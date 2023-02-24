Liverpool will try to rally and rebound from their UEFA Champions League humiliation at the hands of Real Madrid, when they visit Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday (watch live, 2:45 pm ET on Peacock Premium).
Prior to the 5-2 defeat at Anfield on Tuesday, Liverpool (35 points – 8th place) appeared to have turned a corner — at least in Premier League play — with back-to-back 2-0 wins over Everton and Newcastle. Crystal Palace (26 points – 12th place), meanwhile, remain mired in a poor run of results with just one win in their last 10 PL fixtures (1W-4D-5L) beginning prior to the World Cup break.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Crystal Palace vs Liverpool.
Keeping a pair of clean sheets against the Toffees and Magpies helped to snap a four-game winless skid for Liverpool (0W-1D-3L, by an absurd margin of 9-1), only to see the Reds revert back to their porous defensive ways against the reigning European champions. Despite the disastrous nature of their 2022-23 season, Liverpool remain just seven points behind 4th-place Tottenham with two games in hand.
The middle of the PL table is as congested as it has perhaps ever been, with Crystal Palace squarely in the middle of 10 sides separated by 10 points from 11th (Aston Villa – 28 points) all the way down to 20th (Southampton – 18). The Eagles were one headed clearance away from stealing three points away to Brentford last weekend, until Vitaly Janelt headed home a corner kick with the final touch of the game, leaving manager Patrick Vieira bewildered on the touchline. It was comfortably their most competent performance in weeks, and it still wasn’t enough in the end.
Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Wilfried Zaha (hamstring), Nathan Ferguson (undisclosed), Sam Johnstone (calf), James Tomkins (personal) | QUESTIONABLE: Joel Ward (calf)
Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Luis Diaz (knee), Thiago Alcantara (hip), Calvin Ramsay (knee), Arthur Melo (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Ibrahima Konate (thigh), Joe Gomez (undisclosed)
