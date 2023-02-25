Liverpool lumbers through scoreless draw at Crystal Palace

Answers missing as Liverpool appears stuck in midweek morass
Liverpool’s actual performance in the 5-2 midweek clattering at the hands of Real Madrid — at Anfield and in the UEFA Champions League — wasn’t as bad as the score line, at least according to advanced stats, but the Reds didn’t have any sort of their standard swagger at Selhurst Park on Saturday.
And that’s natural, even if the post-match comments of neither Jurgen Klopp nor James Milner thought they saw any sort of lingering letdown from the team.
The Reds’ midfield of Jordan Henderson, James Milner, and Naby Keita has a collective veteran nature and was well-suited to play a “no letdowns” sort of game, but Cheick Doucoure would’ve shown Liverpool what it was missing in an all-action, nearing-his-prime midfielder.
And while injuries can’t often be an excuse for a club that’s spent as much as Liverpool, especially when Palace was missing Wilfried Zaha, the Reds could not deploy Thiago Alcantara, Darwin Nunez, and Ibrahima Konate amongst others.
That’s a big ask. Liverpool should get Nunez back soon and Arthur Melo is finally nearing a return. There’s still plenty of hope for a top-four finish, but Saturday was a big miss even given the loud, wild nature of Selhurst Park.
Then again, Real Madrid couldn’t get anywhere near its best with a draw against Atleti in the Madrid derby on Saturday. Yes, Real had to come home to Spain from Anfield, but maybe Klopp’s right about the challenges of three games in one week when your domestic league is this good.
Selhurst rocking as Palace always aimed for point
Wilfried Zaha’s absence and Liverpool’s status as a Premier League power might’ve led to Patrick Vieira opting to keep Eze and Edouard on the bench.
It looked early like Palace was happy to defend and chase a point from Moment No. 1, but Vieira clearly saw an opening in the early stages of the game.
Albert Sambi Lokonga and Cheick Doucoure were super good and Michael Olise and Jeff Schlupp out wide were quite ready as well.
What might this have looked like with Eze out there for more than the final 20 minutes? We won’t know, and Vieira will not likely think much about it. This is a solid point, and holding Liverpool under 1.0 expected goals is always impressive.
Crystal Palace vs Liverpool player ratings: Stars of the Show
Alisson Becker: You would’ve bet for him to rebound from the midweek loss to Real Madrid, and he did.
Cheick Doucoure: Eight recoveries as the Palace man showed Liverpool what it’s missing in the midfield.
Albert Sambi Lokonga: Arsenal loanee will love getting one over on Liverpool.
Mohamed Salah: Still the club’s hope, especially when Darwin Nunez is unavailable.
What’s next?
Crystal Palace gets a week to prepare for an improved Aston Villa on Saturday at Villa Park.
Liverpool hosts Wolves on Wednesday before hosting Manchester United on Sunday, March 5. Tough asks!
How to watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time
Keeping a pair of clean sheets against the Toffees and Magpies helped to snap a four-game winless skid for Liverpool (0W-1D-3L, by an absurd margin of 9-1), only to see the Reds revert back to their porous defensive ways against the reigning European champions. Despite the disastrous nature of their 2022-23 season, Liverpool remain just seven points behind 4th-place Tottenham with two games in hand.
The middle of the PL table is as congested as it has perhaps ever been, with Crystal Palace squarely in the middle of 10 sides separated by 10 points from 11th (Aston Villa – 28 points) all the way down to 20th (Southampton – 18). The Eagles were one headed clearance away from stealing three points away to Brentford last weekend, until Vitaly Janelt headed home a corner kick with the final touch of the game, leaving manager Patrick Vieira bewildered on the touchline. It was comfortably their most competent performance in weeks, and it still wasn’t enough in the end.
Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Wilfried Zaha (hamstring), Nathan Ferguson (undisclosed), Sam Johnstone (calf), James Tomkins (personal)
Simple as this: Bournemouth is rarely gonna handle Man City
Bournemouth’s attack has looked a lot better of late, and Dango Ouattara is either going to help the Cherries stay up or he’s going to be on another Premier League team next season.
But City usually finishes plenty of the chances it produces, and City was essentially rifling through Bournemouth’s pockets with its shots deep in the Cherries’ box.
Yeah that makes for a short recap: If Erling Haaland, Phil Foden, Julian Alvarez, and Ilkay Gundogan show up as lively as they did against a bottom-half Premier League side — home or away — it’s only going to go one way, 99 times out of 100.
Bournemouth vs Manchester City player ratings: Stars of the Show
Phil Foden
Erling Haaland
Rodri
Rico Lewis
Jefferson Lerma
Manuel Akanji
What’s next?
Man City’s got a Robin attack, heading to Bristol City for a Tuesday match in the FA Cup, before hosting Newcastle United for the early 7:30am ET kickoff on Saturday.
The Cherries can go from Man City obstacle to helper, as Bournemouth’s off to Arsenal at 10am ET Saturday.
Julian Alvarez goal video: City strikes first off rebound
Erling Haaland goal video: Gundogan, Foden cue up big Norwegian
Phil Foden goal video: City’s Phil assisted by Bournemouth’s Phil
Chris Mepham own goal video: Half-clearance smashed, deflected
Jefferson Lerma goal video: Bournemouth snaps one back off rare Dias misplay
How to watch Bournemouth vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time
Just three days prior to dropping points against Forest, Manchester City looked to have once again asserted their dominance over the rest of the Premier League as they dispatched Arsenal, on the Gunners’ home patch, to go back atop the table by way of goal difference on Wednesday. But Saturday turned out to be a day of swings and roundabouts, as Arsenal overturned a pair of one-goal deficits to win 4-2 away to Aston Villa, and Man City let a 1-0 lead slip away in the 84th minute. There was further disappointment in the UEFA Champions League this week (another blown lead and 1-1 draw, away to RB Leipzig on Wednesday) as Kevin De Bruyne missed out through illness and Erling Haaland was held without a goal for the fifth time in six games (all competitions).
On one hand, no one has conceded more goals than Bournemouth this season (44 in 23 games). On the other hand, the Cherries have conceded just 28 in 19 games since Scott Parker was fired following the 9-0 defeat to Liverpool (and the 3-0 defeat to Arsenal, and the 4-0 defeat to Man City, in successive games). Problems still persist at the other end of the field, though, where Bournemouth haven’t scored multiple goals in a game since Nov. 12. In fact, they have scored just three times in eight games since beating Everton 3-0 in their final game prior to the World Cup break.
Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Lewis Cook (knee), David Brooks (thigh), Lloyd Kelly (calf), Marcus Tavernier (thigh), Junior Stanislas (undisclosed), Illia Zabarnyi (foot).
📝 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 📝
🔺 One change 🔺 Mepham comes in 🔺 Tavernier ruled out
Remember: you can watch all 380 Premier League games across NBC, USA Network, NBCSports.com and Peacock. We’ve got you covered.
Will Manchester City win yet another Premier League title? Can Arsenal push them all the way? Will Chelsea and Liverpool recover to finish in the top four? Can Manchester United’s new-look side surge into the title race? What about Tottenham? How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package?
Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.
While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.
The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.
The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.
