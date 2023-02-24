UEFA Europa League draw, live! How to watch, updates, videos

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

An often thrilling UEFA Europa League playoff round has delivered a tasty Round of 16 field, and the draw did not let us down.

Manchester United will play La Liga’s Real Betis after eliminating Barcelona 4-3 over two legs, while Arsenal will meet up with Sporting Lisbon after the latter pounded Midtjylland on Thursday.

[ LIVE: Europa League scores ]

Union Berlin survived Ajax’s challenge and will now have to meet another Union, Belgium’s Union Saint-Gilloise, while Juventus outlasted Nantes and will not get Bundesliga side Freiburg.

Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma also plays on after overcoming a first leg loss to Salzburg. I Lupi now gets a very tricky Real Sociedad in its path to the quarterfinals.

As for the UEFA.Europa Conference League draw, the Round of 16 sees West Ham United tangling with AEK Larnaca

[ LIVE: Conference League scores ]

The final of the Europa League will be played in Budapest, while the Conference League final will be in Prague.

Below are details on the Europa League and Conference League, including how to watch info, the playoff draw, dates and schedule.

UEFA Europa League, Conference League, schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Round of 16, March 9 and 16

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

UEFA Europa League playoff round, knockout round draws

Round of 16 draw

Ties to be staged March 9 and 16

Union Berlin vs Union Saint-Gilloise

Sevilla vs Fenerbahce

Juventus vs Freiburg

Bayer Leverkusen vs Ferencvaros

Sporting Lisbon vs Arsenal

Manchester United vs Real Betis

AS Roma vs Real Sociedad

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Feyenoord

Playoff round

Thursday, February 16 first leg

Barcelona 2-2 Manchester United – Highlights, analysis, player ratings

Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 Rennes

Ajax 0-0 Union Berlin

RB Salzburg 1-0 Roma

Juventus 1-1 Nantes

Sporting Lisbon 1-1 Midtjylland

Bayer Leverkusen 2-3 Monaco

Sevilla 3-0 PSV Eindhoven

Thursday, February 23 second leg

Manchester United 2-1 (4-3 agg.) Barcelona – Highlights, analysis, player ratings

Nantes 0-3 (1-4 agg.) Juventus

Midtjylland 0-4 (1-5 agg.) Sporting CP

Monaco 2-3 (5-5 agg., 3-5 PKs) Bayer Leverkusen

PSV Eindhoven 2-0 (2-3 agg.) Sevilla

Rennes 1-0 (2-2 agg., in ET) Shakhtar Donetsk

Union Berlin 3-1 (3-1 agg.) Ajax

AS Roma 2-0 (2-1 agg.) RB Salzburg

UEFA Europa Conference League playoff round, knockout round draws

Round of 16 draw

Ties to be staged March 9 and 16

AEK Larnaca vs West Ham United

Fiorentina vs Sivasspor

Lazio vs AZ Alkmaar

Lech Poznan vs Djurgardens

Basel vs Slovan Bratislava

Sheriff Tiraspol vs Nice

Anderlecht vs Villarreal

Gent vs Istanbul Basaksehir

Playoff round

Thursday, February 16 first leg

Qarabag 1-0 Gent

Trabzonspor 1-0 Basel

Bodo/Glimt 0-0 Lech Poznan

Braga 0-4 Fiorentina

Lazio 1-0 CFR Cluj

AEK Larnaca 1-0 Dnipro-1

Sheriff Tiraspol 0-1 Partizan Belgrade

Ludogorets Razgrad 1-0 Anderlecht

Thursday, February 23 second leg

CFR Cluj vs Lazio — 12:45pm ET

Dnipro-1 vs AEK Larnaca — 12:45pm ET

Partizan Belgrade vs Sheriff Tiraspol — 12:45pm ET

Anderlecht vs Ludogorets Razgrad — 12:45pm ET

Gent vs Qarabag — 3pm ET

Basel vs Trabzonspor — 3pm ET

Lech Poznan vs Bodo/Glimt — 3pm ET

Fiorentina vs Braga — 3pm ET

