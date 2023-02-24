Ream, Robinson discuss key partnership, hopes for Fulham and USMNT

By Feb 24, 2023, 7:00 AM EST
0 Comments

Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson have had an incredible season for club and country as Fulham are pushing for European qualification and they were key in the USMNT’s last 16 run at the World Cup.

But there is still plenty more to come from the duo who have taken their game to new levels playing alongside one another and are flying the Fulhamerica flag proudly.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Speaking exclusively to ProSoccerTalk ahead of Fulham’s clash with Wolves on Friday (watch live, 3pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com), the duo explained what is behind their incredible relationship and understanding on the pitch.

Ream, 35, and Robinson, 25, have struck up a telepathic understanding and newly-promoted Fulham are in sixth place in the Premier League table and in the FA Cup last 16 based largely on their defensive solidity which the USMNT duo are a key part of.

The Cottagers have kept eight shutouts in their 24 Premier League game so far, including five since the World Cup break, as only Manchester United have won more PL games than Fulham since the season resumed.

Click play on the video above to watch the interview in full and here are a few snippets from the chat with the USMNT and Fulham stars.

Latest USMNT news

Christian Pulisic
Report: Christian Pulisic set to leave Chelsea this summer
Jesse Marsch
Jesse Marsch to Southampton talks break down (report)
Jesse Marsch
Jesse Marsch fired by Leeds United

Tim Ream on what he appreciates about Robinson

Chelsea v Fulham - Premier League - Stamford Bridge
Getty Images

“I appreciate that he makes up for my lack of pace in certain moments,” Ream laughed and Robinson chuckled. “Again, that is a complimentary thing. We both have things that the other maybe doesn’t have that much and I can fully admit I have weaknesses just like any other player. We do a good job of helping each other out. The talent that runs through this guys veins on so many different levels, whether it is piano, chess, cards, Rubik’s cube, I mean this guy does it all. I sit there and I think ‘goodness, where does he find the time!?’… He’s a supremely talented individual in a lot of different aspects and ways. I admire that a heck of a lot because I don’t have that type of talent and artistic-ness in my own blood.”

Robinson on what he appreciates about Ream

Leicester City v Fulham FC - Premier League
Getty Images

“He’s got good hair, I’ll leave it at that!” Robinson joked as Ream laughed loudly with the vibes always good between the USMNT duo. “The thing for me about Tim is that every footballer knows what it’s like to go through stages where you are under criticism and there are narratives about you setting you back. I’ve been through it myself with the national team especially where people are like ‘oh, don’t call him up he can’t defend.’ Things you don’t even look for but they end up finding their way to your attention.

“To go from the first Premier League season I had here where Tim didn’t feature as much and I didn’t really play with him to all the stuff with the World Cup, not playing many qualifiers after the first couple of windows, the Championship season, how incredible he played and that drive to, not prove people wrong but his own drive to be successful and make his loved ones proud it really resonates with me. I love people getting the fruits of their labor and being rewarded for that hard work and determination and overcoming what people say. Look at him now, people were saying this year he probably wouldn’t be playing for us and he’s probably our player of the year. So, that’s very inspiring for a lot of people but it just makes me happy to see him being successful.”

What is achievable for Fulham this season?

Fulham v Everton - Premier League - Craven Cottage
Getty Images

“Andreas [Pereira] said if we win every game we win the league, so there’s a chance of that,” Robinson smiled.

“That’s his little joke going around, right!?” Ream added.

“We said very clearly at the start of the season that we just want to stay in the league and I think if we did, you know, scrape by and just stayed up and we’ve done it, playing the way we want to play we would have taken it as a very successful season. But we’re at a stage now where there’s 14 games left, we’re sixth in the league and we can look forward and be optimistic. Being in the cup competitions is massive because you don’t play in tournaments thinking you’re not going to win. So we have every chance and I don’t think it’s greedy to say that I think we can keep this cup run going and take it all the way to Wembley and win it. But where we finish in the league is only going to come down to how we continue to perform, so it is being optimistic and positive and we can achieve anything we set our minds to.”

