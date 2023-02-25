Manchester City clobbers Bournemouth, Erling Haaland sets City record

By Feb 25, 2023, 5:30 PM EST
0 Comments

Erling Haaland set Manchester City’s single-season record for goals in a Premier League season as his 27th goal helped guide a 4-1 defeat of Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

Man City remains two points behind Arsenal, who has a match-in-hand it will play at midweek against Everton. City and Arsenal meet again at the Etihad Stadium on April 26.

WATCH BOURNEMOUTH vs MANCHESTER CITY FULL MATCH REPLAY STREAM – LINK

It was a cakewalk for City, as Phil Foden had a goal and an assist and Julian Alvarez scored and provoked a Chris Mepham own goal while Jefferson Lerma scored the Cherries only goal.

City was able to hand a debut off the bench to January signing Maximo Perrone, while Kalvin Phillips and Sergio Gomez also got valuable minutes as subs.

Bournemouth sits 19th with 21 points, one behind 17th-place Leeds United.

Simple as this: Bournemouth is rarely gonna handle Man City

Bournemouth’s attack has looked a lot better of late, and Dango Ouattara is either going to help the Cherries stay up or he’s going to be on another Premier League team next season.

But City usually finishes plenty of the chances it produces, and City was essentially rifling through Bournemouth’s pockets with its shots deep in the Cherries’ box.

Yeah that makes for a short recap: If Erling Haaland, Phil Foden, Julian Alvarez, and Ilkay Gundogan show up as lively as they did against a bottom-half Premier League side — home or away — it’s only going to go one way, 99 times out of 100.

Bournemouth vs Manchester City player ratings: Stars of the Show

Phil Foden

Erling Haaland

Rodri

Rico Lewis

Jefferson Lerma

Manuel Akanji

Bournemouth vs Manchester City player ratings
fotmob.com

What’s next?

Man City’s got a Robin attack, heading to Bristol City for a Tuesday match in the FA Cup, before hosting Newcastle United for the early 7:30am ET kickoff on Saturday.

The Cherries can go from Man City obstacle to helper, as Bournemouth’s off to Arsenal at 10am ET Saturday.

Julian Alvarez goal video: City strikes first off rebound

Erling Haaland goal video: Gundogan, Foden cue up big Norwegian

Phil Foden goal video: City’s Phil assisted by Bournemouth’s Phil

Chris Mepham own goal video: Half-clearance smashed, deflected

Jefferson Lerma goal video: Bournemouth snaps one back off rare Dias misplay

How to watch Bournemouth vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30 pm ET, Saturday
TV: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Just three days prior to dropping points against Forest, Manchester City looked to have once again asserted their dominance over the rest of the Premier League as they dispatched Arsenal, on the Gunners’ home patch, to go back atop the table by way of goal difference on Wednesday. But Saturday turned out to be a day of swings and roundabouts, as Arsenal overturned a pair of one-goal deficits to win 4-2 away to Aston Villa, and Man City let a 1-0 lead slip away in the 84th minute. There was further disappointment in the UEFA Champions League this week (another blown lead and 1-1 draw, away to RB Leipzig on Wednesday) as Kevin De Bruyne missed out through illness and Erling Haaland was held without a goal for the fifth time in six games (all competitions).

On one hand, no one has conceded more goals than Bournemouth this season (44 in 23 games). On the other hand, the Cherries have conceded just 28 in 19 games since Scott Parker was fired following the 9-0 defeat to Liverpool (and the 3-0 defeat to Arsenal, and the 4-0 defeat to Man City, in successive games). Problems still persist at the other end of the field, though, where Bournemouth haven’t scored multiple goals in a game since Nov. 12. In fact, they have scored just three times in eight games since beating Everton 3-0 in their final game prior to the World Cup break.

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Lewis Cook (knee), David Brooks (thigh), Lloyd Kelly (calf), Marcus Tavernier (thigh), Junior Stanislas (undisclosed), Illia Zabarnyi (foot).

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: John Stones (thigh), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE), Aymeric Laporte (illness)

Premier League fixtures for 2022-23 season: How to watch, TV schedule, live stream links, Peacock, channel

By Feb 25, 2023, 5:12 PM EST
1 Comment

The 2022-23 Premier League fixtures are front and center as this season has delivered so much drama all across the league.