When will the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
7:30am: Man City v Newcastle
Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Brighton v West Ham
Chelsea v Leeds
Wolves v Spurs
12:30pm: Southampton v Leicester
Sunday 5 March
9am: Nottingham Forest v Everton
11:30am: Liverpool v Man Utd
Monday 6 March
3pm: Brentford v Fulham
Matchweek 27
Saturday 11 March
7:30am: AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool
Everton v Brentford
Leeds v Brighton
Leicester v Chelsea
Spurs v Nottingham Forest
12:30pm: Crystal Palace v Man City
Sunday 12 March
10am: Fulham v Arsenal
10am: Man Utd v Southampton
10am: West Ham v Aston Villa
12:30pm: Newcastle v Wolves
Wednesday 15 March – Rearranged games
3:30pm: Brighton vs Crystal Palace
3:30pm: Southampton vs Brentford
Matchweek 28
Friday 17 March
4pm: Nottingham Forest v Newcastle
Saturday 18 March
Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth
Brentford v Leicester
Liverpool v Fulham
Southampton v Spurs
Wolves v Leeds
1:30pm: Chelsea v Everton
10am: Arsenal v Crystal Palace
10am: Brighton v Man Utd
12:30pm: Man City v West Ham
Matchweek 29
Saturday 1 April
7:30am: Man City v Liverpool
AFC Bournemouth v Fulham
Arsenal v Leeds
Brighton v Brentford
Crystal Palace v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Wolves
12:30pm: Chelsea v Aston Villa
Sunday 2 April
9am: West Ham v Southampton
11:30am: Newcastle v Man Utd
Monday 3 April
3pm: Everton v Spurs
Rearranged games
Tuesday 4 April
2:45pm: AFC Bournemouth v Brighton
2:45pm: Leeds v Nottingham Forest
2:45pm: Leicester vs Aston Villa
3pm: Chelsea vs Liverpool
Wednesday 5 April
3pm: Man United v Brentford
3pm: West Ham v Newcastle
Matchweek 30
Saturday 8 April
7:30am: Man Utd v Everton
Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
Brentford v Newcastle
Fulham v West Ham
Leicester v AFC Bournemouth
Spurs v Brighton
Wolves v Chelsea
12:30pm: Leeds v Crystal Palace
Sunday 9 April
9am: Southampton v Man City
11:30am: Liverpool v Arsenal
Matchweek 31
Saturday 15 April
7:30am: Aston Villa v Newcastle
Chelsea v Brighton
Everton v Fulham
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Spurs v AFC Bournemouth
Wolves v Brentford
12:30pm: Nottingham Forest v Man Utd
Sunday 16 April
9am: West Ham v Arsenal
11:30am: Man City v Leicester
Monday 17 April
3pm: Leeds v Liverpool
Matchweek 32
Friday 21 April
3pm: Arsenal v Southampton
Saturday 22 April
7:30am: Fulham v Leeds
AFC Bournemouth v West Ham
Brentford v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Everton
Leicester v Wolves
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
12:30pm: Man Utd v Chelsea
Sunday 23 April
9am: Newcastle v Spurs
11:30am: Brighton v Man City
Matchweek 33
Tuesday 25 April
2:30pm: Wolves v Crystal Palace
2:45pm: Aston Villa v Fulham
2:45pm: Leeds v Leicester
2:45pm: Southampton v AFC Bournemouth
Wednesday 26 April
2:30pm: Nottingham Forest v Brighton
2:45pm: Chelsea v Brentford
2:45pm: West Ham v Liverpool
3pm: Man City v Arsenal
Thursday 27 April
2:45pm: Everton v Newcastle
3:15pm: Spurs v Man Utd
Matchweek 34
Saturday 29 April
7:30am: Crystal Palace v West Ham
AFC Bournemouth v Leeds
Brentford v Nottingham Forest
Brighton v Wolves
12:30pm: Arsenal v Chelsea
Sunday 30 April
9am: Fulham v Man City
9am: Man Utd v Aston Villa
9am: Newcastle v Southampton
11:30am: Liverpool v Spurs
Monday 1 May
3pm: Leicester v Everton
Saturday 6 May
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Brighton v Everton
Fulham v Leicester
Liverpool v Brentford
Man City v Leeds
Newcastle v Arsenal
Nottingham Forest v Southampton
Spurs v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Man Utd
Wolves v Aston Villa
Saturday 13 May
Arsenal v Brighton
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v West Ham
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Everton v Man City
Leeds v Newcastle
Leicester v Liverpool
Man Utd v Wolves
Southampton v Fulham
Saturday 20 May
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Brighton v Southampton
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man City v Chelsea
Newcastle v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Spurs v Brentford
West Ham v Leeds
Wolves v Everton
Sunday 28 May
16:00 Arsenal v Wolves
16:00 Aston Villa v Brighton
16:00 Brentford v Man City
16:00 Chelsea v Newcastle
16:00 Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
16:00 Everton v AFC Bournemouth
16:00 Leeds v Spurs
16:00 Leicester v West Ham
16:00 Man Utd v Fulham
16:00 Southampton v Liverpool
The league is also launching a brand new team, as St. Louis City SC has acquired a spot in MLS and begins its campaign by testing itself against one of the league’s recent success stories in Austin FC.