Ream on looking out for the USMNT players in the Premier League and England

FBL-WC-2022-MATCH20-ENG-USA
Getty Images

“I wouldn’t say we get together too often but there is a lot of texting and WhatsApping between the guys. A lot more now there has been in the past,” Ream explained as so many USMNT players now call England home. “I was going to host a Thanksgiving dinner this past Thanksgiving but we were in Qatar so that changed the plans. It’s not so much needing to get together but just making sure to check in with everyone.

“I will message Sarge [Josh Sargent] every now and then just to check in and it’s just keeping those connections and making sure everyone is in a good place physically, mentally, where they are at with their clubs. Everybody has so much going on in their lives that it is hard to get everybody together and on the same page but when the holidays come around it is something that I try to touch on and make sure guys are not feeling homesick because it is a big change being over here without their families around the holidays.”

Antonee Robinson on hopes for USMNT going forward

United States v Mexico: Championship - CONCACAF Nations League Finals
Getty Images

“There’s a few things going on with the team as an organization which we don’t have anything to do with, so that is out of our hands,” Robinson said. “We have three or four tournaments, I think, leading up to the next World Cup, so obviously each cycle internationally is geared towards preparing yourself for the World Cup, in the meantime all of these tournaments we are going to it is the best feeling in the world winning a trophy.

“The first trophy I ever won professionally was Nations League with Tim and winning trophies, doesn’t matter which ones they are, and our next goal is to win as much as possible to try and be successful. Building into the [2026] World Cup it is crazy what can happen in four years. There are lads who just played in this World Cup who were 19 and 20 years old, they are still going to be so young when that comes around. There are kids now who are 14, 15, 16 who no one’s even heard of who are going to be playing. It is all exciting and it’s all very promising looking forward to it. We will look to better our performance in the World Cup and what position and what round we get to but again, we go to every tournament with an eye that we can win it.”

Premier League fixtures for 2022-23 season: How to watch, TV schedule, live stream links, Peacock, channel

By Feb 24, 2023, 11:31 AM EST
1 Comment

The 2022-23 Premier League fixtures are front and center as this season has delivered so much drama all across the league.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Remember: you can watch all 380 Premier League games across NBC, USA Network, NBCSports.com and Peacock. We’ve got you covered.

Will Manchester City win yet another Premier League title? Can Arsenal push them all the way? Will Chelsea and Liverpool recover to finish in the top four? Can Manchester United’s new-look side surge into the title race? What about Tottenham? How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package?

So. Many. Questions.

[ MORE: Watch Premier League live | Peacock Premium details ]

Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.

While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.

Latest Premier League news

Fulham vs Wolves live
Fulham vs Wolves: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Manchester United vs Newcastle live
Manchester United vs Newcastle: How to watch League Cup, stream link
Tottenham vs Chelsea live
Tottenham vs Chelsea: How to watch, live stream link, team news

The 2022-23 Premier League fixtures

The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.

The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.

When will the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?

The season will take a pause after Match round 16, which ends on November 13. After the World Cup is finished on Dec. 18, Premier League games will then restart on December 26. The 2022 World Cup was epic as Lionel Messi led Argentina to glory.

When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?

The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?

These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:

Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers

Predictions for 2022-23 Premier League season

We made a few bold predictions ahead of the Premier League campaign, which you can read in full here. And we’ve also predicted how we think the Premier League table will look at the end of the 2022-23 campaign. I’m sure you agree wholeheartedly with these predictions…

2022-23 Premier League TV schedule

Below are the Premier League fixtures in full, with all kick offs listed at 10am ET unless otherwise stated:

Matchweek 25

Friday 24 February

3pm: Fulham v Wolves – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Saturday 25 February

Everton v Aston Villa – Watch on Peacock Premium
Leeds v Southampton – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
Leicester v Arsenal – Watch on Peacock Premium
West Ham v Nottingham Forest – Watch on Peacock Premium
12:30pm: AFC Bournemouth v Man City – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
2:45pm: Crystal Palace v Liverpool – Watch on Peacock Premium

Sunday 26 February

8:30am: Spurs v Chelsea – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Postponed due to League Cup final