Remember: you can watch all 380 Premier League games across NBC, USA Network, NBCSports.com and Peacock. We’ve got you covered.

Will Manchester City win yet another Premier League title? Can Arsenal push them all the way? Will Chelsea and Liverpool recover to finish in the top four? Can Manchester United’s new-look side surge into the title race? What about Tottenham? How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package?

So. Many. Questions.

Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.

While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.

The 2022-23 Premier League fixtures

The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.

The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.

When will the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?

The season will take a pause after Match round 16, which ends on November 13. After the World Cup is finished on Dec. 18, Premier League games will then restart on December 26. The 2022 World Cup was epic as Lionel Messi led Argentina to glory.

When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?

The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?

These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:

Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers

Predictions for 2022-23 Premier League season

We made a few bold predictions ahead of the Premier League campaign, which you can read in full here. And we’ve also predicted how we think the Premier League table will look at the end of the 2022-23 campaign. I’m sure you agree wholeheartedly with these predictions…

2022-23 Premier League TV schedule

Below are the Premier League fixtures in full, with all kick offs listed at 10am ET unless otherwise stated:

Matchweek 25

Friday 24 February

Fulham 1-1 Wolves – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights/analysis

Saturday 25 February

Everton 0-2 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights/analysis
Leeds 1-0 Southampton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights/analysis
Leicester 0-1 Arsenal – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights/analysis
West Ham 4-0 Nottingham Forest – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights/analysis
AFC Bournemouth 1-4 Man City – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights/analysis
Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights/analysis

Sunday 26 February

8:30am: Spurs v Chelsea – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Postponed due to League Cup final

Man Utd v Brentford 
Newcastle v Brighton

Premier League table – Feb. 25, 2023 (5:30pm ET)

2022-23 Premier League schedule: Fixtures and results

Matchweek 1

Friday 5 August

Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Saturday 6 August

Fulham 2-2 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
AFC Bournemouth 2-0 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Leeds 2-1 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Newcastle 2-0 Nottingham Forest – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Spurs 4-1 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Everton 0-1 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 7 August

Leicester 2-2 Brentford – FULL MATCH  REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man Utd 1-2 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 0-2 Man City – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 2

Saturday 13 August

Aston Villa 2-1 Everton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Arsenal 4-2 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brighton 0-0 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man City 4-0 AFC Bournemouth – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Southampton 2-2 Leeds – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Wolves 0-0 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brentford 4-0 Man Utd – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 14 August

Nottingham Forest 1-0 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Chelsea 2-2 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Monday 15 August

Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 3

Saturday 20 August

Spurs 1-0 Wolves – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Crystal Palace 3-1 Aston Villa – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Everton 1-1 Nottingham Forest – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Fulham 3-2 Brentford – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Leicester 1-2 Southampton – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
AFC Bournemouth 0-3 Arsenal – NBC – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 21 August

Leeds 3-0 Chelsea – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 0-2 Brighton – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Newcastle 3-3 Man City – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Monday 22 August

Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 4

Saturday 27 August

Southampton 0-1 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brentford 1-1 Everton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brighton 1-0 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Chelsea 2-1 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Liverpool 9-0 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man City 4-2 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Arsenal 2-1 Fulham – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 28 August

Aston Villa 0-1 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Wolves 1-1 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Nottingham Forest 0-2 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 5

Tuesday 30 August

Crystal Palace 1-1 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Fulham 2-1 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Southampton 2-1 Chelsea – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Leeds 1-1 Everton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Wednesday 31 August

AFC Bournemouth 0-0 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Arsenal 2-1 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man City 6-0 Nottingham Forest –  FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 1-1 Spurs – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Thursday 1 September

Leicester 0-1 Man Utd – USA Network –  FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 6

Saturday 3 September

Everton 0-0 Liverpool – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Chelsea 2-1 West Ham FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brentford 5-2 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Newcastle 0-0 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Nottingham Forest 2-3 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Spurs 2-1 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Wolves 1-0 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Aston Villa 1-1 Man City – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 4 September

