ajax 0-0 Union Berlin
RB Salzburg 1-0 Roma
Juventus 1-1 Nantes
Sporting Lisbon 1-1 Midtjylland
Bayer Leverkusen 2-3 Monaco
Sevilla 3-0 PSV Eindhoven

Thursday, February 23 second leg

Nantes vs Juventus — 12:45pm ET
Midtjylland vs Sporting Lisbon — 12:45pm ET
Monaco vs Bayer Leverkusen — 12:45pm ET
PSV Eindhoven vs Sevilla — 12:45pm ET
Manchester United vs Barcelona — 3pm ET
Rennes vs Shakhtar Donetsk — 3pm ET
Union Berlin vs Ajax — 3pm ET
AS Roma vs RB Salzburg — 3pm ET

Europa League teams already qualified for Round of 16 draw

Arsenal
Fenerbahce
Ferencvaros
Feyenoord
Freiburg
Real Betis
Real Sociedad
Union Saint-Gilloise

UEFA Europa Conference League playoff round, knockout round draws

Thursday, February 16 first leg

Qarabag 1-0 Gent
Trabzonspor 1-0 Basel
Bodo/Glimt 0-0 Lech Poznan
Braga 0-4 Fiorentina
Lazio 1-0 CFR Cluj
AEK Larnaca 1-0 Dnipro-1
Sheriff Tiraspol 0-1 Partizan Belgrade
Ludogorets Razgrad 1-0 Anderlecht

Thursday, February 23 second leg

CFR Cluj vs Lazio — 12:45pm ET
Dnipro-1 vs AEK Larnaca — 12:45pm ET
Partizan Belgrade vs Sheriff Tiraspol — 12:45pm ET
Anderlecht vs Ludogorets Razgrad — 12:45pm ET
Gent vs Qarabag — 3pm ET
Basel vs Trabzonspor — 3pm ET
Lech Poznan vs Bodo/Glimt — 3pm ET
Fiorentina vs Braga — 3pm ET

Europa Conference League teams already qualified for Round of 16 draw

AZ Alkmaar
Djugardens
Istanbul Basaksehir
Nice
Sivasspor
Slovan Bratislava
Villarreal
West Ham United