Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

West Ham find themselves in desperate need of three points to arrest their ongoing slide, and perhaps save David Moyes’ job, when they host Nottingham Forest at London Stadium on Saturday (watch live, 10 am ET on Peacock Premium ). STREAM LIVE WEST HAM vs NOTTINGHAM FOREST

With just one win in their last 11 Premier League games (1W-3D-7L), West Ham (20 points – 18th place) find themselves in the relegation zone heading into matchweek 25. Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest (25 points – 13th place) have lost just one of their last seven (3W-3D-1L) and hope to avoid the end-of-season relegation scrap altogether.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of West Ham vs Nottingham Forest.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch West Ham vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10 am ET, Saturday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

West Ham remain the only side currently in the Premier League’s bottom-six yet to make a managerial chance, and Moyes’ time could be running short after three years in east London. The Hammers looked like turning a corner following a win over Everton and back-to-back draws with Newcastle and Chelsea, before turning in another listless performance in a 2-0 defeat to Tottenham last weekend. Only three sides — one of them being Nottingham Forest (18) — have scored fewer goals than West Ham’s 19 this season.

Before Forest began their current run, Steve Cooper’s side say 19th in the PL table and they hadn’t spent a day outside the bottom-three since matchweek 5, but the newly and hastily assembled squad has since gelled and turned a corner defensively. In 2022, Forest conceded 31 goals in 16 games (three clean sheets, including a 1-0 win over West Ham in August); since the calendar turned over to 2023, just seven in seven (three clean sheets).

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Maxwel Cornet (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Lucas Paqueta (shoulder), Kurt Zouma (thigh)

Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Taiwo Awoniyi (groin), Dean Henderson (thigh), Scott McKenna (thigh), Willy Boly (thigh), Cheickou Kouyate (thigh), Giulian Biancone (knee), Omar Richards (calf), Moussa Niakhate (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Jesse Lingard (knee), Serge Aurier (knock), Ryan Yates (illness)

Follow @AndyEdMLS