Brighton 5-2 Leicester – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man Utd 3-1 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 8

Friday 16 September

Aston Villa 1-0 Southampton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Nottingham Forest 2-3 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Saturday 17 September

Wolves 0-3 Man City – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brighton v Crystal Palace – POSTPONED
Newcastle 1-1 Bournemouth – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Spurs 6-2 Leicester – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 18 September

Brentford 0-3 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Everton 1-0 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
9am: Man Utd v Leeds – POSTPONED
11:30am: Chelsea v Liverpool – POSTPONED

Matchweek 9

Saturday 1 October

Arsenal 3-1 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
AFC Bournemouth 0-0 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Fulham 1-4 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Liverpool 3-3 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Southampton 1-2 Everton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 2-0 Wolves – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 2 October

Man City 6-3 Man Utd – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Leeds 0-0 Aston Villa – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Monday 3 October

Leicester 4-0 Nottingham Forest – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 10

Saturday October 8

AFC Bournemouth 2-1 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Chelsea 3-0 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man City 4-0 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Newcastle 5-1 Brentford – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brighton 0-1 Spurs – NBC – WATCH LIVE ON NBCSPORTS.COMRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday October 9

Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 3-1 Fulham – CNBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Everton 1-2 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Monday October 10

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Aston Villa – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 11

Friday 14 October

Brentford 2-1 Brighton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights

Saturday 15 October

Leicester 1-1 Crystal Palace – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Fulham 2-2 Bournemouth – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Wolves 1-0 Nottingham Forest – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Spurs 2-0 Everton – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights

Sunday 16 October

Aston Villa 0-2 Chelsea – Peacock Premium – STREAM LIVERecap/Highlights
Leeds 0-1 Arsenal – Peacock Premium – STREAM LIVERecap/Highlights
Man Utd 0-0 Newcastle – USA Network – STREAM LIVERecap/Highlights
Southampton 1-1 West Ham – Peacock Premium – STREAM LIVERecap/Highlights
Liverpool 1-0 Man City – USA Network – STREAM LIVERecap/Highlights

Matchweek 12

Tuesday 18 October

2:30pm: Brighton 0-0 Nottingham Forest – USA Network – Full match replayRecap/highlights
3:15pm: Crystal Palace 2-1 Wolves – Full match replayRecap/highlights

Wednesday 19 October

Liverpool 1-0 West Ham – Full match replay Recap/highlights
Newcastle 1-0 Everton – Full match replay Recap/highlights
Brentford 0-0 Chelsea – USA Network – Full match replay Recap/highlights
Man Utd 2-0 Spurs – Full match replay Recap/highlights
AFC Bournemouth 0-1 Southampton – Full match replay Recap/highlights
Arsenal v Man City — Postponed due to Arsenal’s Europa League game

Thursday 20 October

Fulham 3-0 Aston Villa – USA Network – Full match replay– Recap/highlights
Leicester 2-0 Leeds – Full match replay– Recap/highlights

Matchweek 13

Saturday 22 October

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Liverpool – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Everton 3-0 Crystal Palace – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Man City 3-1 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Chelsea 1-1 Man Utd – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/HighlightsPlayer ratings

Sunday 23 October

Aston Villa 4-0 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Leeds 2-3 Fulham – CNBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights/Reaction
Southampton 1-1 Arsenal – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Wolves 0-4 Leicester – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Spurs 1-2 Newcastle – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights/Reaction

Monday 24 October

West Ham 2-0 AFC Bournemouth – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights

Matchweek 14

Saturday 29 October

Leicester 0-1 Man City – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
AFC Bournemouth 2-3 Spurs – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Brentford 1-1 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Brighton 4-1 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/Highlights
Crystal Palace 1-0 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Newcastle 4-0 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Fulham 0-0 Everton – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Liverpool 1-2 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights

Sunday October 30

Arsenal 5-0 Nottingham Forest – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Man Utd 1-0 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights

Matchweek 15

Saturday 5 November

Leeds 4-3 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Man City 2-1 Fulham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Nottingham Forest 2-2 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Wolves 2-3 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Everton 0-2 Leicester – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Sunday 6 November

Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Aston Villa 3-1 Man Utd – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Southampton 1-4 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
West Ham 1-2 Crystal Palace – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Spurs 1-2 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Matchweek 16

Saturday 12 November

Man City 1-2 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
AFC Bournemouth 3-0 Everton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Liverpool 3-1 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Nottingham Forest 1-0 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Spurs 4-3 Leeds – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 0-2 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Newcastle 1-0 Chelsea – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Wolves 0-2 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 13 November

Brighton 1-2 Aston Villa – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Fulham 1-2 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 17

Monday 26 December – Boxing Day

– Recap/highlights/analysisBrentford 2-2 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Crystal Palace 0-3 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/Highlights
Everton 1-2 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Leicester 0-3 Newcastle – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Southampton 1-3 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Aston Villa 1-3 Liverpool – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Arsenal 3-1 West Ham – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Tuesday 27 December

Chelsea 2-0 AFC Bournemouth – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Man Utd 3-0 Nottingham Forest – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Wednesday 28 December

Leeds 1-3 Man City – USA Network –FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights

Matchweek 18

Friday 30 December

West Ham 0-2 Brentford – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Liverpool 2-1 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Saturday 31 December – New Year’s Eve

Wolves 0-1 Man Utd – USA Network – WATCH LIVERecap/highlights
AFC Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace – Watch live on Peacock PremiumMatch preview
Fulham 2-1 Southampton – Watch live on Peacock PremiumRecap/highlights
Man City 1-1 Everton – Watch live on Peacock PremiumRecap/highlights
Newcastle 0-0 Leeds – USA Network – WATCH LIVERecap/highlights
Brighton 2-4 Arsenal – NBC – WATCH LIVERecap/highlights

Sunday 1 January – New Year’s Day

Spurs 0-2 Aston Villa – Watch live on Peacock PremiumRecap/Highlights
Nottingham Forest 1-1 Chelsea – Watch live on Peacock PremiumRecap/Highlights

Matchweek 19

Monday 2 January

Brentford 3-1 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights

Tuesday 3 January

Everton 1-4 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Leicester 0-1 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Man Utd 3-0 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights

Wednesday 4 January

Southampton 0-1 Nottingham Forest – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Leeds 2-2 West Ham – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Aston Villa 1-1 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Crystal Palace 0-4 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Thursday 5 January

Chelsea 0-1 Man City – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Matchweek 20

Thursday 12 January

Fulham 2-1 Chelsea –  FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Friday 13 January

Aston Villa 2-1 Leeds – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Saturday 14 January

Man Utd 1-2 Man City – FULL MATCH REPLAY – USA Network – Recap/highlights
Brighton 3-0 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Everton 1-2 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – USA Network – Recap/highlights
Nottingham Forest 2-0 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Wolves 1-0 West Ham – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Brentford 2-0 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAY – NBC – Recap/highlights

Sunday 15 January

Newcastle 1-0 Fulham –  FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights
Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY – USA Network – Recap/highlights
Spurs 0-2 Arsenal –  FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights

Matchweek 21

Wednesday 18 January

Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Thursday 19 January

Man City 4-2 Spurs – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Saturday 21 January

Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
AFC Bournemouth 1-1 Nottingham Forest – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Leicester 2-2 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights
Southampton 0-1 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
West Ham 2-0 Everton –  USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Crystal Palace 0-0 Newcastle – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Sunday 22 January

Leeds 0-0 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Man City 3-0 Wolves – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Arsenal 3-2 Man Utd – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Monday 23 January

Fulham 0-1 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Matchweek 22

Friday 3 February

Chelsea 0-0 Fulham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Saturday 4 February

Everton 1-0 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Aston Villa 2-4 Leicester – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Brentford 3-0 Southampton –  FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Brighton 1-0 AFC Bournemouth –  FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Man Utd 2-1 Crystal Palace –  FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Wolves 3-0 Liverpool –  FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Newcastle 1-1 West Ham – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Sunday 5 February

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Spurs 1-0 Man City – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Matchweek 23

