Everton vs Aston Villa: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Feb 25, 2023, 4:40 AM EST
Everton will try to continue their resurgence and move further away from the relegation zone when they host suddenly slumping and porous Aston Villa at Goodison Park on Saturday (watch live, 10 am ET on Peacock Premium). 

STREAM LIVE EVERTON vs ASTON VILLA

Since Sean Dyche arrived and replaced Frank Lampard, all that Everton (21 points) have done is win two of three games and climb from 19th to 16th in the Premier League table. Aston Villa (28 points – 11th place) experienced a similar rebirth (just two defeats in their next nine games), but results have taken a sharp downturn in recent weeks with 11 goals conceded across three straight defeats.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Everton vs Aston Villa

How to watch Everton vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10 am ET, Saturday
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

In 20 games prior to Dyche’s appointment, Everton conceded 28 goals, kept just three clean sheets and won just three times in the PL; since his debut earlier this month, two goals conceded (both to Liverpool), two clean sheets and a pair of victories. Of course, the Toffees are yet to become a goal-scoring juggernaut (to no one’s surprise), with Dominic Calvert-Lewin returning from his latest injury in last weekend’s 1-0 victory over Leeds.

Emery’s first seven games in charge saw Aston Villa conceded just seven times, including three in a single game against Liverpool, before giving up four to Leicester, three to Manchester City and four to Arsenal in successive fixtures. It goes without saying that Saturday’s trip to Goodison couldn’t come at a better time for the Villa defense.

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Andros Townsend (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Amadou Onana (knee), James Garner (fitness), Nathan Patterson (fitness)

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Jed Steer (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Diego Carlos (achilles), Robin Olsen (undisclosed)

West Ham vs Nottingham Forest: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Feb 25, 2023, 4:43 AM EST
West Ham find themselves in desperate need of three points to arrest their ongoing slide, and perhaps save David Moyes’ job, when they host Nottingham Forest at London Stadium on Saturday (watch live, 10 am ET on Peacock Premium). 

STREAM LIVE WEST HAM vs NOTTINGHAM FOREST

With just one win in their last 11 Premier League games (1W-3D-7L), West Ham (20 points – 18th place) find themselves in the relegation zone heading into matchweek 25. Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest (25 points – 13th place) have lost just one of their last seven (3W-3D-1L) and hope to avoid the end-of-season relegation scrap altogether.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of West Ham vs Nottingham Forest

How to watch West Ham vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10 am ET, Saturday
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

West Ham remain the only side currently in the Premier League’s bottom-six yet to make a managerial chance, and Moyes’ time could be running short after three years in east London. The Hammers looked like turning a corner following a win over Everton and back-to-back draws with Newcastle and Chelsea, before turning in another listless performance in a 2-0 defeat to Tottenham last weekend. Only three sides — one of them being Nottingham Forest (18) — have scored fewer goals than West Ham’s 19 this season.

Before Forest began their current run, Steve Cooper’s side say 19th in the PL table and they hadn’t spent a day outside the bottom-three since matchweek 5, but the newly and hastily assembled squad has since gelled and turned a corner defensively. In 2022, Forest conceded 31 goals in 16 games (three clean sheets, including a 1-0 win over West Ham in August); since the calendar turned over to 2023, just seven in seven (three clean sheets).

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Maxwel Cornet (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Lucas Paqueta (shoulder), Kurt Zouma (thigh)

Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Taiwo Awoniyi (groin), Dean Henderson (thigh), Scott McKenna (thigh), Willy Boly (thigh), Cheickou Kouyate (thigh), Giulian Biancone (knee), Omar Richards (calf), Moussa Niakhate (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Jesse Lingard (knee), Serge Aurier (knock), Ryan Yates (illness)

Leeds vs Southampton: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Feb 25, 2023, 4:43 AM EST
Leeds host Southampton in a massive six-pointer at Elland Road as the bottom two teams in the Premier League table collide.

STREAM LIVE LEEDS v SOUTHAMPTON

With no wins in their last 10 Premier League games, Leeds are struggling massively. They have appointed Javi Gracia as their new manager and the Spaniard will be in the dugout for the first time as Leeds boss for this game. The former Watford boss has a tough job on his hands as Leeds’ players badly need a confidence boost after their loss at Everton last time out. Elland Road will be rocking as the home fans expect a big win.

However, Southampton’s confidence should be flowing as Ruben Selles masterminded a fine 1-0 win at Chelsea last weekend to give Saints hope they can stay up. After sacking Nathan Jones following a disastrous run of eight defeats from nine Premier League games, Selles is respected by the Southampton players and the assistant coach has stepped up admirably. Ahead of this game at Leeds he has been named Southampton boss on a permanent basis until the end of the season.

Here’s everything you need for Leeds vs Southampton.

How to watch Leeds vs Southampton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Leeds have to find some form from somewhere and Gracia’s arrival may give them the boost they need. Their last Premier League win came at home against Bournemouth on November 5 and they may need to just go for it from here on out. Defensively they are all over the place but they do have attacking players who can hurt opponents. If they can get Wilfried Gnonto, Patrick Bamford, Jack Harrison and Co. in the right positions, they can get out of this mess.

