Manchester United vs Newcastle: How to watch League Cup, stream link

Erik ten Hag can make it 1-for-1 when it comes to silverware hunts when he leads Manchester United into Wembley Stadium on Sunday to meet Newcastle United in the League Cup Final.

Eddie Howe has had a few more chances to go after trophies with Newcastle, but this is a first final in decades for the Magpies and — perhaps more critically — the first final since Newcastle was taken over by the Private Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.

Man United is coming off a high-stakes, high-profile win over Barcelona in the UEFA Europa League playoff round and has to quickly rally its emotions and energy, but walking into Wembley should go a long way toward achieving that end.

Newcastle beat Tranmere Rovers in the second round, then outlasted Crystal Palace in penalties before beating Bournemouth, Leicester City, and Southampton.

Manchester United doubled up Aston Villa 4-2 in the third round before going on to defeat Burnley, Charlton Athletic, and Nottingham Forest to reach the League Cup Final.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester United vs Newcastle United.

How to watch Manchester United vs Newcastle United live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 11:30am ET Sunday

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

How to watch: ESPN+

Key storylines & star players

The Red Devils may not have Marcus Rashford for the final, while Newcastle won’t have suspended Nick Pope.

Ten Hag says he’s waiting for a “100 percent diagnosis” on Rashford’s injury but the Red Devils did get Antony back for the UEL Round of 16 at midweek.

Newcastle doesn’t have backup goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, who oddly enough is cup-tied to Man United, so Loris Karius is set to make his first Magpies start.

More notable for Newcastle, perhaps, is that its best player is back in the fold after a three-game suspension: Premier League Best XI favorite Bruno Guimaraes returns to the team.

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Christian Eriksen (ankle), Anthony Martial (hip), Donny van de Beek (knee), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Marcus Rashford (undisclosed).

Newcastle United team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Nick Pope (suspension), Emil Krafth (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Joelinton (thigh), Joe Willock (thigh)