Wednesday 8 February

Manchester United 2-2 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

Saturday 11 February

West Ham 1-1 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Arsenal 1-1 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Fulham 2-0 Nottingham Forest – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Leicester 4-1 Spurs – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Southampton 1-2 Wolves – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
AFC Bournemouth 1-1 Newcastle – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Sunday 12 February

Leeds 0-2 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Man City 3-1 Aston Villa – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

Monday 13 February

Liverpool 2-0 Everton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Wednesday 15 February – Rearranged game

Wednesday 15 February

Arsenal 1-3 Manchester City (rearranged) – FULL MATCH REPLAY RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 24

Saturday 18 February

Aston Villa 2-4 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Brentford 1-1 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Brighton 0-1 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Chelsea 0-1 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Everton 1-0 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Nottingham Forest 1-1 Man City – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Wolves 0-1 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Newcastle 0-2 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights

Sunday 19 February

Man Utd 3-0 Leicester – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Spurs 2-0 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Matchweek 25

Friday 24 February

Fulham 1-1 Wolves – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights/analysis

Saturday 25 February

Everton 0-2 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights/analysis
Leeds 1-0 Southampton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights/analysis
Leicester 0-1 Arsenal – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights/analysis
West Ham 4-0 Nottingham Forest – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights/analysis
AFC Bournemouth 1-4 Man City – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights/analysis
Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights/analysis

Sunday 26 February

8:30am: Spurs v Chelsea – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Postponed due to League Cup final

Man Utd v Brentford 
Newcastle v Brighton

Wednesday 1 March – Rearranged games

2:45pm: Arsenal vs Everton – USA Network
3pm: Liverpool vs Wolves – Watch on Peacock Premium

Matchweek 26

Saturday 4 March

7:30am: Man City v Newcastle
Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Brighton v West Ham
Chelsea v Leeds
Wolves v Spurs
12:30pm: Southampton v Leicester

Sunday 5 March

9am: Nottingham Forest v Everton
11:30am: Liverpool v Man Utd

Monday 6 March

3pm: Brentford v Fulham

Matchweek 27

Saturday 11 March

7:30am: AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool
Everton v Brentford
Leeds v Brighton
Leicester v Chelsea
Spurs v Nottingham Forest
12:30pm: Crystal Palace v Man City

Sunday 12 March

10am: Fulham v Arsenal
10am: Man Utd v Southampton
10am: West Ham v Aston Villa
12:30pm: Newcastle v Wolves

Wednesday 15 March – Rearranged games

3:30pm: Brighton vs Crystal Palace
3:30pm: Southampton vs Brentford

Matchweek 28

Friday 17 March

4pm: Nottingham Forest v Newcastle

Saturday 18 March

Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth
Brentford v Leicester
Liverpool v Fulham
Southampton v Spurs
Wolves v Leeds
1:30pm: Chelsea v Everton

10am: Arsenal v Crystal Palace
10am: Brighton v Man Utd
12:30pm: Man City v West Ham

Matchweek 29

Saturday 1 April

7:30am: Man City v Liverpool
AFC Bournemouth v Fulham
Arsenal v Leeds
Brighton v Brentford
Crystal Palace v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Wolves
12:30pm: Chelsea v Aston Villa

Sunday 2 April

9am: West Ham v Southampton
11:30am: Newcastle v Man Utd

Monday 3 April

3pm: Everton v Spurs

Rearranged games

Tuesday 4 April

2:45pm: AFC Bournemouth v Brighton
2:45pm: Leeds v Nottingham Forest
2:45pm: Leicester vs Aston Villa
3pm: Chelsea vs Liverpool

Wednesday 5 April

3pm: Man United v Brentford
3pm: West Ham v Newcastle

Matchweek 30

Saturday 8 April

7:30am: Man Utd v Everton
Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
Brentford v Newcastle
Fulham v West Ham
Leicester v AFC Bournemouth
Spurs v Brighton
Wolves v Chelsea
12:30pm: Leeds v Crystal Palace