Southampton are within three points of safety and as bad as their season has been, there is renewed hope that Selles can turn things around. There was a really negative vibe in the air when Nathan Jones was boss but it now seems that Saints are pulling in the right direction and they have a host of talented youngsters plus January signings Kamaldeen Sulemana and Paul Onuachu have made a big difference.

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Rodrigo (ankle), Stuart Dallas (leg), Luis Sinisterra (thigh), Archie Gray (ankle), Adam Forshaw (hip), Sonny Perkins (ankle), Marc Roca (knock)

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Tino Livramento (knee), Alex McCarthy (ankle), Che Adams (knock), Mislav Orsic (concussion)

Leicester City vs Arsenal: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Feb 25, 2023, 4:40 AM EST
Leicester City host Arsenal at the King Power Stadium on Saturday as the Gunners aim to remain top of the Premier League table.

STREAM LIVE LEICESTER v ARSENAL

Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester will be tough opponents as their recent resurgence ended last week with a 3-0 defeat at Manchester United, but the Foxes were very good for large spells of that game. Given their terrible start to the season, Leicester look likely to push for a top 10 finish once again as they finally have a nice balance defensively and James Maddison and Co. are back to their best in attack.

Arsenal showed incredible grit and spirit to win 4-2 at Aston Villa last time out as Mikel Arteta’s side rebounded nicely from their defeat at home against Manchester City. That win at Villa coupled with Manchester City draw at Nottingham Forest means the Gunners have a two-point lead at the top of the table and a game in-hand over City, and all of a sudden things are looking pretty good again.

Here’s everything you need for Leicester vs Arsenal

How to watch Leicester vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Leicester look so much better in attack and even though they are just four points above the relegation zone, the focus is on finishing in the top 10. They are perfectly capable of doing that and Harry Souttar seems to be a perfect addition in central defense as his arrival has calmed everyone down. In attack Maddison and Harvey Barnes are the keys and they will cause Arsenal plenty of problems.

As for the Gunners, Arteta saw Jorginho pop up with a wonderful late strike which helped them win at Villa last time out and the Italian midfielder has added extra experience and nous just when they needed it as Thomas Partey remains out injured. Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard continue to dominate games and there is a wonderful resilience about this young Arsenal side. The fact they are still in this title race with 15 games to go is a great achievement and if they can cut out silly defensive errors, they could just win this thing.

Leicester City team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Ryan Bertrand (knee), James Justin (achilles), Jonny Evans (calf)

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Gabriel Jesus (knee), Mohamed Elneny (knee); DOUBT: Thomas Partey (back)

Bournemouth vs Manchester City: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news

By Feb 25, 2023, 4:40 AM EST
Manchester City have very little margin for error the rest of the way as the two-time defending champions try to make it a three-peat, beginning with their trip to Vitality Stadium to face Bournemouth on Saturday (watch live, 12:30 pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). 

STREAM LIVE BOURNEMOUTH vs MANCHESTER CITY

Last weekend’s draw with Nottingham Forest was as shocking as it was painful for Manchester City (52 points – 2nd place), who remain two points back of leaders Arsenal having played one more game thus far. Bournemouth (21 points – 17th place) sit one point and one place above the relegation zone thanks to a 1-0 victory away to Wolves last time out.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Bournemouth vs Manchester City

How to watch Bournemouth vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30 pm ET, Saturday
TV: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Just three days prior to dropping points against Forest, Manchester City looked to have once again asserted their dominance over the rest of the Premier League as they dispatched Arsenal, on the Gunners’ home patch, to go back atop the table by way of goal difference on Wednesday. But Saturday turned out to be a day of swings and roundabouts, as Arsenal overturned a pair of one-goal deficits to win 4-2 away to Aston Villa, and Man City let a 1-0 lead slip away in the 84th minute. There was further disappointment in the UEFA Champions League this week (another blown lead and 1-1 draw, away to RB Leipzig on Wednesday) as Kevin De Bruyne missed out through illness and Erling Haaland was held without a goal for the fifth time in six games (all competitions).

On one hand, no one has conceded more goals than Bournemouth this season (44 in 23 games). On the other hand, the Cherries have conceded just 28 in 19 games since Scott Parker was fired following the 9-0 defeat to Liverpool (and the 3-0 defeat to Arsenal, and the 4-0 defeat to Man City, in successive games). Problems still persist at the other end of the field, though, where Bournemouth haven’t scored multiple goals in a game since Nov. 12. In fact, they have scored just three times in eight games since beating Everton 3-0 in their final game prior to the World Cup break.

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Lewis Cook (knee), David Brooks (thigh), Lloyd Kelly (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Marcus Tavernier (thigh), Jefferson Lerma (illness), Jordan Zemura (knock), Junior Stanislas (undisclosed), Illia Zabarnyi (foot)

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: John Stones (thigh), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Kevin De Bruyne (illness), Aymeric Laporte (illness)

