Arsenal had to work hard for its three points but Leicester City never looked like taking more than one, at most, from the King Power Stadium on Saturday as the Gunners increased their Premier League table lead with a 1-0 win in the East Midlands of England.

Leandro Trossard set up a clinical Gabriel Martinelli finish after having a goal chalked off by VAR as Arsenal out-attempted Leicester 10-1 and only allowed the Foxes 0.02 expected goals over 90 minutes.

Arsenal’s now won consecutive Premier League matches since a dispiriting loss to Man City, showing solid resolve in boosting their table lead to five points before City takes the stage at 12:30pm ET at Bournemouth.

It’s two-straight losses for the Foxes after a bright period, and Leicester will be aggrieved to see it remains just three points clear of the bottom three.

Arsenal shuts up shop, outlasts laggard Leicester

The Gunners only took 10 shots but did not register a full xG on the day and really struggled to find answers through anyone but Leandro Trossard, as even the mighty Martin Odegaard had an off day.

Trossard scored a beautiful goal that was pulled back for Ben White’s clever almost-uncaught hold of Danny Ward during the preceding corner kick, but he delivered the absolute goods, as did Martinelli, on the Gunners’ goal.

Martinelli, who was very good on the day and overcame what was a nasty injury scare after his goal when Wilfried Ndidi accidentally stepped on the scorer’s knee, had burst into space for Trossard’s scything nutmeg pass into the box.

Another note that should resonate with Gooners is just how good Jorginho looked again, the right fit for a Mikel Arteta game in which the gaffer knew his men would have a lot of the ball. Granit Xhaka will be looking over his shoulder — he may already be given Arteta’s glowing praise of Fabio Vieira — as Thomas Partey is back in contention to start and a Partey-Jorginho pairing might just give the Gunners license to play the duo along with two center backs, a keeper, and six forwards against some sides. We’re barely kidding.

Leicester City, meanwhile, looks off whenever it doesn’t have James Maddison in the fold. And Youri Tielemans and Jamie Vardy came off the bench with just under a half-hour to play and did not affect much of anything.

Leicester vs Arsenal player ratings: Stars of the Show

Leandro Trossard: Playing in a false nine, he scored a cracker that was overturned by VAR for Ben White nonsense and then had a saucy nutmeg assist on Martinelli’s goal.

Gabriel Martinelli: What a finish. And he probably should’ve had at least a brace. Vivid performance.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall: Fought to the finish as the left side of the field seemed Leicester’s best chance to manufacture something (It didn’t).

Jorginho: Sixteen passes into the final third, 10 recoveries… what an inspired little signing.

What’s next?

Arsenal hosts Everton on Wednesday before Bournemouth comes to the Emirates on Saturday, March 4.

Leicester hosts Blackburn in their beloved FA Cup on Tuesday before heading to Southampton on Saturday, March 4.

Gabriel Martinelli goal video: Trossard sets up Brazilian

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Leicester look so much better in attack and even though they are just four points above the relegation zone, the focus is on finishing in the top 10. They are perfectly capable of doing that and Harry Souttar seems to be a perfect addition in central defense as his arrival has calmed everyone down. In attack Maddison and Harvey Barnes are the keys and they will cause Arsenal plenty of problems.

As for the Gunners, Arteta saw Jorginho pop up with a wonderful late strike which helped them win at Villa last time out and the Italian midfielder has added extra experience and nous just when they needed it as Thomas Partey remains out injured. Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard continue to dominate games and there is a wonderful resilience about this young Arsenal side. The fact they are still in this title race with 15 games to go is a great achievement and if they can cut out silly defensive errors, they could just win this thing.

Leicester City team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Ryan Bertrand (knee), James Justin (achilles), Jonny Evans (calf)

Your City team to face the Gunners 📝 🦊#LEIARS pic.twitter.com/aLuoUAe2JJ — Leicester City (@LCFC) February 25, 2023

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Gabriel Jesus (knee), Mohamed Elneny (knee)

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️ 🧱 Saliba at the back

💪 Xhaka in midfield

🔙 Martinelli returns ✊ Let’s do this, Gunners! pic.twitter.com/NN3MlxnbB3 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 25, 2023