Some of the top questions that will be answered in 2023:
Is a Bob Bradley/Toronto FC renaissance coming as Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne get their first full seasons under his watch in Ontario?
Is Thiago Almada going to go from Newcomer of the Year to MVP, can Hany Mukhtar defend his throne, or will someone new seize the mantle?
Will former Celtic star Giorgos Giakoumakis become as beloved in Atlanta as he was in Glasgow?
WIll Brandon Vazquez or Jesus Ferreira continue to see their MLS stars ascend as they hope their USMNT futures meet their domestic status?
Imports! How will one-time USMNT winger Tyler Boyd look after moving to the LA Galaxy from Besiktas? Will Timothy Tillman shine after moving from Greuther Furth to LAFC?
Is Wayne Rooney going to get DC United sorted and how much will Leeds living legend Mateusz Klich help?
What about Burnley star Ashley Westwood? Will his exquisite delivery cue up improved attacking numbers for Charlotte FC?
Will Philadelphia’s Jim Curtin, the reigning MLS Coach of the Year, be pulled into the upcoming USMNT head coach search?
Fun!
Read on below for information on how to watch the games, as well as the schedule for the 2023 season.
Nashville vs NYCFC — 4:30pm ET Saturday
Philadelphia vs Columbus — 7:30pm ET Saturday
FC Cincinnati vs Houston — 7:30pm ET Saturday
Atlanta United vs San Jose — 7:30pm ET Saturday
Charlotte FC vs New England — 7:30pm ET Saturday
Orlando City vs New York Red Bulls — 7:30pm ET Saturday
DC United vs Toronto FC — 7:30pm ET Saturday
Inter Miami vs Montreal — 7:30pm ET Saturday
Austin FC vs St. Louis City FC — 8:30pm ET Saturday
FC Dallas vs Minnesota United — 8:30pm ET Saturday
Vancouver Whitecaps vs Real Salt Lake — 10:30pm ET Saturday
Seattle Sounders vs Colorado — 8pm ET Saturday
Portland vs Sporting KC — 10pm ET Saturday
Major League Soccer schedule: Week 2
Saturday, March 4
LAFC vs Portland — 4:30pm ET Saturday
New York Red Bulls vs Nashville — 7:30pm ET Saturday
New England vs Houston — 7:30pm ET Saturday
Orlando City vs FC Cincinnati — 7:30pm ET Saturday
Atlanta United vs Toronto FC — 7:30pm ET Saturday
Columbus vs DC United — 7:30pm ET Saturday
Inter Miami vs Philadelphia — 7:30pm ET Saturday
Chicago vs NYCFC — 8:30pm ET Saturday
St. Louis City FC vs Charlotte FC — 8:30pm ET Saturday
Austin FC vs Montreal — 8:30pm ET Saturday
FC Dallas vs LA Galaxy — 8:30pm ET Saturday
Colorado vs Sporting KC — 9:30pm ET Saturday
Seattle Sounders vs Real Salt Lake — 10:30pm ET Saturday
San Jose vs Vancouver Whitecaps — 10:30pm ET Saturday