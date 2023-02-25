Leeds host Southampton in a massive six-pointer at Elland Road as the bottom two teams in the Premier League table collide.

With no wins in their last 10 Premier League games, Leeds are struggling massively. They have appointed Javi Gracia as their new manager and the Spaniard will be in the dugout for the first time as Leeds boss for this game. The former Watford boss has a tough job on his hands as Leeds’ players badly need a confidence boost after their loss at Everton last time out. Elland Road will be rocking as the home fans expect a big win.

However, Southampton’s confidence should be flowing as Ruben Selles masterminded a fine 1-0 win at Chelsea last weekend to give Saints hope they can stay up. After sacking Nathan Jones following a disastrous run of eight defeats from nine Premier League games, Selles is respected by the Southampton players and the assistant coach has stepped up admirably. Ahead of this game at Leeds he has been named Southampton boss on a permanent basis until the end of the season.

Here’s everything you need for Leeds vs Southampton.

How to watch Leeds vs Southampton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Leeds have to find some form from somewhere and Gracia’s arrival may give them the boost they need. Their last Premier League win came at home against Bournemouth on November 5 and they may need to just go for it from here on out. Defensively they are all over the place but they do have attacking players who can hurt opponents. If they can get Wilfried Gnonto, Patrick Bamford, Jack Harrison and Co. in the right positions, they can get out of this mess.

Southampton are within three points of safety and as bad as their season has been, there is renewed hope that Selles can turn things around. There was a really negative vibe in the air when Nathan Jones was boss but it now seems that Saints are pulling in the right direction and they have a host of talented youngsters plus January signings Kamaldeen Sulemana and Paul Onuachu have made a big difference.

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Rodrigo (ankle), Stuart Dallas (leg), Luis Sinisterra (thigh), Archie Gray (ankle), Adam Forshaw (hip), Sonny Perkins (ankle), Marc Roca (knock)

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Tino Livramento (knee), Alex McCarthy (ankle), Che Adams (knock), Mislav Orsic (concussion)