Man Utd v Brentford 
Newcastle v Brighton

Premier League table – Feb. 19, 2023

NBC Sports’ scoreboard

2022-23 Premier League schedule: Fixtures and results

Matchweek 1

Friday 5 August

Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Saturday 6 August

Fulham 2-2 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
AFC Bournemouth 2-0 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Leeds 2-1 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Newcastle 2-0 Nottingham Forest – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Spurs 4-1 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Everton 0-1 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 7 August

Leicester 2-2 Brentford – FULL MATCH  REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man Utd 1-2 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 0-2 Man City – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 2

Saturday 13 August

Aston Villa 2-1 Everton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Arsenal 4-2 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brighton 0-0 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man City 4-0 AFC Bournemouth – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Southampton 2-2 Leeds – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Wolves 0-0 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brentford 4-0 Man Utd – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 14 August

Nottingham Forest 1-0 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Chelsea 2-2 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Monday 15 August

Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 3

Saturday 20 August

Spurs 1-0 Wolves – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Crystal Palace 3-1 Aston Villa – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Everton 1-1 Nottingham Forest – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Fulham 3-2 Brentford – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Leicester 1-2 Southampton – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
AFC Bournemouth 0-3 Arsenal – NBC – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 21 August

Leeds 3-0 Chelsea – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 0-2 Brighton – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Newcastle 3-3 Man City – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Monday 22 August

Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 4

Saturday 27 August

Southampton 0-1 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brentford 1-1 Everton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brighton 1-0 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Chelsea 2-1 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Liverpool 9-0 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man City 4-2 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Arsenal 2-1 Fulham – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 28 August

Aston Villa 0-1 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Wolves 1-1 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Nottingham Forest 0-2 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 5

Tuesday 30 August

Crystal Palace 1-1 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Fulham 2-1 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Southampton 2-1 Chelsea – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Leeds 1-1 Everton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Wednesday 31 August

AFC Bournemouth 0-0 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Arsenal 2-1 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man City 6-0 Nottingham Forest –  FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 1-1 Spurs – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Thursday 1 September

Leicester 0-1 Man Utd – USA Network –  FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 6

Saturday 3 September

Everton 0-0 Liverpool – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Chelsea 2-1 West Ham FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brentford 5-2 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Newcastle 0-0 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Nottingham Forest 2-3 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Spurs 2-1 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Wolves 1-0 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Aston Villa 1-1 Man City – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 4 September

Brighton 5-2 Leicester – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man Utd 3-1 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 7 – POSTPONED

Saturday 10 September

7:30am: Fulham v Chelsea – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
AFC Bournemouth v Brighton – Watch live on Peacock Premium
Leicester v Aston Villa – Watch live on Peacock Premium
Liverpool v Wolves – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
Southampton v Brentford – Watch live on Peacock Premium
12:30pm: Man City v Spurs – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Sunday 11 September

9am: Arsenal v Everton – Watch live on Peacock Premium
9am: West Ham v Newcastle – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
11:30am: Crystal Palace v Man Utd – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Monday 12 September

3pm: Leeds v Nottingham Forest – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Matchweek 8

Friday 16 September

Aston Villa 1-0 Southampton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Nottingham Forest 2-3 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Saturday 17 September

Wolves 0-3 Man City – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brighton v Crystal Palace – POSTPONED
Newcastle 1-1 Bournemouth – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Spurs 6-2 Leicester – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 18 September

Brentford 0-3 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Everton 1-0 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
9am: Man Utd v Leeds – POSTPONED
11:30am: Chelsea v Liverpool – POSTPONED

Matchweek 9

Saturday 1 October

Arsenal 3-1 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
AFC Bournemouth 0-0 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Fulham 1-4 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Liverpool 3-3 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Southampton 1-2 Everton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 2-0 Wolves – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 2 October

Man City 6-3 Man Utd – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Leeds 0-0 Aston Villa – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Monday 3 October

Leicester 4-0 Nottingham Forest – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 10

Saturday October 8

AFC Bournemouth 2-1 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Chelsea 3-0 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man City 4-0 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Newcastle 5-1 Brentford – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brighton 0-1 Spurs – NBC – WATCH LIVE ON NBCSPORTS.COMRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday October 9

Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 3-1 Fulham – CNBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Everton 1-2 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Monday October 10

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Aston Villa – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 11

Friday 14 October

Brentford 2-1 Brighton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights

Saturday 15 October

Leicester 1-1 Crystal Palace – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Fulham 2-2 Bournemouth – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Wolves 1-0 Nottingham Forest – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Spurs 2-0 Everton – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights

Sunday 16 October

Aston Villa 0-2 Chelsea – Peacock Premium – STREAM LIVERecap/Highlights
Leeds 0-1 Arsenal – Peacock Premium – STREAM LIVERecap/Highlights
Man Utd 0-0 Newcastle – USA Network – STREAM LIVERecap/Highlights
Southampton 1-1 West Ham – Peacock Premium – STREAM LIVERecap/Highlights
Liverpool 1-0 Man City – USA Network – STREAM LIVERecap/Highlights

Matchweek 12

Tuesday 18 October

2:30pm: Brighton 0-0 Nottingham Forest – USA Network – Full match replayRecap/highlights
3:15pm: Crystal Palace 2-1 Wolves – Full match replayRecap/highlights

Wednesday 19 October

Liverpool 1-0 West Ham – Full match replay Recap/highlights
Newcastle 1-0 Everton – Full match replay Recap/highlights
Brentford 0-0 Chelsea – USA Network – Full match replay Recap/highlights
Man Utd 2-0 Spurs – Full match replay Recap/highlights
AFC Bournemouth 0-1 Southampton – Full match replay Recap/highlights
Arsenal v Man City — Postponed due to Arsenal’s Europa League game

Thursday 20 October

Fulham 3-0 Aston Villa – USA Network – Full match replay– Recap/highlights
Leicester 2-0 Leeds – Full match replay– Recap/highlights

Matchweek 13

Saturday 22 October

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Liverpool – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Everton 3-0 Crystal Palace – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Man City 3-1 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Chelsea 1-1 Man Utd – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/HighlightsPlayer ratings

Sunday 23 October

Aston Villa 4-0 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Leeds 2-3 Fulham – CNBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights/Reaction
Southampton 1-1 Arsenal – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Wolves 0-4 Leicester – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Spurs 1-2 Newcastle – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights/Reaction

Monday 24 October

West Ham 2-0 AFC Bournemouth – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights

Matchweek 14

Saturday 29 October

Leicester 0-1 Man City – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
AFC Bournemouth 2-3 Spurs – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Brentford 1-1 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Brighton 4-1 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/Highlights
Crystal Palace 1-0 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Newcastle 4-0 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Fulham 0-0 Everton – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Liverpool 1-2 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights

Sunday October 30

Arsenal 5-0 Nottingham Forest – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Man Utd 1-0 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights

Matchweek 15

Saturday 5 November

Leeds 4-3 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Man City 2-1 Fulham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Nottingham Forest 2-2 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Wolves 2-3 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Everton 0-2 Leicester – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Sunday 6 November

Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Aston Villa 3-1 Man Utd – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Southampton 1-4 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
West Ham 1-2 Crystal Palace – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Spurs 1-2 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Matchweek 16

Saturday 12 November

Man City 1-2 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
AFC Bournemouth 3-0 Everton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Liverpool 3-1 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Nottingham Forest 1-0 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Spurs 4-3 Leeds – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 0-2 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Newcastle 1-0 Chelsea – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Wolves 0-2 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 13 November

Brighton 1-2 Aston Villa – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Fulham 1-2 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 17

Monday 26 December – Boxing Day

Brentford 2-2 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Crystal Palace 0-3 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/Highlights
Everton 1-2 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Leicester 0-3 Newcastle – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Southampton 1-3 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Aston Villa 1-3 Liverpool – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Arsenal 3-1 West Ham – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Tuesday 27 December

Chelsea 2-0 AFC Bournemouth – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Man Utd 3-0 Nottingham Forest – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Wednesday 28 December

Leeds 1-3 Man City – USA Network –FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights

Matchweek 18

Friday 30 December

West Ham 0-2 Brentford – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Liverpool 2-1 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Saturday 31 December – New Year’s Eve

Wolves 0-1 Man Utd – USA Network – WATCH LIVERecap/highlights
AFC Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace – Watch live on Peacock PremiumMatch preview
Fulham 2-1 Southampton – Watch live on Peacock PremiumRecap/highlights
Man City 1-1 Everton – Watch live on Peacock PremiumRecap/highlights
Newcastle 0-0 Leeds – USA Network – WATCH LIVERecap/highlights
Brighton 2-4 Arsenal – NBC – WATCH LIVERecap/highlights

Sunday 1 January – New Year’s Day

Spurs 0-2 Aston Villa – Watch live on Peacock PremiumRecap/Highlights
Nottingham Forest 1-1 Chelsea – Watch live on Peacock PremiumRecap/Highlights

Matchweek 19

Monday 2 January

Brentford 3-1 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights

Tuesday 3 January

Everton 1-4 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Leicester 0-1 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Man Utd 3-0 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights

Wednesday 4 January

Southampton 0-1 Nottingham Forest – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Leeds 2-2 West Ham – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Aston Villa 1-1 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Crystal Palace 0-4 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Thursday 5 January

Chelsea 0-1 Man City – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Matchweek 20

Thursday 12 January

Fulham 2-1 Chelsea –  FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Friday 13 January

Aston Villa 2-1 Leeds – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Saturday 14 January

Man Utd 1-2 Man City – FULL MATCH REPLAY – USA Network – Recap/highlights
Brighton 3-0 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Everton 1-2 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – USA Network – Recap/highlights
Nottingham Forest 2-0 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Wolves 1-0 West Ham – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Brentford 2-0 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAY – NBC – Recap/highlights

Sunday 15 January

Newcastle 1-0 Fulham –  FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights
Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY – USA Network – Recap/highlights
Spurs 0-2 Arsenal –  FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights

Matchweek 21

Wednesday 18 January

Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Thursday 19 January

Man City 4-2 Spurs – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Saturday 21 January

Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
AFC Bournemouth 1-1 Nottingham Forest – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Leicester 2-2 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights
Southampton 0-1 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
West Ham 2-0 Everton –  USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Crystal Palace 0-0 Newcastle – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Sunday 22 January

Leeds 0-0 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Man City 3-0 Wolves – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Arsenal 3-2 Man Utd – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Monday 23 January

Fulham 0-1 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Matchweek 22

Friday 3 February

Chelsea 0-0 Fulham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Saturday 4 February

Everton 1-0 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Aston Villa 2-4 Leicester – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Brentford 3-0 Southampton –  FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Brighton 1-0 AFC Bournemouth –  FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Man Utd 2-1 Crystal Palace –  FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Wolves 3-0 Liverpool –  FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Newcastle 1-1 West Ham – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Sunday 5 February

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Spurs 1-0 Man City – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Matchweek 23

Wednesday 8 February

Manchester United 2-2 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

Saturday 11 February

West Ham 1-1 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Arsenal 1-1 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Fulham 2-0 Nottingham Forest – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Leicester 4-1 Spurs – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Southampton 1-2 Wolves – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
AFC Bournemouth 1-1 Newcastle – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Sunday 12 February

Leeds 0-2 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Man City 3-1 Aston Villa – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

Monday 13 February

Liverpool 2-0 Everton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Wednesday 15 February – Rearranged game

Wednesday 15 February

Arsenal 1-3 Manchester City (rearranged) – FULL MATCH REPLAY RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 24

Saturday 18 February

Aston Villa 2-4 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Brentford 1-1 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Brighton 0-1 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Chelsea 0-1 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Everton 1-0 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Nottingham Forest 1-1 Man City – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Wolves 0-1 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Newcastle 0-2 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights

Sunday 19 February

Man Utd 3-0 Leicester – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Spurs 2-0 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Matchweek 25

Friday 24 February

3pm: Fulham v Wolves – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Saturday 25 February

