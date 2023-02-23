Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Everton will try to continue their resurgence and move further away from the relegation zone when they host suddenly slumping and porous Aston Villa at Goodison Park on Saturday (watch live, 10 am ET on Peacock Premium ). STREAM LIVE EVERTON vs ASTON VILLA

Since Sean Dyche arrived and replaced Frank Lampard, all that Everton (21 points) have done is win two of three games and climb from 19th to 16th in the Premier League table. Aston Villa (28 points – 11th place) experienced a similar rebirth (just two defeats in their next nine games), but results have taken a sharp downturn in recent weeks with 11 goals conceded across three straight defeats.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Everton vs Aston Villa.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Everton vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10 am ET, Saturday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

In 20 games prior to Dyche’s appointment, Everton conceded 28 goals, kept just three clean sheets and won just three times in the PL; since his debut earlier this month, two goals conceded (both to Liverpool), two clean sheets and a pair of victories. Of course, the Toffees are yet to become a goal-scoring juggernaut (to no one’s surprise), with Dominic Calvert-Lewin returning from his latest injury in last weekend’s 1-0 victory over Leeds.

Emery’s first seven games in charge saw Aston Villa conceded just seven times, including three in a single game against Liverpool, before giving up four to Leicester, three to Manchester City and four to Arsenal in successive fixtures. It goes without saying that Saturday’s trip to Goodison couldn’t come at a better time for the Villa defense.

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Andros Townsend (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Amadou Onana (knee), James Garner (fitness), Nathan Patterson (fitness)

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Jed Steer (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Diego Carlos (achilles), Robin Olsen (undisclosed)