Sunday 9 April

9am: Southampton v Man City
11:30am: Liverpool v Arsenal

Matchweek 31

Saturday 15 April

7:30am: Aston Villa v Newcastle
Chelsea v Brighton
Everton v Fulham

Southampton v Crystal Palace
Spurs v AFC Bournemouth
Wolves v Brentford
12:30pm: Nottingham Forest v Man Utd

Sunday 16 April

9am: West Ham v Arsenal
11:30am: Man City v Leicester

Monday 17 April

3pm: Leeds v Liverpool

Matchweek 32

Friday 21 April

3pm: Arsenal v Southampton

Saturday 22 April

7:30am: Fulham v Leeds
AFC Bournemouth v West Ham
Brentford v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Everton
Leicester v Wolves
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
12:30pm: Man Utd v Chelsea

Sunday 23 April

9am: Newcastle v Spurs
11:30am: Brighton v Man City

Matchweek 33

Tuesday 25 April

2:30pm: Wolves v Crystal Palace
2:45pm: Aston Villa v Fulham
2:45pm: Leeds v Leicester
2:45pm: Southampton v AFC Bournemouth

Wednesday 26 April

2:30pm: Nottingham Forest v Brighton
2:45pm: Chelsea v Brentford
2:45pm: West Ham v Liverpool
3pm: Man City v Arsenal

Thursday 27 April

2:45pm: Everton v Newcastle
3:15pm: Spurs v Man Utd

Matchweek 34

Saturday 29 April

7:30am: Crystal Palace v West Ham
AFC Bournemouth v Leeds
Brentford v Nottingham Forest
Brighton v Wolves
12:30pm: Arsenal v Chelsea

Sunday 30 April

9am: Fulham v Man City
9am: Man Utd v Aston Villa
9am: Newcastle v Southampton
11:30am: Liverpool v Spurs

Monday 1 May

3pm: Leicester v Everton

Saturday 6 May

AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Brighton v Everton
Fulham v Leicester
Liverpool v Brentford
Man City v Leeds
Newcastle v Arsenal
Nottingham Forest v Southampton
Spurs v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Man Utd
Wolves v Aston Villa

Saturday 13 May

Arsenal v Brighton
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v West Ham
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Everton v Man City
Leeds v Newcastle
Leicester v Liverpool
Man Utd v Wolves
Southampton v Fulham

Saturday 20 May

AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Brighton v Southampton
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man City v Chelsea
Newcastle v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Spurs v Brentford
West Ham v Leeds
Wolves v Everton

Sunday 28 May

16:00 Arsenal v Wolves
16:00 Aston Villa v Brighton
16:00 Brentford v Man City
16:00 Chelsea v Newcastle
16:00 Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
16:00 Everton v AFC Bournemouth
16:00 Leeds v Spurs
16:00 Leicester v West Ham
16:00 Man Utd v Fulham
16:00 Southampton v Liverpool

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

By Feb 25, 2023, 5:05 PM EST
1 Comment

If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

After the break for the 2022 World Cup, the Premier League is back with a bang and the start to 2023 has delivered plenty of fun.

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

As we head into the final months of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are looking head and shoulders above the rest though Manchester United has surged into contention.

The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record.

Uneven Tottenham are hanging in the top four battle and for the moment have hunted down Newcastle, while Liverpool is trying to stay in the Champions League scrap and Chelsea looks cooked.

Surprising Fulham, Brentford, and Brighton are hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns. Can one of them surprise?

Who are the candidates for relegation?

Everton, Bournemouth. and Southampton currently occupy the relegation places but that keeps changing all the time.

Nottingham Forest, Leicester City, Leeds, Wolves, and West Ham United all find themselves within a few points of the bottom three as the race to stay in the Premier League intensifies.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – February 25Premier League schedule

NBC Sports’ scoreboard


Liverpool lumbers through scoreless draw at Crystal Palace

By Feb 25, 2023, 5:02 PM EST
0 Comments

Liverpool whiffed on a chance to rebound from their midweek meltdown against Real Madrid, looking dull in a scoreless draw with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

In all honesty, Palace probably should’ve been ahead at the break and managed the draw despite no Wilfried Zaha and beginning the game with Eberechi Eze and Odsonne Edouard on the bench.