Everton v Aston Villa – Watch on Peacock Premium
Leeds v Southampton – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
Leicester v Arsenal – Watch on Peacock Premium
West Ham v Nottingham Forest – Watch on Peacock Premium
12:30pm: AFC Bournemouth v Man City – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
2:45pm: Crystal Palace v Liverpool – Watch on Peacock Premium

Sunday 26 February

8:30am: Spurs v Chelsea – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Postponed due to League Cup final

Man Utd v Brentford 
Newcastle v Brighton

Wednesday 1 March – Rearranged games

2:45pm: Arsenal vs Everton – USA Network
3pm: Liverpool vs Wolves – Watch on Peacock Premium

Matchweek 26

Saturday 4 March

7:30am: Man City v Newcastle
Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Brighton v West Ham
Chelsea v Leeds
Wolves v Spurs
12:30pm: Southampton v Leicester

Sunday 5 March

9am: Nottingham Forest v Everton
11:30am: Liverpool v Man Utd

Monday 6 March

3pm: Brentford v Fulham

Matchweek 27

Saturday 11 March

7:30am: AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool
Everton v Brentford
Leeds v Brighton
Leicester v Chelsea
Man Utd v Southampton
Spurs v Nottingham Forest
12:30pm: Crystal Palace v Man City

Sunday 12 March

10am: Fulham v Arsenal
10am: West Ham v Aston Villa
12:30pm: Newcastle v Wolves

Wednesday 15 March – Rearranged games

3:30pm: Brighton vs Crystal Palace
3:30pm: Southampton vs Brentford

Matchweek 28

Friday 17 March

4pm: Nottingham Forest v Newcastle

Saturday 18 March

Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth
Brentford v Leicester
Liverpool v Fulham
Southampton v Spurs
Wolves v Leeds
1:30pm: Chelsea v Everton

10am: Arsenal v Crystal Palace
10am: Brighton v Man Utd
12:30pm: Man City v West Ham

Matchweek 29

Saturday 1 April

7:30am: Man City v Liverpool
AFC Bournemouth v Fulham
Arsenal v Leeds
Brighton v Brentford
Crystal Palace v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Wolves
12:30pm: Chelsea v Aston Villa

Sunday 2 April

9am: West Ham v Southampton
11:30am: Newcastle v Man Utd

Monday 3 April

3pm: Everton v Spurs

Rearranged games

Tuesday 4 April

2:45pm: AFC Bournemouth v Brighton
2:45pm: Leeds v Nottingham Forest
2:45pm: Leicester vs Aston Villa
3pm: Chelsea vs Liverpool

Wednesday 5 April

3pm: Man United v Brentford
3pm: West Ham v Newcastle

Matchweek 30

Saturday 8 April

7:30am: Man Utd v Everton
Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
Brentford v Newcastle
Fulham v West Ham
Leicester v AFC Bournemouth
Spurs v Brighton
Wolves v Chelsea
12:30pm: Leeds v Crystal Palace

Sunday 9 April

9am: Southampton v Man City
11:30am: Liverpool v Arsenal

Matchweek 31

Saturday 15 April

7:30am: Aston Villa v Newcastle
Chelsea v Brighton
Everton v Fulham

Southampton v Crystal Palace
Spurs v AFC Bournemouth
Wolves v Brentford
12:30pm: Nottingham Forest v Man Utd

Sunday 16 April

9am: West Ham v Arsenal
11:30am: Man City v Leicester

Monday 17 April

3pm: Leeds v Liverpool

Matchweek 32

Friday 21 April

3pm: Arsenal v Southampton

Saturday 22 April

7:30am: Fulham v Leeds
AFC Bournemouth v West Ham
Brentford v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Everton
Leicester v Wolves
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
12:30pm: Man Utd v Chelsea

Sunday 23 April

9am: Newcastle v Spurs
11:30am: Brighton v Man City

Matchweek 33

Tuesday 25 April

2:30pm: Wolves v Crystal Palace
2:45pm: Aston Villa v Fulham
2:45pm: Leeds v Leicester
2:45pm: Southampton v AFC Bournemouth

Wednesday 26 April

2:30pm: Nottingham Forest v Brighton
2:45pm: Chelsea v Brentford
2:45pm: West Ham v Liverpool
3pm: Man City v Arsenal

