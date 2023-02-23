Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Our ‘Ever Wonder’ series will run throughout the 2022-23 Premier League season and focuses on key stories behind the history, tradition and culture of all 20 Premier League clubs.

[ MORE: Check out our 'Ever Wonder' series in full ]

Have you ever sat there and wondered why certain chants became iconic at a club? Why a team has a certain nickname? Why they play in those colors? How they were founded? Yep, us too.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

This season we will be digging deep to tell the stories of the rich history, tradition and culture from around the Premier League and give you the answers to things you want to know more about.

Ever Wonder why Bournemouth are nicknamed the Cherries?

AFC Bournemouth are the southernmost team in Premier League history and the town is known for its lovely golden sandy beaches along the English Channel.

But why is the club from the English county of Dorset nicknamed the Cherries?

Seeds planted in wasteland

Formed in 1899 as Boscombe FC, they were granted wasteland by local businessman Mr J.E. Cooper-Dean in 1910.

They then named their new stadium after their benefactor. Originally named Dean Court, the stadium has changed drastically over the years but the location remained.

And it is that location which is behind one of the reasons why AFC Bournemouth are nicknamed the Cherries.

Orchards and kit colors explain all

The luxurious Cooper-Dean Estate was based next to their stadium and that estate was lined with Cherry Orchards.

The other much simpler reason for the nickname: Bournemouth play in Cherry Red stripes.

Imagine being a Bournemouth fan over 100 years ago, strolling along the beach in the sun and plucking a few cherries off the perfectly lined orchards on the way to watch the cherries play.

Delightful.