WATCH CRYSTAL PALACE vs LIVERPOOL FULL MATCH REPLAY STREAM – LINK

Liverpool has still played less games than all but one of the six teams in front of it, but the Reds’ 36 points remain six points off the top four with 15 matches to play.

Palace remains in 12th with 27 points, six clear of the bottom three and four off 10th-place Chelsea.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Answers missing as Liverpool appears stuck in midweek morass

Liverpool’s actual performance in the 5-2 midweek clattering at the hands of Real Madrid — at Anfield and in the UEFA Champions League — wasn’t as bad as the score line, at least according to advanced stats, but the Reds didn’t have any sort of their standard swagger at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

And that’s natural, even if the post-match comments of neither Jurgen Klopp nor James Milner thought they saw any sort of lingering letdown from the team.

The Reds’ midfield of Jordan Henderson, James Milner, and Naby Keita has a collective veteran nature and was well-suited to play a “no letdowns” sort of game, but Cheick Doucoure would’ve shown Liverpool what it was missing in an all-action, nearing-his-prime midfielder.

And while injuries can’t often be an excuse for a club that’s spent as much as Liverpool, especially when Palace was missing Wilfried Zaha, the Reds could not deploy Thiago Alcantara, Darwin Nunez, and Ibrahima Konate amongst others.

That’s a big ask. Liverpool should get Nunez back soon and Arthur Melo is finally nearing a return. There’s still plenty of hope for a top-four finish, but Saturday was a big miss even given the loud, wild nature of Selhurst Park.

Then again, Real Madrid couldn’t get anywhere near its best with a draw against Atleti in the Madrid derby on Saturday. Yes, Real had to come home to Spain from Anfield, but maybe Klopp’s right about the challenges of three games in one week when your domestic league is this good.

Selhurst rocking as Palace always aimed for point

Wilfried Zaha’s absence and Liverpool’s status as a Premier League power might’ve led to Patrick Vieira opting to keep Eze and Edouard on the bench.

It looked early like Palace was happy to defend and chase a point from Moment No. 1, but Vieira clearly saw an opening in the early stages of the game.

Albert Sambi Lokonga and Cheick Doucoure were super good and Michael Olise and Jeff Schlupp out wide were quite ready as well.

What might this have looked like with Eze out there for more than the final 20 minutes? We won’t know, and Vieira will not likely think much about it. This is a solid point, and holding Liverpool under 1.0 expected goals is always impressive.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool player ratings: Stars of the Show

Alisson Becker: You would’ve bet for him to rebound from the midweek loss to Real Madrid, and he did.

Cheick Doucoure: Eight recoveries as the Palace man showed Liverpool what it’s missing in the midfield.

Albert Sambi Lokonga: Arsenal loanee will love getting one over on Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah: Still the club’s hope, especially when Darwin Nunez is unavailable.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool player ratings
fotmob.com

What’s next?

Crystal Palace gets a week to prepare for an improved Aston Villa on Saturday at Villa Park.

Liverpool hosts Wolves on Wednesday before hosting Manchester United on Sunday, March 5. Tough asks!

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:45 pm ET, Saturday
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Keeping a pair of clean sheets against the Toffees and Magpies helped to snap a four-game winless skid for Liverpool (0W-1D-3L, by an absurd margin of 9-1), only to see the Reds revert back to their porous defensive ways against the reigning European champions. Despite the disastrous nature of their 2022-23 season, Liverpool remain just seven points behind 4th-place Tottenham with two games in hand.

The middle of the PL table is as congested as it has perhaps ever been, with Crystal Palace squarely in the middle of 10 sides separated by 10 points from 11th (Aston Villa – 28 points) all the way down to 20th (Southampton – 18). The Eagles were one headed clearance away from stealing three points away to Brentford last weekend, until Vitaly Janelt headed home a corner kick with the final touch of the game, leaving manager Patrick Vieira bewildered on the touchline. It was comfortably their most competent performance in weeks, and it still wasn’t enough in the end.