Thursday 27 April

2:45pm: Everton v Newcastle
3:15pm: Spurs v Man Utd

Matchweek 34

Saturday 29 April

7:30am: Crystal Palace v West Ham
AFC Bournemouth v Leeds
Brentford v Nottingham Forest
Brighton v Wolves
12:30pm: Arsenal v Chelsea

Sunday 30 April

9am: Fulham v Man City
9am: Man Utd v Aston Villa
9am: Newcastle v Southampton
11:30am: Liverpool v Spurs

Monday 1 May

3pm: Leicester v Everton

Saturday 6 May

AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Brighton v Everton
Fulham v Leicester
Liverpool v Brentford
Man City v Leeds
Newcastle v Arsenal
Nottingham Forest v Southampton
Spurs v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Man Utd
Wolves v Aston Villa

Saturday 13 May

Arsenal v Brighton
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v West Ham
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Everton v Man City
Leeds v Newcastle
Leicester v Liverpool
Man Utd v Wolves
Southampton v Fulham

Saturday 20 May

AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Brighton v Southampton
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man City v Chelsea
Newcastle v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Spurs v Brentford
West Ham v Leeds
Wolves v Everton

Sunday 28 May

16:00 Arsenal v Wolves
16:00 Aston Villa v Brighton
16:00 Brentford v Man City
16:00 Chelsea v Newcastle
16:00 Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
16:00 Everton v AFC Bournemouth
16:00 Leeds v Spurs
16:00 Leicester v West Ham
16:00 Man Utd v Fulham
16:00 Southampton v Liverpool

Fulham vs Wolves: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Feb 24, 2023, 11:31 AM EST
0 Comments

Fulham host Wolves at Craven Cottage on Friday as the Cottagers would move just one point off the top four with a win.

STREAM LIVE FULHAM v WOLVES

Marco Silva’s side have had a sensational season and only Manchester United have won more Premier League games than them since the World Cup break. They are strong defensively and have been ruthless on the counter as the newly-promoted side have taken everyone by surprise and won at Brighton last time out.

Wolves were shocked last weekend as they lost at home to Bournemouth as Julen Lopetegui’s men remain in the relegation scrap. Their squad suggests they will be just fine and finish the season in midtable but scoring goals remains a problem for Wolves as they are the joint lowest scorers in the Premier League.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Here’s everything you need for Fulham vs Wolves.

Premier League news

Premier League schedule
Premier League fixtures for 2022-23 season: How to watch, TV schedule, live...
Manchester United vs Newcastle live
Manchester United vs Newcastle: How to watch League Cup, stream link
Tottenham vs Chelsea live
Tottenham vs Chelsea: How to watch, live stream link, team news

How to watch Fulham vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Friday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Fulham’s success has been built on defensive solidity and two USMNT players, Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson, have been key to that. Bernd Leno has been a great signing in goal, while midfielders Joao Palhinha and Harrison Reed give the defense a wonderful shield and then Willian and Andreas Pereira have been exceptional in supporting Aleksandar Mitrovic. However, Mitro could be missing for this game as he continues to battle injuries.

Wolves have so many talented players that it’s a real head-scratcher as to why they are battling at the wrong end of the table. Lopetegui has made them well-organized defensively but they just can’t put away chances. They have to start doing that if they want to climb away from trouble as they have a really tough stretch of games coming up.

Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Tom Cairney (ankle), Neeskens Kebano (Achilles); DOUBT: Aleksandar Mitrovic (thigh)

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Boubacar Traore (groin), Hee-chan Hwang (thigh), Chiquinho (knee)

Latest USMNT news

USMNT
Ream, Robinson discuss key partnership, hopes for Fulham and USMNT
Christian Pulisic
Report: Christian Pulisic set to leave Chelsea this summer
Jesse Marsch
Jesse Marsch to Southampton talks break down (report)

 

Manchester United vs Newcastle: How to watch League Cup, stream link

By Feb 24, 2023, 11:30 AM EST
0 Comments

Erik ten Hag can make it 1-for-1 when it comes to silverware hunts when he leads Manchester United into Wembley Stadium on Sunday to meet Newcastle United in the League Cup Final.

