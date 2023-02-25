Manchester City have very little margin for error the rest of the way as the two-time defending champions try to make it a three-peat, beginning with their trip to Vitality Stadium to face Bournemouth on Saturday (watch live, 12:30 pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com ). STREAM LIVE BOURNEMOUTH vs MANCHESTER CITY

Last weekend’s draw with Nottingham Forest was as shocking as it was painful for Manchester City (52 points – 2nd place), who remain two points back of leaders Arsenal having played one more game thus far. Bournemouth (21 points – 17th place) sit one point and one place above the relegation zone thanks to a 1-0 victory away to Wolves last time out.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Bournemouth vs Manchester City.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Bournemouth vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30 pm ET, Saturday

TV: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Just three days prior to dropping points against Forest, Manchester City looked to have once again asserted their dominance over the rest of the Premier League as they dispatched Arsenal, on the Gunners’ home patch, to go back atop the table by way of goal difference on Wednesday. But Saturday turned out to be a day of swings and roundabouts, as Arsenal overturned a pair of one-goal deficits to win 4-2 away to Aston Villa, and Man City let a 1-0 lead slip away in the 84th minute. There was further disappointment in the UEFA Champions League this week (another blown lead and 1-1 draw, away to RB Leipzig on Wednesday) as Kevin De Bruyne missed out through illness and Erling Haaland was held without a goal for the fifth time in six games (all competitions).

On one hand, no one has conceded more goals than Bournemouth this season (44 in 23 games). On the other hand, the Cherries have conceded just 28 in 19 games since Scott Parker was fired following the 9-0 defeat to Liverpool (and the 3-0 defeat to Arsenal, and the 4-0 defeat to Man City, in successive games). Problems still persist at the other end of the field, though, where Bournemouth haven’t scored multiple goals in a game since Nov. 12. In fact, they have scored just three times in eight games since beating Everton 3-0 in their final game prior to the World Cup break.

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Lewis Cook (knee), David Brooks (thigh), Lloyd Kelly (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Marcus Tavernier (thigh), Jefferson Lerma (illness), Jordan Zemura (knock), Junior Stanislas (undisclosed), Illia Zabarnyi (foot)

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: John Stones (thigh), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Kevin De Bruyne (illness), Aymeric Laporte (illness)