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Wilfried Zaha (hamstring), Nathan Ferguson (undisclosed), Sam Johnstone (calf), James Tomkins (personal)

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Luis Diaz (knee), Thiago Alcantara (hip), Calvin Ramsay (knee), Arthur Melo (thigh), Ibrahima Konate (thigh), Joe Gomez (undisclosed), Darwin Nunez (undisclosed)

Major League Soccer 2023 season: How to watch MLS, schedule

By Feb 25, 2023, 4:28 PM EST
0 Comments

Major League Soccer launches its latest campaign on the world in February, and there are plenty of changes to watch for the 28th season of MLS.

For one thing, there’s a new way to watch (see below) and it’s going to take some time before it settles in as the new norm for Major League Soccer.

[ MORE: NBC Sports’ MLS hub — Stats, schedule, more ]

The league is also launching a brand new team, as St. Louis City SC has acquired a spot in MLS and begins its campaign by testing itself against one of the league’s recent success stories in Austin FC.

Some of the top questions that will be answered in 2023:

  • Is a Bob Bradley/Toronto FC renaissance coming as Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne get their first full seasons under his watch in Ontario?
  • Is Thiago Almada going to go from Newcomer of the Year to MVP, can Hany Mukhtar defend his throne, or will someone new seize the mantle?
  • Will former Celtic star Giorgos Giakoumakis become as beloved in Atlanta as he was in Glasgow?
  • WIll Brandon Vazquez or Jesus Ferreira continue to see their MLS stars ascend as they hope their USMNT futures meet their domestic status?
  • Imports! How will one-time USMNT winger Tyler Boyd look after moving to the LA Galaxy from Besiktas? Will Timothy Tillman shine after moving from Greuther Furth to LAFC?
  • Is Wayne Rooney going to get DC United sorted and how much will Leeds living legend Mateusz Klich help?
  • What about Burnley star Ashley Westwood? Will his exquisite delivery cue up improved attacking numbers for Charlotte FC?
  • Will Philadelphia’s Jim Curtin, the reigning MLS Coach of the Year, be pulled into the upcoming USMNT head coach search?

Fun!

Read on below for information on how to watch the games, as well as the schedule for the 2023 season.

Major League Soccer schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Feb. 25 – Oct. 21 (regular season)
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: Apple TV

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 1

Saturday, February 25 – Monday, Feb. 27

Nashville vs NYCFC — 4:30pm ET Saturday
Philadelphia vs Columbus — 7:30pm ET Saturday
FC Cincinnati vs Houston — 7:30pm ET Saturday
Atlanta United vs San Jose — 7:30pm ET Saturday
Charlotte FC vs New England — 7:30pm ET Saturday
Orlando City vs New York Red Bulls — 7:30pm ET Saturday
DC United vs Toronto FC — 7:30pm ET Saturday
Inter Miami vs Montreal — 7:30pm ET Saturday
Austin FC vs St. Louis City FC — 8:30pm ET Saturday
FC Dallas vs Minnesota United — 8:30pm ET Saturday
Vancouver Whitecaps vs Real Salt Lake — 10:30pm ET Saturday
Seattle Sounders vs Colorado — 8pm ET Saturday
Portland vs Sporting KC — 10pm ET Saturday

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 2

Saturday, March 4

LAFC vs Portland — 4:30pm ET Saturday
New York Red Bulls vs Nashville — 7:30pm ET Saturday
New England vs Houston — 7:30pm ET Saturday
Orlando City vs FC Cincinnati — 7:30pm ET Saturday
Atlanta United vs Toronto FC — 7:30pm ET Saturday
Columbus vs DC United — 7:30pm ET Saturday
Inter Miami vs Philadelphia — 7:30pm ET Saturday
Chicago vs NYCFC — 8:30pm ET Saturday
St. Louis City FC vs Charlotte FC — 8:30pm ET Saturday
Austin FC vs Montreal — 8:30pm ET Saturday
FC Dallas vs LA Galaxy — 8:30pm ET Saturday
Colorado vs Sporting KC — 9:30pm ET Saturday
Seattle Sounders vs Real Salt Lake — 10:30pm ET Saturday
San Jose vs Vancouver Whitecaps — 10:30pm ET Saturday

MLS Eastern Conference Standings

MLS standings

MLS Western Conference Standings

MLS standings