Eddie Howe has had a few more chances to go after trophies with Newcastle, but this is a first final in decades for the Magpies and — perhaps more critically — the first final since Newcastle was taken over by the Private Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.

[ LIVE: Follow League Cup scores, updates ]

Man United is coming off a high-stakes, high-profile win over Barcelona in the UEFA Europa League playoff round and has to quickly rally its emotions and energy, but walking into Wembley should go a long way toward achieving that end.

Newcastle beat Tranmere Rovers in the second round, then outlasted Crystal Palace in penalties before beating Bournemouth, Leicester City, and Southampton.

Manchester United doubled up Aston Villa 4-2 in the third round before going on to defeat Burnley, Charlton Athletic, and Nottingham Forest to reach the League Cup Final.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester United vs Newcastle United.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

Premier League schedule
Premier League fixtures for 2022-23 season: How to watch, TV schedule, live...
Fulham vs Wolves live
Fulham vs Wolves: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Tottenham vs Chelsea live
Tottenham vs Chelsea: How to watch, live stream link, team news

How to watch Manchester United vs Newcastle United live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 11:30am ET Sunday
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: ESPN+

Key storylines & star players

The Red Devils may not have Marcus Rashford for the final, while Newcastle won’t have suspended Nick Pope.

Ten Hag says he’s waiting for a “100 percent diagnosis” on Rashford’s injury but the Red Devils did get Antony back for the UEL Round of 16 at midweek.

Newcastle doesn’t have backup goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, who oddly enough is cup-tied to Man United, so Loris Karius is set to make his first Magpies start.

More notable for Newcastle, perhaps, is that its best player is back in the fold after a three-game suspension: Premier League Best XI favorite Bruno Guimaraes returns to the team.

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Christian Eriksen (ankle), Anthony Martial (hip), Donny van de Beek (knee), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Marcus Rashford (undisclosed).

Newcastle United team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Nick Pope (suspension), Emil Krafth (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Joelinton (thigh), Joe Willock (thigh)

Tottenham vs Chelsea: How to watch, live stream link, team news

By Feb 24, 2023, 11:18 AM EST
0 Comments

Chelsea travels to Tottenham Hotspur well off their hosts’ top-four footing and in dire need of a nerves-settling win in North London (watch live, 8:30am ET Sunday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

Chelsea’s 31 points are 11 back of fourth-place Spurs and Graham Potter would be thrilled to boost his project’s European hopes with three points in this usually-heated London derby.

STREAM LIVE TOTTENHAM vs CHELSEA

Spurs moved back into the top four last weekend and can climb within four points of Manchester United with a win, as the third-place Red Devils are preoccupied with Newcastle and Sunday’s League Cup Final.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Tottenham vs Chelsea.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

Premier League schedule
Premier League fixtures for 2022-23 season: How to watch, TV schedule, live...
Fulham vs Wolves live
Fulham vs Wolves: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Manchester United vs Newcastle live
Manchester United vs Newcastle: How to watch League Cup, stream link

How to watch Tottenham vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 8:30am ET, Sunday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Spurs, well, they remain about Harry Kane. And it will need more from him as other positions in Spurs lineup take a hit. Rodrigo Betancur is out for the rest of the season and controlling the park at times will be about outproducing the opposition’s attackers rather than holding down the center of the park.

Chelsea is not scoring goals, at least not often or at anywhere near the rate we expect from the club that’s given us so many wondrous goals from Eden Hazard, Diego Costa, and others over the years. Hakim Ziyech has been cueing up chances when active and Kai Havertz seems the best bet to go on a heater, but Chelsea’s key pieces have been players like Thiago Silva and Kepa Arrizabalaga at the back end; Chelsea’s scores have largely been the Matrix, zeroes and ones.

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Rodrigo Bentancur (torn ACL – out for season), Hugo Lloris (knee), Yves Bissouma (ankle), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh)

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: N’Golo Kante (hamstring), Christian Pulisic (knee), Edouard Mendy (shoulder), Cesar Azpilicueta (head), Armando Broja (knee)